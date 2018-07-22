GameStop Should Consider Selling Vinyl Records

I'm about 14% through a very interesting book, The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter by David Sax, which I'm ironically reading on an Amazon (AMZN) Kindle. So far, I've finished the chapter on why consumers of music (as well as recording artists) are shifting from digital back to analog (and there are many reasons, including sound quality). Speaking of Amazon, arguably one of the kings of "digitalizing" our world, it's also moseying up to the trend, announcing that it will now be selling vinyl at some of its Whole Foods locations.

Vinyl: Trend, fad, or "the real deal"?

While the concept of people buying vinyl records might be perceived as a fad that won't really move the needle profit-wise, The Revenge of Analog provides many good reasons why people are not only buying vinyl albums (and record players) again - but also explains that it isn't just for old or middle-aged "real music lovers", either.

According to the book, people have purchased more vinyl records, both new and used, in the past decade than they have in the prior twenty years - combined. Not only that, but it's the 18-to-24-year-olds that are doing the buying, with more than half of vinyl buyers under the age of 25, according to a research report in the UK (cited in the book). Or as Sax puts it: "Not ageing, retro hipsters. Kids who are discovering records for the first time."

And it's not all anecdotal evidence, either. The Revenge of Analog explains that the number of new vinyl records pressed and sold has increased tenfold over the past decade, which has also trickled down into the turntable industry. It also cites the Recording Industry Association of America, which says that LP album shipments in the US alone experienced annual growth rates of twenty percent from 2007 through 2015- reaching 12 million in 2015.

Maybe this is just another "fad" or "trend", but the argument that people will pay more for a better quality sound, as well as something tangible to hold in their hands (or in other words, richness of experience over ease and convenience), could be a longer-term, sustainable trend. More on that is explained in detail in the book, which so far has been a very good read, and one that so far, I would highly recommend.

As I was reading through, one company that I thought could benefit from this trend immediately came to mind - GameStop (GME).

So how does this fit in with GameStop?

According to The Revenge of Analog (citing a record store owner in Cincinnati, Ohio), profit margins on a new record can be as high as around 40%, while the margins are even fatter on a used record - which can sell for double their cost. The price of used records is increasing as well, as new vinyl users "invest" in new turntables and go out looking for more records. This would likely match up favorably with the margins found on GameStop's current new and used video game sales:

Source: GME fiscal 2017 8-K

Older records, especially rare ones, also carry a "collectibility" factor. Collectors also apparently flock to exclusive new releases. Both these seem to fit right into GameStop's business model, and I think it's something they should pursue aggressively. Amazon's doing it with Whole Foods, so perhaps it's not as crazy of a concept as it initially seems. And is selling vinyl records any riskier that selling new and used video games (roughly 51.3% of fiscal 2017's sales)? If anything, it would be another reason for people to come to GameStop's stores, or even head to its website.

Vinyl records could fit right in with its "collectibles" business, which accounted for only 6.9% of annual sales, according to its fiscal 2017 10-K. The company does sell some LP's on their website, but mostly video game soundtracks. Why not branch out to music? Wouldn't it make sense if The revenge of Analog is correct in stating that a large portion of the people buying vinyl are below the age of 25?

GameStop is still a decent business, but it's shrinking

The company is still capable of earning double-digit "headline" return on invested capital, with what appears to be a conservatively-financed balance sheet. Note: I used adjusted, non-GAAP EBIT below that excludes charges management thinks "muddy up" the firm's true "economic reality", which was provided in the company's 8-K report. I also used the adjusted effective tax rate of 29.5%, which was provided by the company's CFO during the fiscal 2017 conference call. The adjusted tax rate was provided "due to our tax planning efforts in certain of our foreign operations and a one-month impact of the new U.S. Tax Reform Act."

I also decided to factor in the firm's "off-balance sheet" operating leases. I estimated their value below:

With this estimate in hand, we can insert the operating leases into the company's capital structure to gauge their impact:

GameStop's debt-to-equity ratio jumps slightly, but still remains comfortably below 1x. This is the adjusted denominator of the ROIC-equation, and to get the numerator, we need to first adjust operating profit, or EBIT, for lease-related depreciation and interest expense.

Taking taxes into account, we can now divide net operating profit after tax by our previously calculated adjusted capital base, to arrive at lease-adjusted ROIC for GameStop's fiscal 2017:

The last step here is to stack up adjusted ROIC with its adjusted weighted-average cost of capital, or WACC, which I've provided below (along with a range of different equity costs, due to the difficulty of estimating a precise number):

GameStop likely earns excess returns on its cost of capital, as long as its cost of equity remains at around (or below) 15%. This tells me that the company is still capable of profitable growth, versus companies that don't earn their cost of capital - and therefore destroy value as they grow. This also tells me that it's still a decent business, if it can turn its ship around and return to growing its earnings.

Conclusion

GameStop shares look cheap, but it's difficult to say if they actually are or not, as analysts expect earnings to decline sequentially over the next few years. I'm not sure how much selling vinyl would help jump-start earnings growth, but if anything, it couldn't hurt. If The Revenge of Analog's margin numbers are anywhere close to correct, selling vinyl, and using these sales to help compliment some of the company's relatively stagnant video games sales, could not only provide growth - but also higher margin, profitable growth.

