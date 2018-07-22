Can The Chinese Really Catch Up In Memory?

Two main concerns are a) the recent banning of Micron products by a Fujihan Court and b) stolen IP from brazen theft from former employees.

Micron Technology (MU) is trading at under five times forward earnings estimates and below every single sell-side analyst target. Why? In a word, China.

The current concerns around China stem mainly from an IP theft on the part of the Chinese, with collaborators in Taiwan. After Micron filed suit in December, the offending parties have countersued (and won) in a kangaroo court in Fujihan province in China. As a result, the courts have banned certain Micron products from being sold in China.

That, coupled with the threat of the Chinese using stolen IP to catch up to the “Big Three” DRAM producers at some point, and potentially oversupplying the memory market in the near future.

I’ll go through these two concerns and determine whether or not they pose real threats to Micron’s highly profitable memory business.

China, trade war, and IP theft

Two recent articles were unveiled in rather lengthy narratives in the New York Times last month, and then later in the Wall Street Journal, each of which outlined that former Micron employees in Taiwan illegally stole key technology from Micron and are now collaborating with Chinese memory startups to enter the DRAM and NAND Flash markets. In addition, Chinese anti-trust authorities are launching investigations into Micron Samsung, and SK Hynix for price-fixing the DRAM market as DRAM has soared in the past year.

In December, Micron has brought suit against United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC), a Taiwanese Company, and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Company (FJICC). FJICC is a Chinese memory startup backed with government funding as part of China’s “2025” plan.

UMC and Fujihan have a joint collaboration on DRAM technology (technology neither company had until recently), and have countersued Micron for patent infringement. The penalties it is seeking include barring Micron from selling *some* of its products there.

Is there a danger to Micron?

Despite these adverse events, what’s the effect on Micron? In 2018, there was a shortage of total memory chips which have sent prices (especially DRAM) soaring. China NEEDS memory and lots of it to power its domestic OEM assembly industry as well as keep a lid on low-cost electronics that have proliferated along with the Chinese economy. If Micron is barred from China, Samsung or SK Hynix will fill the gap, but Micron can then sell more of its memory elsewhere.

The same goes for a broader trade war. If China refuses to buy DRAM from Micron, it will go to the Korean firms and Micron will still be able to sell its tech elsewhere. Raymond James analyst Chris Caso said of the prospects of a trade war:

The only possible exception to this would be memory – a tariff on DRAM or NAND could cause Chinese customers to buy memory from Hynix, Toshiba, or Samsung instead of Micron. But since memory is a commodity, it wouldn’t affect overall industry supply/demand, resulting in more shipments from Samsung to China – but Micron would simply ship more elsewhere. The result would likely be neutral to Micron in terms of units, but would likely raise memory prices globally. ( Micron's China Risk Seems Small, Says Macquarie)

The Chinese subsequently came out with a ban on roughly 26 Micron products, but in a subsequent press release, Micron said that the banned products might only affect 1% of sales (the company subsequently reiterated its Q4 guidance afterwards, showing that the Chinese actions are really only a paper tiger.

Oppenheimer analyst Srini Pajjuri doesn’t believe a potential ban (should that happen) is much to worry about long-term.

While an injunction could potentially impact MU’s near-term sales into China, it could also drive up DRAM prices given the already tight supply situation. We estimate Micron accounted for 23% of DRAM market and 12% of NAND market globally. A prolonged injunction in China could result in potentially higher prices and/or shortages, especially in DRAM. While Samsung and Hynix could potentially fill some of the gap, it will likely take time and we do not see how further tightness and/or shortages are beneficial to Chinese smartphone, PC, and Server vendors as we head into a seasonally stronger 2H.[1]

China 2025: Can the Country catch up?

China 2025 is the government program to make China independent (or, at least more independent) of foreign technology companies, specifically semiconductors and memory. China is mostly an assembler of technology that comes from overseas, and, as the internet economy has boomed in the country, China is much more of a consumer of the technology as well. Chip production in China was only 13.3% of the world’s production in 2017, while China consumed 38% of the world’s chips.

To narrow the huge trade gap, China launched a “National Guideline for Development of the IC Industry” in 2014, which planned to invest in memory and integrated chip companies. The following year in 2015, China upped the stakes with its “Made in China 2025” plan, which sought to increase its domestic IC production from less than 20% in 2015, to 40% in 2020, and 70% by 2025 – (that is, I believe, a percentage of Chinese consumption). [2]

According to semiengineering.com, “In total, the nation is currently building 19 new fabs, with 10 of those projects being 300mm plants, according to SEMI analysts Dan Tracy and Clark Tseng. The numbers include both domestic and multinational chipmakers.[3]

Chinese DRAM: how much, when, and how good?

The main Chinese DRAM startups are both JHICC and Innotron. JHICC aims to make specialty DRAM and Innotron is first looking to make low-power GDDR4 DRAM for mobile applications.

China is also pursuing 64-layer NAND as well, the but it’s really DRAM that is most important to Micron and the most difficult for China to catch up. So, I’m going to focus more on DRAM for this piece because of its importance to Micron.

Can China Actually Catch Up?

First, remember, China is investing so heavily in memory and ICs out of desperation, not because it necessarily wants to spend billions of dollars to build capital-intensive plans that may have trouble turning a profit for years. That should give credence to the overall strength and secular tailwinds for memory products.

Onto China’s plans -- which are mostly centered around Tsinghua investment group, which invests in leading Chinese memory and chip companies:

December 2016: YRST unveiled a $24 billion 3D NAND memory project in Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province in central China. YRST hopes to build three fabs, which will each produce 100,000 wpm.

February 2017: Tsinghua Unigroup announced a $30 billion memory project in Nanjing, the capital of China’s eastern Jiangsu province. The goal is to make DRAMs first, then 3D NAND.

In January of 2018, the group announced another 3D NAND project in Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China’s Sichuan province. The goal is to build three fabs for a total investment of over $30 billion over the next 10 years.[4]

There are other fabs in the works as well.

Experts are skeptical

Threre is a difference of opinion as to how quickly China could scale up its DRAM output. Bill McClean, president of IC Insights, is skeptical China can quickly scale up to be a challenge to the big three DRAM makers, even with some stolen designs. Chip design and execution is extremely difficult, especially for DRAM. If anything, the willingness of China and UMC to enact such brazen theft from Micron is validation of a) the serious dollars at stake and b) the difficulty in gaining the necessary IP to have products that can compete on cost and quality from the Big 3.

According to IC Insights, China’s DRAM makers are developing 22nm DRAM, which are generations behind leading edge 18nm DRAM being produced by the large players. In fact, Micron is looking to produce 15/16 nm DRAM (1y) before the end of this year. So it seems as though the Chinese will be several generations behind, with each successive generation becoming more expensive and difficult to pull off. [5]

Of the two Chinese DRAM companies, it appears that JHICC is the furthest along/ biggest threat to industry supply. In 2016 it broke ground on a 300 mm fab Jinjiang City in the Fujian province in southern China, at a cost of $5.65 billion.[6]

The company had initially planned a 2H 2018 production ramp, but that is now being pushed out to 2019… again, this stuff is really, really hard.

While some analysts at DRAM exchange think China *could* ramp up to 250,000 DRAM wsm by 2021 (which could put a dent in supply), remember that is three years from now (Micron sells for under 5 times 2019 earnings) and also, it’s just an estimate. While China is throwing lots of money at the problem, it doesn’t have much experience doing this. This could potentially equal about 10% of WSM supply by that time, but remember, it won't be leading-edge density, so the amount of bit supply will be much less (maybe 5%, as author William Tidwell has calculated for us).

McClean seems to realy believe China will fall short of its 2020 and 2025 goal. Here are some other quotes from hin and other experts at various semi research houses:

Handel Jones, chief executive of International Business Strategies (IBS), a market research firm:

“We are a bit more optimistic on NAND than we are in DRAM, but it’s going to take some time… “(China has the) ability to gain share in NAND, but you still need leadership technology. But for a new DRAM company to come in and gain access to technology, it will be very tough.”[ [7]Will China Succeed In Memory? ] (Feb 2018)

Bill Mclean further says:

“The technology is not going to be near the leading edge... There is a market for it, but it’s pretty thin.”

“I look at this at maybe almost like what China did in the foundry industry. They have 10% market share. Maybe China will get 10% of the memory market… I don’t think it would be zero. But I don’t see big chunks of market share coming out of Samsung, Micron and Hynix anytime soon.” (Will China Succeed In Memory?)

Keep in mind, this is a long-term 10% target, not something that could happen next year or significantly impact the supply dynamic in the industry.

Back in late 2017, McLean said that the Chinese were at least 5-10 years away from competing:

All you need to do is look at a company like SMIC, China's largest indigenous foundry… They have been in business for about 15 years and are just starting to have significant production of 28-nm devices. Currently, they are about five generations behind TSMC in technology. If SMIC can't compete on technology with the foundry leaders after 15 years in business, why would anyone think it would be different for memory?... Even if they were to develop advanced technology on their own, the new Chinese suppliers would almost certainly infringe upon numerous DRAM and NAND patents held by Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron, etc.,” (ESP News)

Avril Wu, DRAMeXchange’s research director:

“it is going to be considerably difficult and time consuming for smaller companies to start from scratch without help (especially in terms of DRAM design)… Chinese startups have made ‘some’ progress on 3D NAND development but there's not much on DRAM yet. Regarding the project design of DRAM and NAND, DRAM has a higher entry barrier by far.” [8]

Now some of these quotes are from late 2017, before Micron filed its lawsuit and perhaps the veracity of the theft came to light. That has put China on a better time-frame, but how much, really? (The Register, Feb 2018)

What was stolen?

According to the WSJ,

The files Mr. Wang transferred were a grab bag of production secrets, including test procedures and results, and processes such as placing conductive layers on chips, known as metallization, Micron filings say. Among the items was a design protocol known as DR25nmS, which provided the basis for Mr. Wang to copy instructions that delineate the areas where the chip’s computing takes place. Analysts say such knowledge is normally acquired via a laborious series of trial-and-error adjustments. Figuring out such a protocol would take at least three years, if not decades. In UMC’s case, it took two months, according to Micron. Source: Wall Street Journal.

While frustrating that China has caught up so quickly (it seems), there are still likely many other hurdles to becoming global competitor. According to an April article in EPS News, both Innotron and JHICC have already had to push back their plans for initial mass production from 2018 to 2019... not a great sign.[10] Even with (some) stolen technology (and it’s unclear how much, from the court filings), scaling up leading tech memory, especially DRAM, is difficult. Innotron will only make some 10,000 wsm, a relatively tiny amount, with JHICC doing a larger but still unknown number.

Who will buy lower-quality memory that infringes on IP (except other Chinese companies)?

One also has to ask, if China comes to market with technology that’s still a generation behind (according to reports), what OEM would want the products? Again, the production from the “stolen” designs is still on 22nm. Then there is also execution, which is challenging even for the leading players.

Now Chinese companies may be mandated to buy from Chinese memory companies, but remember, that would also put these OEMs behind the curve in terms of product offerings. And if Tencent, Alibaba, or Baidu are forced to buy Chinese output, they too will also likely need leading-edge tech by the big three or risk falling behind the competition.

But even if China was able to miraculously execute leading-edge technology very soon, Chinese companies have almost certainly infringed on IP, so any foreign OEM that uses Chinese chips will have to bear the risk of IP infringement and either paying a royalty or being unable to use the equipment That means that the Amazon’s, Googles, Nvidias, and Microsoft’s of the world will still be buying from the Big 3. And they will be buying A LOT.

Speaking of this phenomenon at a recent conference, CEO Sanjay Mehrota said,

“ They [customers] always want to make sure that any new entrants do have bona fide IP, license to bona fide IP in order to bring products, so that they themselves don’t drive – gone any risk to those products, but aside from that the knowhow that is required to bring up these technologies and products into production and then all the know-how of designing it, making sure it has the right spares, right performance that meets the customer’s requirements in diverse set of end markets, as well as bringing it up in yields, bringing it up in volume production, achieving scale, these are all pretty high barriers to entry for new entrants. So, we keep an eye on it. However, it remains to be seen that’s how this works.” (Q3 2018 transcript via Seeking Alpha).

Conclusion on Chinese threat

It’s difficult to assess the magnitude of China’s theft at the moment, but it is highly unlikely it would impact the overall pricing environment in a serious way. And again, with Micron trading at below 5x next year’s earnings estimates, even if China scales up to be a formidable opponent within 5 years (even prior to the 2025 date), investors could potentially earn all of their investment back in profits before that time.

This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, "Fat Pitch Expedition."

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A ll information contained herein is provided “as is” and Billy Duberstein expressly disclaims making any express or implied warranties with respect to the fitness of the information contained herein for any particular usage, application or purpose. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. Prior to making any investment decision you should consult with professional financial, legal and tax advisors to determine the appropriateness of the risks associated with such an investment. No assurance can be given that the objectives of a particular investment will be achieved or that an investor will receive a return of all or part of his or her investment. In no event shall Mr. Duberstein be responsible or liable for the correctness of any material used herein or for any damage or lost opportunities resulting from the use of such material. The information contained herein may not be copied, reproduced, published or distributed in any way without the prior written consent of Mr. Duberstein. Mr. Duberstein and the terms, logos and marks included herein that identify Mr. Duberstein 's services and products are proprietary materials. The use of such terms, logos and marks without the express written consent of Mr. Duberstein is strictly prohibited.



Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.