Boeing's Lead Is Strong

When covering the commercial aircraft market, the 2 biggest jet makers Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are often compared and it is nearly impossible to pen a report about one company without mentioning the other. Even in the few occasions where this is possible we see that readers do ask how the same subject covered for one compares to the other. One of the subjects where this often happens is when treating the orders and deliveries. We already cover this on a monthly basis, but to have more insight in the accumulated numbers and compare those, we are now launching a quarterly coverage on those where you should be able to see quite clearly what the year to date performances for Airbus and Boeing look, not only per jet maker but also per aircraft type. There are separate pieces that address the orders and separate pieces that address the deliveries, to keep the reports readable and understandable.

The core of this series are quite extensive tables and to those tables we add our remarks. As shown below we have categorized orders and deliveries into 4 categories, which include various Boeing and Airbus models:

Single aisle classic: Airbus A320ceo, Boeing 737 Next Generation

Single aisle next generation: Airbus A220*, Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX

Wide body classic: Airbus A330ceo, Airbus A380, Boeing 777 Classic, Boeing 767

Wide body next generation: Airbus A330neo, Airbus A350, Boeing 777X, Boeing 747-8, Boeing 787

*Assuming Airbus will add the Airbus A220 in its own order and delivery overview

In this report we will be focusing on the orders during the first half of the year for both jet makers.

Net orders

The table already contains quite a bit of information. What we see is that both jet makers primarily depend on their next generation jets for order inflow, but the difference is quite big. Boeing depends for over 95% on the next generation single aisle orders while this is >75% for Airbus. Airbus likely is selling a more current engine option aircraft to solve capacity problems of some airlines as next generation single aisle deliveries are coping with delivery delays. Driven by cargo sales, Boeing sold more classic wide body aircraft while positive momentum on the Boeing 787 drove next generation wide body sales higher. All with all, Boeing is currently leading in the ‘gross’ order battle with Airbus. The jet maker saw 90% of its order inflow being for next generation aircraft versus 75% for Airbus.

Boeing had to cancel more orders, some of these orders include conversion or lease companies taking over slots from airlines. Airbus lose some wide body sales at it lost key sales to Hawaiian Airlines (HA) and American Airlines (AAL). When comparing the net orders, we see that Boeing has a lead of 254 orders, 163 on the single aisle market and 91 on the wide body market.

Figure 1: Net orders per jet maker per type

Figure 1 shows that Boeing bagged two thirds of all single aisle orders, almost 75% of all wide body orders and almost 70% of all combined orders.

Net value

Having a higher order inflow is nice, but in the end it pretty much boils down to who adds the biggest dollar value to the order book. Considering that a single aisle aircraft costs only a third of a wide body jet, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand that a jet maker would be happier with a single wide body order than with a single narrow body order. So, the order numbers are nice to have, but the dollar value is where the difference between a Boeing 777 sale and a Boeing 737 MAX sale is properly valued. In order to come up with an accurate representation we have used the discounted prices for the aircraft.

What we see is that the order value for Boeing is $45.5B versus $21.3B, which is a difference of $24.2B. Obviously this is caused by the order volume for Boeing being significantly higher. Normalizing, for what it’s worth, shows that the value per ordered unit is 9% higher for Airbus reflecting the order mix. We also incorporated the cancellation values which are $8.8B and $6.1B respectively which narrows the gap between Boeing and Airbus to $21.4B.

Conclusion

After 6 months of orders and heading into the Farnborough Airshow 2018, Boeing has a lead of 254 orders and they seem to have extended that lead during the show for which we will provide a detailed analysis soon. Also in terms of value the lead is Boeing’s having a $21.4B lead over Airbus. Last year we saw that Airbus completely closed the gap in a month, but it lost the order battle in terms of value.

The gap between both jet makers seems significant but a few slow months for Boeing could already turn things around. So, we do not consider the current lead Boeing has as a comfortable cushion.

