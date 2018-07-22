Dividend Champion Spotlight: Badger Meter, Inc.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

The worst part about the company currently, is the valuation. With a nosebleed valuation, long term returns are almost certain to be diluted.

A diverse product offering, and continued need for upgrades in metering will provide Badger Meter opportunities for continued growth. Still, some risks exist.

The company has average cash flow generation and sub par margins, but revenue growth has fueled the stock. Plus, the balance sheet is clean.

Industrial companies are often overlooked because they aren't in the public eye very often. They don't receive a ton of appreciation, despite the fact that they often indirectly impact your life everyday. Industrial companies operate in the background of society making sure that our utilities, infrastructure, and manufacturing are working properly. Today's spotlight takes a look at Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI). A new addition to the dividend champion club, Badger Meter has recently hit the 25 year milestone of consecutive dividend increases.

Introduction

With a dividend growth streak of 25 years, Badger Meter may now begin to pop up more on dividend growth investors' radars. Even within an extensive investing community such as Seeking Alpha, the most recent analysis of the stock goes back to 2016.

Badger Meter manufactures products and instruments that measure the flow of (primarily) water, oil, and other liquids for municipalities and industrial applications. These products and solutions measure and collect data that can be used for a number of purposes such as billing, production measurement, and conservation.

The majority of the business is derived from municipal water utilities as the flow meters are used to collect and record consumption data. The rest of the business is industrial, where markets such as oil and gas need flow meters to register production, etc.

The company isn't very large compared to many of the other dividend champions, with a market cap of just under $1.5B. Even though the company is smaller than many others, it has seen steady revenue growth over time.

Diving Into The Financials

The very first place I start when evaluating a company is profitability (margins and cash flow generation). I mention in various places that cash is ultimately the "blood" that flows through a company and allows it to grow and thrive. If a company is converting a high portion of its sales into free cash flow, it is an indicator that other parts of the company will be healthy as I dive in further.

While Badger Meter has converted an amount of FCF that has slowly trended higher over the years, the level of cash generation is disappointing. While this alone isn't a "deal breaker" for me, I typically gravitate towards companies that convert at least 10% of revenues into free cash flow consistently.

As a manufacturer, Badger Meter is sensitive to input costs. Notice how the price of copper (a very large input cost for the products that Badger Meter makes) is inverse with the gross margin chart of the company? If input costs go up, margins are likely to suffer as manufacturers typically can't get away with price increases that completely counter-act these cost increases.

The dividend has grown at a strong rate over much of the past decade. Over the past ten years, that CAGR has been 11.2% Today, that annual dividend is up to $0.52 per share.

The dividend is well funded as it is about a third of the $1.64 in FCF per share generated in 2017. If we look at the payout from a bottom line earnings perspective, the payout has stayed consistent over time.

The balance sheet is also strong, which helps make up for the less than stellar cash flow generation.

Badger Meter has managed to keep its leverage at less than 1X EBITDA consistently. Because the company isn't turning 12-15% of sales into cash, the company must fund its ventures with little debt (a company that is throwing off tons of cash may sometimes borrow if advantageous to do so because servicing the debt won't put the company in a cash crunch). If the company were to get into leverage trouble, it would be tougher for Badger Meter to get out. A company with a thin profit margin doesn't have as much "breathing room" when interest expenses rise neither.

Badger Meter is one of the major winners from newly passed tax reform laws. The company had been taxed at a corporate tax rate in the high 30s for years.

With the new tax rate structure, Badger Meter's tax rate will fall into the low to mid 20s moving forward. This will provide a large boost to earnings.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Badger Meter has been active in M&A as a means to boost its channel presence (distributors getting product to market), and breadth of technology (R&D).

Badger Meter has made a total of nine notable acquisitions in the past 8 years for a total outlay of $147M.

One of the company's competitive advantages is the technological diversity that it possesses. Of the ten categories of flow meters in the world market, Badger Meter has offerings for 8/10 types.

The North American market relies the most on displacement and turbine meters, both are of the traditional mechanical type. In the rest of the world, single and multi-jet meters are still dominant, though electronic meters are catching on due to their accuracy, connectivity, and ability to lower costs for utilities. This is an opportunity for Badger Meter, as meters that Badger doesn't make are potentially converted to meter types that Badger does offer.

Radio connected meters continue to gain popularity in North America, the core customer base for Badger Meter.

Over the next 4-5 years, a lot of meters should convert to radio connected models. These offer a price point 2-3X (more revenues) than that of traditional meters that are read in person by a field tech. This overall movement forward in metering technology should drive growth for Badger Meter.

The industrial side of the business also offers a lot of room for growth, in part because the market share for Badger Meter is very small.

The industrial flow meter business is extremely competitive with several large players holding a lot of market share. Badger Meter has a focus on synergistic and strategic niche markets for growth such as wastewater, oil & gas, chemical petro, and building automation/HVAC. The development of these industries will play a role in Badger's efforts to grow market share.

There are some risks associated with Badger Meter, as the business is vulnerable to certain factors that could create headwinds for earnings and growth. Input costs such as the price of brass and copper (mentioned earlier) could pressure margins should they violently swing upward.

Additionally, weather impacts the activity level of utility infrastructure maintenance. If key markets are subjected to unseasonably cold conditions (essentially a lot of winter like conditions), installations of new meters would be negatively impacted.

Lastly, the business is subject to fluctuations in municipal spending. If municipalities tighten up spending budgets, Badger Meter would obviously be negatively impacted.

Valuation

After a recent analyst upgrade, shares of Badger Meter are breaking into fresh 52 week highs.

With analysts expecting earnings to come in around $1.40 per share this year, the stock is trading at a valuation of 37X earnings. This is a nose bleed valuation, even compared to its decade median P/E ratio of 28X earnings.

The high valuation likely results from two factors including a bull market that has industrial stocks soaring right now, and the optimism of analysts that earnings will grow at more than 14% CAGR over the next five years.

Regardless of the earnings growth, I find Badger Meter to be grossly over valued across the board. The dividend has yielded a median yield of 1.25% over the last ten years, but its current yield is only 1%.

We reviewed cash flows earlier in the article, and realized that the company is pretty average at converting sales dollars into cash. When you combine that with a high valuation, you see that investors are looking at pretty awful value at current prices. A cash flow yield of 1.95% is way too low for a company that isn't nearly as bullet proof as these valuations may lead you to believe.

The valuation needs to come way down. There are multiple potential revenue and margin headwinds that fall outside of Badger Meter's control (such as commodity prices, weather, municipality spending behaviors). The optimism for growth is nice, but there is too much risk that comes with it at this price.

Wrapping Up

Badger Meter has done well over the past decade growing its business in an industrial area of need. The company has a strong balance sheet, will benefit from continued demand for its products, and a lower tax rate that will further boost profits.

However the warts of this potential investment do shine through from time to time. The majority of the business is heavily concentrated towards water municipalities, and the company is lacking in margin performance and cash flow generation. Considering cash flows are my number one criteria for an investment, I cannot come close to justifying such a high valuation as reasonable.

I would need to see a P/E multiple under 25X earnings to be interested, which means the stock would need to fall all the way down to the $30 range. This is not likely without a major stock market move downward, but that is OK. Despite Badger Meter's excellent track record (has appreciated at a CAGR of almost 17% going back two decades), the valuation just doesn't make sense and has a good chance to cause disappointment for investors down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.