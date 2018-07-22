Boeing Recognizes Charge In Strong Quarter

The Boeing Company (BA) will be publishing its 2nd quarter results on the 25th of July before the opening bell. In this report, we have a look at analyst expectations, earnings as projected by our model and what risks there are surrounding Boeing’s share price, if any.

Before we start…

We’d like to emphasize that these earnings estimates are in no way intended to shock or take a contrary stance as some readers seem to be expecting each quarter. Sometimes, when the EPS indications are in line with what analysts expect, we’re being asked why we even bothered writing a report with our expectations. The reason is that most of you will go and look at analyst estimates and say "Hey, this is the consensus". If the reported figures are below consensus, then earnings were disappointing. If it is above the consensus, then earnings were terrific. That’s all nice, but the truth is that each analyst makes assumptions that you often do not see.

In this report, we’re showing you our assumptions and calculations and that is where the AeroAnalysis report differs from just looking up the consensus. Sometimes, our findings match the consensus but that does not mean we should not write about that. There are a lot of elements that affect the reported figures and in these reports we’re showing how certain moving elements affect estimated earnings.

With the services unit being added, the number of possible combinations of margins and revenues adds up significantly. So, while we do like to provide several scenarios, we will limit ourselves here to 9 at most and that already are a lot of combinations. What you should pay special attention to is the impact that a 0.5 point margin difference has on the earnings per share, this is partly caused by the revenues streams multiplied by a margin already cause quite a big difference and this is further amplified by the share count coming down. Over the past 5 years the share count has come down by 20%. This obviously drives value to shareholders, but it also mean that any earnings beat or miss looks much larger than it previously would have.

Revenues

Revenues are quite difficult to pin down. Theoretically, for the Defense & Space unit, we can look at sales contacts to determine the values. The unknown, however, is when deliveries occur. So, while the contracts and values are available, it is hard and we think almost undoable to connect the deliveries occurring in a certain quarter to specific contracts and values. To come up with revenues for the Defense, Space & Security unit, an average contribution to the overall revenues is used.

For commercial aircraft, a similar thing holds. Contracts for commercial aircraft are not publicly available and the pricing varies from customer to customer. With over 65 deliveries per month on average, it’s also difficult to treat each delivery as a delivery with a unique pricing and discounts. Instead, average pricing is used to estimate revenues of the Boeing Commercial Airplanes unit. After our mid-year update, we found that after feeding back the Q1 deliveries in the new pricing model, the difference between reported revenues and estimated revenues was just 0.04%.

At the start of the second half of 2017, Boeing has elevated its services unit to operate on the same level as the Defense and Commercial Airplanes units. Decoupling this services unit from BCA and BDS emphasizes the importance and growth prospect of the Global Services unit and also should allow the business to operate more efficiently. What we like about this newly formed unit is that its revenues are more or less constant throughout the year with solid margins. With Boeing’s renewed focus in the after-sales market, there is a lot of room for growth in this particular area.

For the second quarter, the consensus for the revenues is $24B with a low estimate of $23.7B and a high estimate of $24.45B. A year ago sales were $22.74B, so analysts seem to be expecting a 5.5% increase in revenues.

For the Commercial Airplanes department, deliveries have increased year over year, but with some significant changes to the delivery mix. As a result, based on our internal modeling, we’re expecting revenues of roughly $14.6B - a 7% increase year over year, but a 2% increase when taking the figures adjusted for Boeing’s new revenue recognition method.

Revenues from the Defense, Space & Security including Global Services segment have proven to be more difficult to estimate, since it is somewhat harder to estimate the revenues for the Network, Space & Systems segment and the Global Services & Support segment. In recent years, the revenue share of the defense arm has been roughly 30%-33%. Excluding the Global Services unit, Boeing Defense, Space & Security revenues are expected to be between $5.25B and $5.5B.

For the Global Services unit, we are expecting revenues to come in between $3.625B and $3.775B.

We expect revenues to come in between $23.5B and $23.9B.

Earnings

Estimating revenues is already quite difficult. Estimating earnings is even more challenging. In the case of charges, the earnings figures will be far off in comparison to the estimates if they aren’t accounted for beforehand. For the 2nd quarter Boeing announced it would recognize a $124 million charge related to the write-off of a receivable to reflect a court ruling that the company is not entitled to recover certain costs associated with the 2005 sale of its production facilities in Wichita, Kansas.

The earnings have been calculated using a variety of margin and revenue combinations as shown below. We have 2 ‘low’ revenue scenarios and 1 ‘high’ revenue scenario coupled to various margin combinations.

What you see is quite a range of core earnings estimates and that requires some explanation. First of all, the reason to supply a range rather than one revenue figure or margins is to show what a half percent here or there does to earnings and that is quite sensitive since a .5 pts difference in margins in Boeing Commercial Airplanes leads to a $0.10 change in core earnings per share. Secondly, it might give an idea on how other analysts came to their core earnings estimates.

With the new services units in place, the number of possible margin and revenue couples increases as well. We are certainly not looking at all combinations, since there are many and too many to analyze.

The median revenues estimate leads to an EPS estimate of $3.48 per share, $0.13 above the consensus and $0.11 below the whisper number.

For Boeing Commercial Airplanes, we’re expecting margins around 10%-10.5% for the second quarter reflecting margin pressure from the after-tax charge of $124 million while we expect margins of 11.25% for Boeing, Defense, Space & Security. For Boeing’s services unit, BGS, margins around 15.5% are desired.

Boeing has guided for an effective tax rate of 16%. We’ve also used that tax rate in our calculations.

So, what we’d be happy with is between $2.60 and $2.73 core earnings per share. Everything above that range counts as a strong or excellent quarter to me, everything below that is slightly disappointing.

Cash flow

Important for Boeing shareholders will be the cash flow profile, which is even harder to estimate than earnings and revenues. For the free cash flow, we expect that the cash flow growth is not so much related to higher narrow body deliveries but more related to the cost and revenue improvement on the Boeing 787 program.

Risks

Previously we have marked the Boeing KC-46A program as Boeing’s biggest risk. It seems that Boeing will start deliveries of the first KC-46As later this year. If at this stage there would be additional cost growth, that would be pretty disappointing especially since Boeing has been quite positive on the company’s ability to commence deliveries soon. We are not expecting a charge and if it would happen that would be disappointing for the simple fact that Boeing’s positivity should not go accompanied with cost growth.

Conclusion

The business as usual figures seem to be portraying yet another solid quarter for Boeing. Revenues are expected to be slightly higher when the new revenue recognition standard figures are being used.

Except for the already announced charge, we do not expect any cost growth on particular aircraft programs. What we are actually looking for is earnings of $3.58 per share including the $0.21 per share charge.

Our sentiment table for upcoming earnings:

EPS View <$3.46 Disappointing $3.46-$3.51 Satisfactory $3.53-$3.58 Good >$3.58 Strong

Let me know in the comment section what you think about Boeing’s upcoming quarter results. Will it beat, miss or match the consensus?

