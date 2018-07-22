Kinder Morgan Gets It Done

Management still plans on kicking up its dividend significantly each year until 2020; shares remain a buy for those willing to be patient.

Kinder Morgan Inc gave some insight of what it plans to do with the proceeds of the Trans Mountain sale: Deleverage.

Midstream energy giant Kinder Morgan (KMI) has been working on a 'turnaround' of its business since late 2015. That turnaround meant improving the dividend coverage ratio and reducing leverage. Since late 2015, Kinder Morgan has worked diligently to reduce its debt from over 6 times EBITDA to just under 5 times EBITDA as of its latest earnings conference this week.

On Wednesday Kinder Morgan gave its second quarter 2018 results, and for the first time since embarking on this 'turnaround,' Kinder Morgan achieved a leverage ratio just under 5.0 times at 4.9 times EBITDA. In addition to solid quarterly results driven by the ongoing 'energy revolution' in North America, Kinder Morgan also completed the sale of the Trans Mountain Pipeline to the Canadian government. The proceeds of that transaction will be further used to reduce leverage. This article takes a look at Kinder Morgan's latest quarterly results, its ongoing deleveraging effort, and what income investors can expect going forward. This is also a follow up to an article on Kinder Morgan Inc that I wrote on April 26th.

"The name of the game"

As far as quarterly business results go, Kinder Morgan had a pretty normal quarter, but also a good quarter. Per share distributable cash flow, or DCF, increased a solid 9%. This was driven by benefits from corporate tax cuts, and even more so from natural gas transportation volumes, which rose 11% thanks to production volume growth in the Permian. On the demand side, exports to Mexico and growing domestic power demand each contributed.

The center of the story with Kinder Morgan at this time, however, is the sale of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, and the long-term effects this will have on Kinder Morgan Inc. Earlier this year Kinder Morgan announced it was spinning off its Canada assets, but still maintained a stake in the spun-off business. As the Trans Mountain pipeline gets sold, management of Kinder Morgan made it quite clear what they intend on doing with the proceeds.

Instead of holding on to a "pile of cash" and waiting for acquisitions by which to replace Trans Mountain, management said that it is instead interested in further delevering.

Although the timing of this pipeline sale might not be the best, in the long run, getting out of Canada is a wise idea. Even though the federal government of Canada has been reasonable with oil and gas, some of the provinces, particularly British Colombia, have been dogmatically opposed to any and all oil or gas development, it seems.

Kinder Morgan appears to have earnestly learned its lesson from the oil bear market of 2015-2016. For midstream enterprises, that lesson is that the market does not want highly-levered businesses. A couple years ago, a leverage ratio of 4.9 times EBITDA would have been considered fairly conservative, and perhaps even toward the lower end of the midstream peer group. However, the markets have penalized the valuation of some of the more highly-levered pipeline names, and I think Kinder Morgan really gets this. I would expect management to emphasize deleveraging for at least the next 12-18 months. As for any kind of updated target leverage ratio, management made it fairly clear that they don't yet have one. I expect a new target to be announced within the next couple quarters.

Still reasonable, and with a lot of promise

Shares of Kinder Morgan are still reasonably priced, and unlike most of the other midstream names, Kinder Morgan is still well below where it used to be. Kinder Morgan has the potential to get back to its highs, perhaps not this year, but in the long run, certainly. Kinder Morgan's biggest strength is its heavy exposure in the best segment in energy at this time; natural gas. Almost 55% of Kinder Morgan's EBITDA comes from midstream dry gas, and the natural gas story is very much real and ongoing. As far as leverage and dividend coverage is concerned, Kinder Morgan is now right where I think it needs to be, and that leverage ratio is only going to improve. Long story short, Kinder Morgan is no longer the overly-aggressive name in this space.

Although Kinder Morgan only yields 4.5%, management still plans on a $1.25 dividend by 2020, which equates to a 7% dividend yield based on today's price. Granted, that is a promise two years out, but overall it is surprising to see how shares of Kinder Morgan have languished for all this time. Despite a turnaround that has manifested in a very material way, Kinder Morgan remains unloved. If you're looking for a midstream name, there certainly are others, but Kinder Morgan has a good bit of snapback potential. Consider adding it here.

