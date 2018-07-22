A Different Way To Play Kinder Morgan

Its debt is looking like a very safe place to be.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) recently held another quarterly call and a few comments about debt paydown jumped out at me. Combined with its financial ratios this has me thinking its debt could be an attractive investment.

Before I dive into it here's one slide that shows some key stats about the size of the company, its debt and the relationship with Kinder Morgan Canada Limited:

Relevant financials

I'll go over Kinder Morgan's key financials from a bond investor's perspective. First things first its debt to equity ratio came down tremendously and is surprisingly low for a pipeline operator:

The coverage of interest payments on its debt could be better but given the cash that just came in its far from worrisome.

Finally, I like to review stability of revenue and EBITDA. As makes sense for a pipeline operator these look quite stable. As the firm made a divestment it dipped recently.

I expect revenue will be stable even under less ideal circumstances as many of its customers are locked-up and these tend to be large well capitalized energy producers:

Good intentions

Kinder Morgan's Canadian interest (KML) sold the Transmountain pipeline which could mean KMI will get a big payday, they intend to use it to pay down debt:

As you know, we are doing these things; we're de-levering our balance sheet; we're funding our expansion CapEx with internally generated funds; we have increased our dividend with further announced substantial increases targeted to both 2019 and 2020; and we bought back shares. As stated in our earnings released today, we intend to use KMI’s share of the proceeds from the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline estimated approximately $2 billion to pay down debt.

The debt was discussed pretty extensively on the call with Rich Kinder chiming in as well. When asked if KMI had a targeted leverage ratio:

Jeremy, KML hasn’t said exactly what it’s going to do with the proceeds. You’ve heard today that Steve said that we don’t think it’s a good idea to set our cash in expectation of a hypothetical acquisition. So we’re waiting on KML’s decision. KMI has said, once we receive whatever proceeds we receive, we’re going to use to pay down debt. And so I think there is -- once we have the answer to that, we will update you to the extent that we change any of our leverage metrics at that time. Today, we are not changing our 5 times or better leverage metrics.

When asked whether paying down debt by $2 billion would take it below a 5 times leverage ratio Rich Kinder makes sure it's clear that:

It would be well below 5 times and at that time is when we would share any resulting targets.

What can we make

The spread between treasuries and BBB rated credit (lowest investment grade) is about 1.54% for a bond with a maturity that's 5 years out. It doesn't matter much what maturity we pick as the yield curve is rather flat. Kinder Morgan gets rated BBB- by Standard & Poors.

The yields on its bonds are low compared to that of BBB rated credit on average. The market is apparently on to Kinder Morgan's better than perceived creditworthyness. However, as some of its bond issues provide something like a ~3.9% yield to maturity on a 5-year these still look very attractive compared to the obviously safer 2.75% U.S. 5-year.

What we have here is a bond issuer that genuinely wants to improve its credit profile and is likely to decrease debt outstanding. Its chaired by owner/operator and industry veteran and expert Rich Kinder. Its revenue and EBITDA should be stable due to long-term contracts with credit worthy customers. Finally, the company owns a terrific network of real assets if everything goes wrong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.