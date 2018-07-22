Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds: Redeemed Issues

List of products by the same issuers which are still outstanding.

A glimpse at how they traded and how the companies refinanced, if they did.

Introduction

There is no incredible value created by the series of articles covering fixed income products whose Call Option was finally, or perhaps timely, exercised by the issuing company. However, it turns out that not all of us have the resources and time to keep track of their portfolio, thus we are continuing our coverage of these events.

Synovus Financial Corp - SNV-C

Additionally, Synovus announced that it is redeeming all of its outstanding Series C Preferred Stock on August 1, 2018. The Series C Preferred Stock is currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SNVPrC (CUSIP 87161C 402). Synovus will redeem the Series C Preferred Stock for a cash price of $25.00 per share, without interest, for an aggregate redemption price of approximately $130 million.

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by Synovus Financial Corp

Below you can see a chart of SNV-C's last days on the exchange:

Source: Barchart.com - SNV-C Daily Chart (6 months)

This issue was redeemed through the offering of a Series D preferred stock (SNV.PD) by Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) which we covered in a separate article:

Synovus Financial: This 6.30% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Here is a list of products outstanding by this issuer:

- Synovus Financial Corp., 6.30% Fixed-To-Floating Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Ser (SNV.PD)

Frontier Communications Corporation - FTRPR

Redemption : Frontier Communications, 11.125% Mand Conv Preferred Stock, Series A 6/29/2018 (FTRPR)

: Frontier Communications, 11.125% Mand Conv Preferred Stock, Series A 6/29/2018 (FTRPR) Call Date: 6/29/2018Source: QuantumOnline.com - FTRPR

Mandatory Convertible products tend to have the same Call/Maturity date and this eliminates any element of surprise in regard to their redemption. This was the case with this issue by Frontier (FTR).

Source: The company's website - Investor Relations

The chart below illustrates how the preferred stock (FTRPR) traded in a extremely volatile manner as it closely tracked the company's common stock:

Source: Barchart.com - FTRPR Daily Chart (6 months)

After this issue is no longer available, we have the following products for exposure to Frontier Communications:

- ML Depositor PreferredPlus 8.375% Citizens Commun Certificates CZN-1 (PIY)

Those interested in PIY should proceed with caution and most definitely take a look at our coverage of this Trust Preferred Stock.

STAG Industrial - STAG-B

June 11, 2018 - STAG Industrial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:STAG) today provided notice to the holders of its 6.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAG Pr B) (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) of the redemption of all 2,800,000 outstanding shares of the Series B Preferred Stock.

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by Stag Industrial

Below you can see a chart of the preferred's (STAG.PB) final days of trading:

Source: Barchart.com - STAG-B Daily Chart (6 months)

In case anyone is confused about the ticker on the chart above - "STA-B" - there has been some sort of an issue with preferred stocks with 'longer' tickers over at Barchart, but we assure you that this is the correct chart.

Outstanding issue by STAG Industrial include:

- Stag Industrial, 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (STAG.PC)

Boston Private Financial Holdings - BPFHP

On May 8, 2018, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") provided notice of the redemption of all of the Company's currently issued and outstanding 6.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the "Preferred Stock").

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by Boston Private Financial Holdings

Our coverage of this particular redemption is not in a timely manner, however, it is not possible to write an article about a single stock due to their nature of being relatively short and not having any potential for analysis and etc.

Here is how BPFHP traded:

Source: Barchart.com - BPFHP Daily Chart (6 months)

This preferred (BPFHP) was the only such product available to us issued by Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH). However, there is a Convertible Trust Preferred trading OTC:

- Boston Private Capital Trust I, 4.875% Convertible Trust Preferred Securities (BNPVP)

Conclusion

There is no incredible value provided by these articles except keeping track of the big shuffle in the preferred stock universe which, albeit the small pause in early 2018, has been going on full steam ahead.

Having this in mind, it would be wise for every single one of us to do a portfolio revision and acquaint himself with which holdings might be the subject of a Call Option exercise. Once you know this, you can easily figure out whether there is a better product available or you are comfortable with waiting until it is stripped away.

Trade With Beta These products are our bread and butter and although we do not want to brag, our community at 'Trade With Beta' always manages to spot news about Redeemed issues before the majority of market participants. And this is only part of the services we offer to our Subscribers, so feel invited to join us and explore the marketplace!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.