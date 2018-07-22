GE - Work In Progress, Lots Of Work

Recognising the potential in case of a turnaround, and seeing signs of stability, I am attracted to the stock at these levels.

While leverage is coming down, it is disappointing to see continued pressure on earnings, which results in the leverage ratios not coming down quickly.

GE continues to face challenges, but at the same time is showing some signs of stability as well.

General Electric (GE) continues to be a work in progress. The troubles and challenges are very clear. Years of expensive acquisitions, cheap divestitures, and challenges to some part of the core business (energy and power) have resulted in some investors even doubting if the firm will exist in a few years from now. This is certainly the case as the company has seen net debt levels increase over time, while pension liabilities ballooned, and GE Capital has proven to be a black box.

While the challenges are clear and huge, the good news is that the new management under John Flannery looks transparent, is willing to address the issues, and understands the severity of its challenges. This is evident as seen by the claims made by management; a 50% cut in the dividend, as well as the divestiture of certain smaller businesses, and strategic overhaul.

A Quick Look At Q2

GE had a decent second quarter according to Mr. Flannery. Its resilient performance is attributed to the aviation and healthcare segments, offset in part by challenges in the power business (among others). The good news is that the company is on track to meet its cost-cutting goal for that segment, as it completed the divestiture of the Industrial Solutions and Value-Based Care businesses during the second quarter, bringing in some much needed cash.

There are many more pending deals which are set to close in the coming quarter/quarters. These include the $3.2 billion sale of Distributed Power to Advent, the deal with Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) regarding the rail business, as well as the monetisation of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) in the coming years. This even excludes the largest potential deal; separation/sale/monetisation of GE Healthcare.

Second-quarter sales were up by 3% to $30.1 billion, driven by a 4% increase in industrial revenues to $28.1 billion as GE Capital was reporting flattish revenues at $2.4 billion. Growth is driven by Baker Hughes which nearly doubled sales following the combination of the two namesake businesses and stronger oil prices, as well as an impressive 13% increase in aviation revenues. Disappointing is that troubled children only grow more troubled. Power revenue declines accelerated to minus 19%, renewable energy was down 29%, and transportation saw sales down by 13%. If we adjust for the Baker Hughes and GE tie-up in oil & gas, organic revenues were down some 6%.

While overall sales were reasonable, it is a worry that industrial operating earnings were down half a billion to $3.2 billion, as capital losses were stable around $200 million. Earnings fell in all the segments which posted a decline in revenues, and more segments saw challenges. Oil & gas segment profits fell to less than 2%, while aviation saw margins come down despite the strong top-line sales results.

After applying interest, taxes and one-time items, GE posted a 30% decline in net earnings to $615 million, or just $0.07 per share. The company has taken many "one-time" charges again, as adjusted earnings were much higher at $0.19 per share, actually down two cents per share.

The good news is that GE is confirming its full-year adjusted earnings guidance of $1.00-1.07 per share, although it admits on the call that the annual number will likely come in at the lower end of that range. Free cash flow for the industrial segment is now seen around $6 billion, half a billion less than the initial midpoint of the guidance provided earlier.

The Complicated Financial Situation

While GE is shrinking its balance sheet, the situation is not getting easier to monitor given the many pending deals, complicated deal structures, and a very complicated business which the company already is in. After all, GE is a bank and industrial business under one roof.

In May, I last looked at the financial position following the merger of its rail business with Wabtec. GE stands to receive a $2.9 billion cash component in connection with the deal as well as 19 million shares in the company which are valued at roughly $2 billion, as investors in GE furthermore get shares in Wabtec directly.

The industrial business now operates with $56.3 billion in net debt while the company reported a pension shortfall of $34 billion at the end of 2017. While this is not split out by now, long-term liabilities have come down a bit (partially through divestitures). Consequently I estimate the pension shortfall at $32 billion now.

The equity of GE Capital has fallen further to $11.7 billion, but the total balance sheet of that business has been cut by $20 billion to $136 billion in the past six months. I continue to assume that the equity of this business will be sufficient to finance the wind-down of the business, hence I am attaching a zero valuation to that business.

With net debt of $56 billion, or $88 billion including pensions, we can see that total leverage is coming down, but of course GE is becoming a smaller business following all these transactions as well. If I account for the deal with Advent and take into account the value of the shares in Wabtec received by GE itself, as well as the cash component of that deal, I see net debt coming down by another $8 billion following completion.

Leverage Down, Earnings Flat?

The good news is that the company is reiterating its earnings guidance, with adjusted earnings seen at $1 or slightly higher. With 8.7 billion shares outstanding, the ballpoint figure for earnings come in close to $9 billion in actual dollar terms. Interest charges are trending at a rate of $2.6 billion, taxes are volatile but could come in at $2 billion as well, while depreciation charges run at roughly $5.5 billion. These result in adjusted EBITDA coming in at $17 billion a year for a still elevated 5 times leverage ratio. This leverage ratio does take into account the pension liabilities while accounting for the pending divestments.

Of course, no adjustment to this number is made for a potential healthcare divestment or spin-off nor the monetisation of the stake in Baker Hughes, as more details and a time plan are needed to make realistic assumptions about this. It is however evident that further divestitures will reduce absolute and relative leverage ratios, thereby alleviating the largest (financial) concerns. The problem is that real progress in reducing leverage is limited by continued losses at GE Capital, transaction costs, restructuring costs and deal fees, among others.

Finding Stability Is Not Necessarily Appealing

An industrial business with some $120 billion in sales has real potential, if run well. Well-run industrial names are posting operating margins of 15% (operating margins for the entire business and thus not segment margins). The best industrial businesses are even able to post operating margins of around 20%, or some even higher.

If continuous restructuring allows for operating margins of 15% in a year or three, GE might be able to post operating earnings of $18 billion as improved profitability can provide a boost to EBITDA numbers, which could come in at $23-24 billion. Such achievement results in the leverage ratios automatically becoming very sustainable, especially if we account for some smaller divestments and retained earnings as well.

At the same time, earnings power could be pretty decent. A $2.5 billion interest expense and 20% tax rates could result in earnings coming in at $12-13 billion, or close to $1.50 per share. Taking into account the much more reasonable leverage number, and reduced complexity, I see no reason why shares could not trade in the low 20s in such a case, as the multiple would not be demanding at all in such a case.

That looks compelling with shares trading at $13 today. It is very clear that achieving such earnings numbers is a real challenge and, if achievable, will take many years to become a reality.

Hence I have bought a stake at an average of $13.50 now as I am finding much greater risk-reward today than I have seen in a long time. While I do not see spectacular near-term gains, I do expect to see the $20s appearing on the stock ticker if management sticks to its strategy and operating conditions remain reasonable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.