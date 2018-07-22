Keeping Your Microsoft Money Out Of Jeopardy

I also present my site's current analysis of Microsoft, and share a billionaire's family office advisor's approach to hedging and dealing with downturns that may be worth bearing in mind.

Another approach for risk averse longs would be to continue to hold and hedge. I present a couple of ways to do that.

In a recent article, one of Seeking Alpha's most popular contributors warned that Microsoft shares were priced too high relative to their fundamentals, and recommended longs sell some shares.

Microsoft illustration for Dynamics365 (credit: Microsoft).

A Warning For Microsoft Shareholders

Seeking Alpha contributor and FAST Graphs founder Chuck Carnevale warned recently that long-term Microsoft (MSFT) shareholders' money might be in jeopardy, due to the stock's valuation. With that in mind, I share a couple of ways Microsoft shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk below. Then I address the question of whether they should stay long.

Two Ways To Add Downside Protection To Microsoft

The good news for Microsoft longs looking to hedge their bets is that the stock is relatively inexpensive to hedge. For these examples, let's assume you have 1,000 shares of Microsoft and are able to tolerate a drawdown of as much as 19% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of MSFT against a >19% decline by mid-January.

As you can see above, the cost here was $1,040, or 0.98% of position value. That cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy or sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your potential upside at 12%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same level of protection over the same time frame.

The put leg uses the same strike in this collar (that's not always the case), so the cost is the same: $1,040, or 0.98%, calculated at the ask. That cost was more than offset by the income generated from the short call leg of $1,600, or 1.51% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $560, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Of course, you would only hedge Microsoft if you were to stay long the stock. Let's talk about whether you should.

Should You Stay Long Microsoft?

First, let's consider the heart of Carnevale's concern, and then see what Portfolio Armor has to say about Microsoft.

Chuck Carnevale is careful to note that he is impressed with Microsoft as a business, but that he feels its stock price has drifted from its fundamentals:

I would really love to have Microsoft in my portfolio as a long-term position. However, I believe the market is applying too high a valuation for me to even consider investing in this great business. So, to be clear, I love the company, but I hate the valuation I would have to pay to be able to invest in it.

Portfolio Armor's approach doesn't consider valuation at all, as longtime readers know, so I won't comment on Microsoft's valuation. For new readers, if it sounds crazy to ignore valuation, consider that my system's approach to security selection has outperformed the market 26 out of the 33 times I've presented my top names to my Marketplace subscribers, as you can see in my most recent performance update. Microsoft is not a top Portfolio Armor name now, but it passes all three of the site's screens that separate the better stocks from the rest, as you can see in the screen capture from the site's admin panel below.

Here's a closer look at the key parts of that row for our purposes.

The first screen the site applies is to see if the mean of the long term return (the average 6-month total return over the last 10 years) and the short term return (the most recent 6-month total return) are positive. Microsoft passes that easily, with strong performance over both the long term and the short term.

The next screen is to see if it's possible to hedge Microsoft against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months with an optimal collar capped at the mean of its short and long term return, in this case, 13.07%. It was, so 13.07% is Portfolio Armor's first take on a potential return for Microsoft over the next 6 months.

An additional test the site applies is to see if it's also possible to hedge the stock against a >9% decline using optimal puts. Only about 20% of the names that pass the first two screens pass this one, and those names tend to generate returns 37% higher than the ones that don't. Microsoft passes this test too, and so the site boosts its potential return estimate up by 37% to 17.9%, as you can see in the last column above ("w/AHP"). That figure would have to be at least 10 points higher for Microsoft to appear in Portfolio Armor's top 10 now, but this analysis should be encouraging for Microsoft longs nevertheless.

Wrapping Up: Hedging Doesn't Preclude Buying More

If you decide to hold onto your Microsoft shares and hedge them, that doesn't mean you have to exit the stock if it sinks while you're hedged. If you're confident that the stock will eventually recover, you can sell your appreciated put options and use the proceeds to buy more Microsoft shares at a lower price.

This sort of strategy - selling appreciated hedges and using the proceeds to buy beaten-down securities -- is one sophisticated investors sometimes use. An article in Private Wealth Magazine several years ago ("Growing The Single-Family Fortune") offered an example of this. In it, family office manager David Cohen explained how his firm's hedging enabled it to limit his billionaire client's downside during the 2008 crash and create cash with which he could buy undervalued assets:

The large profits from this trade [buying put options when they were relatively inexpensive, and selling them after the crash] helped to insulate the portfolio from a massive down stroke in 2008, and provide liquidity, which set us up for a big recovery in 2009.

You don't need to be a billionaire to follow that approach.

So far, our top 10 names have returned an average of 16.19% over the next 6 months, versus an average return of 8.13% for the market over the same time frame. To see this week's top 10 names, you can sign up for a free two-week trial here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.