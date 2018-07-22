Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/19/18

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/19/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're definitely in the summer doldrums for insider trading filings. The volume of Form 4s will stay low for most of July, before ramping up in August and staying strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • One Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS);
  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), and;
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

    Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

    • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF);
    • Sharpspring (NASDAQ:SHSP);
    • Kkr Inc Opp Fd (NYSE:KIO);
    • McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI);
    • Nuveen FR Inc Fd (NYSE:JRO);
    • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);
    • Switch (NYSE:SWCH);
    • New York Times (NYSE:NYT);
    • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN);
    • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and;
    • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

    There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

    • Tpi Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC), and;
    • Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC).

    Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

    Insider Purchases

    #: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

    1

    Winder Investment Pte

    BO

    Intl Flavors

    IFF

    B

    $9,875,356

    2

    Macquarie

    BO

    Macquarie Infrastructure

    MIC

    AB

    $3,545,500

    3

    Cat Rock Capital Mgt

    BO

    Sharpspring

    SHSP

    B

    $470,071

    4

    City Of London Investment

    BO

    Templeton Dragon Fund

    TDF

    B

    $368,093

    5

    Sheldon Christopher A

    O

    Kkr Inc Opp Fd

    KIO

    B

    $248,271

    6

    Kanen David

    BO

    One Hospitality

    STKS

    B

    $102,745

    7

    Pfinsgraff Martin

    DIR

    Pnc Financial

    PNC

    B

    $99,505

    8

    Caraher Scott C

    O

    Nuveen FR Inc Fd

    JRO

    B

    $61,232

    9

    Frost Phillip Md

    CEO,CB,BO

    Opko Health

    OPK

    B

    $60,500

    10

    Chatham Asset Mgt

    BO

    McClatchy

    MNI

    B

    $51,550

    Insider Sales

    #: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

    1

    Balelo William Gonsalves

    BO

    Switch

    SWCH

    JS*

    $1,310,327,424

    2

    Pichai Sundar

    CEO,DIR

    Alphabet

    GOOG

    AS

    $11,984,668

    3

    Deutch Philip J

    DIR

    Tpi Composites

    TPIC

    AS

    $10,429,798

    4

    Kao Min H

    CB,DIR,BO

    Garmin

    GRMN

    AS

    $7,132,028

    5

    Vellios Thomas

    DIR

    Five Below

    FIVE

    S

    $6,190,704

    6

    Inversora Carso S A De C V

    BO

    New York Times

    NYT

    S

    $4,887,468

    7

    Pickles David Randall

    CTO

    Trade Desk

    TTD

    AS

    $4,702,413

    8

    Falk Thomas

    DIR

    Trade Desk

    TTD

    AS

    $3,599,634

    9

    Anderson Joel D

    CEO,DIR

    Five Below

    FIVE

    S

    $2,166,162

    10

    Van Wyk Steven C

    VP

    Pnc Financial

    PNC

    S

    $2,116,350

    Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

