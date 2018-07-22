Ultimately, GE is searching for a bottom around these levels, and its shares should be worth more 1, 3, and 5 year from now.

Despite persistent weakness, GE's stock is not likely to breakdown to new lows unless it becomes increasingly likely that another dividend cut will occur.

Source: Money.CNN.Com

GE Delivers: More Signs That A Bottom Is In

With hundreds of billions in market cap erased since 2000, General Electric (GE) may just be the most disappointing stock story in a generation. The last year has been especially painful for GE, as the stock has shed more than 50% in the last 52 weeks alone. On July 20th,the company reported its strongly anticipated Q2 results. The company beat both top and bottom line consensus estimates, yet the stock still drifted lower throughout the trading session, ultimately closing down by about 4.5% on the day. At the close on Friday GE shares sit at just $13.12, only 4% above the recent multiyear low of $12.61.

GE's Market Cap Deterioration

GE's Price Progression Over the Last Year

Source: StockCharts.com

What is going on with GE? It seems that even when the company surpasses estimates the stock finds a way to get clobbered anyways. Why are investors so shaky about holding the company’s shares? Is the recent low likely to hold, or is this stock likely to sink lower from here?

Earnings Highlights

Q2 adjusted EPS came in at 19 cents vs 17 cents consensus estimates.

Q2 revenues also surprised higher, coming in at $30.1 billion vs $29.31 billion estimates.

On a YoY basis EPS declined by about 32% from 28 cents per share in Q2 2017.

Revenue however, increased slightly from $29.56 billion 1 year ago to $30.1 billion.

GE reaffirmed its full year $1-1.07 EPS guidance.

GE Aviation and Healthcare performed very strongly in the quarter.

GE Power was the significant underperformer with orders down 26% YoY.

This earnings report suggests that things are not completely falling apart at GE. In fact, profitability declined less than expected, and revenues grew slightly instead of contracting. The better than expected EPS, and revenue growth indicate that many of GE’s segments continue to perform very well.

Aviation, Healthcare, and Transportation, all saw profit growth in the quarter. However, Power’s profits declined by 58% YoY and GE’s Oil and Gas segment saw a decline of 39% in profitability YoY. As sad as these results may look they were better than Wall St analysts had expected. Also, GE’s Renewable Energy business often flies under the radar, yet this segment is likely to perform quite well, and has significant growth potential going forward.

Power Unit Continues to Drag on GE

Something is clearly weighing on GE’s profitability, and that something is GE’s troubled Power segment. It’s a big unit, GE’s biggest in fact, with $36 billion in revenues last year. Profitability sank substantially at the unit, as income declined by 45% from about $5 billion to $2.78 YoY. And a quick bounce back isn’t likely. To the contrary, Power is likely to see another double-digit YoY profitability decline this year as well. It’s probable that this unit will stagnate revenues wise, and profitability growth may be somewhat muted over the next 2-3 years. Therefore, GE will likely focus on other business segments to grow revenue and profits going forward.

Here is what the Power/Renewable Energy distribution of profitability may look like according to FactSet analysts going forward.

Source: TheWallStreetJournal.com

The Bright Spots

Aviation and Healthcare (GE’s number 2 and 3 business by revenues) each delivered earnings growth of approximately 9% in 2017, and revenues grew by 4 and 5% respectively. However, one segment that often gets overlooked at GE is the Renewable Energy business. Last year revenue grew by 14%, and income jumped by a whopping 26% YoY. Granted it is a smaller and less profitable business than Aviation and Healthcare, but with over $10 billion in revenues last year alone it is certainly a substantial part of GE with significant upside potential.

Source: NewsInFlight.com

So, Why the Negative Reaction in the Stock?

Overall, the earnings report wasn’t bad. The company did not miss revenue or EPS targets, and GE did not report any impending charge offs. In fact, by most metrics GE “delivered”, as the report was slightly better than expected even. So, why did the stock react so negatively? GE closed down by about 4.5%, near the lows of the trading session. The fact that GE’s CEO said he sees full year EPS coming in towards the lower end of the company’s $1-1.07 guidance range certainly didn’t help the stock. In addition, GE mentioned that its free cash flow will likely come in at $6 billion for the year, this is also at the lower end of the $6-7 billion projected range.

An important element to consider is that even the lower end of the $1-1.07 company’s estimate range is still quite a bit higher than the current 94-cent consensus estimate. This noticeably disconnect coupled with the guidance towards the lower end of the range likely spooked some investors. Since GE is adjusting its guidance to the bottom end of the range investors’ concern is that the company may miss its guidance all together, and full year earnings could come in in line with consensus estimates of just 94-cents.

What’s the big deal you ask? Well, at $1.07 GE is currently trading at a P/E of just 12.26, at $1.00 GE is trading at a P/E of 13.12, and at $0.94 GE is trading at P/E of 14. Also, lower end analysts’ estimates go down to $0.85 for the year, and this implies GE may be trading at a 15.43 P/E. Granted, these valuations are all lower than the current industry average P/E of 16. However, most company’s in the industry are showing relatively robust revenue growth and are expanding profitability, GE is not.

In addition, investors don’t like uncertainty, and such a substantial disconnect between company estimates and consensus estimates implies someone will inevitably be proven wrong. There is also the concern about GE’s remaining dividend. The company still pays out a hefty $4.2 billion annual dividend. However, if profitability and free cash flow continue to decline from here GE will be forced to further cut or suspend the dividend altogether. Many institutional and retail investors continue to hold GE primarily due to the dividend, and the stock will likely go substantially lower if GE is forced to make another cut.

However, given that the company is projected to produce at least $6 billion in free cash flow this year, it should have enough capital to cover the $4.2 billion dividend payout. Also, the company beat both first and second quarter EPS and revenue estimates. Therefore, it is unlikely for GE to miss full year EPS targets by a wide margin.

The Bottom Line

GE reported a better than expected quarter, yet the stock still got slammed, as investors viewed the CEO’s comments with a certain degree of skepticism. Despite the company’s reaffirmation of its target $1-1.07 EPS range, John Flannery’s statements that guided full year EPS and cash flow towards the bottom end of the company’s estimate range introduced additional uncertainty. The door now seems open to GE missing its full year guidance all together, and decreased profitability coupled with worsening cash flow could ultimately lead to the dreaded dividend cut. If this “worst case scenario” were to occur, it would undoubtedly reflect poorly on GE’s stock, and another wave of substantial selling would likely ensue. So, understandably some investors are concerned, and the stock’s price action reflected those concerns on Friday.

However, GE surpassed both top and bottom line estimates, suggesting that the earnings picture is not deteriorating. In addition, the company’s revenues increased YoY, and several of its major units reported earnings growth in the quarter. The obvious soft spot remains Power, but with time, GE could turn this segment around, and its earnings should stabilize and begin to expand over the next couple of years. In the meantime, GE will focus on growing Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy and other segments, while continuing to spin off other “none essential assets”.

The GE story is not a quick fix, but is rather a lengthy turnaround story. However, I remain confident that the company has substantial value, and once sentiment surrounding the company begins to improve the market is likely to reprice GE substantially higher. Ultimately, GE’s stock is likely still searching for a bottom around these levels, and is unlikely to go beyond recent lows unless another dividend cut becomes increasingly more likely. Regardless of the short-term gyrations in the stock, in my view, GE’s share should be worth more 1, 3, and 5 years from now.

If you enjoyed reading this article, hit the "Like" button, and if you'd like insight about some of my future ideas, press the "Follow" link. Thank you for reading!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

If you’d like to learn more about how to best position yourself for a rally in GE and to receive information about other high alpha ideas, please consider joining Albright Investment Group. Subscribe now and receive the best of both worlds, deep value insight coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Join and get access to FULL ARTICLES that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets.

that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets. Enjoy access to my best investment ideas, and trade alongside AIG's top-performing core long portfolio.

This offer is 100% risk-free, as you can cancel anytime during your free two-week trial period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ge.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.