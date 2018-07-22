Novartis: Transformation Continues

There was nothing in Novartis' (NVS) recent second quarterly numbers which could potentially sway our long play at this juncture. The recent up-move in the share price, which Q2 numbers obviously helped, has driven shares to well over $82 which means we are only $3 and change from where we started the year out at. Newly appointed CEO Vas Narasimhan again confirmed his intent of transforming Novartis from basically a health conglomerate into a focused medicines company.

The company as we know has already divested its OTC joint venture stake to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Moreover, we had news of the Alcon spinoff just recently which I outlined here. A bunch of key acquisitions plus more resources being pushed behind potential winners and NVS has the look of a new company already.

Core operating income in constant currencies rose 7% with core turnover rising 5%. Cosentyx and Entresto drove the top line here and their growth rates (which we will examine) came in favorable for future growth. However, it is the company's pipeline which really makes this company stand out compared to its competitors. Through the likes of Aimovig for example which was just recently approved, big things are expected due to the migraine drug really addressing a large unmet need. Here are other aspects of the Q2 report which were impressive.

Cosentyx drove the top line to $701 million in constant currencies in the quarter which was a 40% increase over the same quarter of 12 months prior. The key here with this drug is that there is key demand for IL-17A inhibitors in this segment of the market of which Cosentyx is the definite leader at present. Large unmet needs invariably lead to strong growth and I don't see a slowdown here. The sequential decline of Cosentyx sales in the last quarter had investors worried. Management cited end of year stocking issues for the unexpected $580 million number. Q2's figure, though, illustrates we are still on course to meet guidance for the year.

Entresto sales hit $239 million in Q2 which was another 100%+ growth rate in the quarter. I have written before that sales in this drug could start re-accelerating due to how sizable amounts of resources have been invested behind this drug. The media coverage on Entresto lately also has been impressive which has to lead to more prescriptions over the long term. For example, a questionnaire distributed among patients from the Champ HF registry came back real positive in that it stated that patients felt much better on Entresto. We are only in the initial innings here, with the Paragin analysis due shortly and multiple phase IV studies to further support the marketing of this drug.

Aimovig is on the move also after being approved in the US last May. Lutathera & Kymriah also are 2018 launches, but the real value is what is coming down the track. NVS, in fact, has a further 10 blockbuster launches in the pipeline. EvaluatePharma (a market research firm) periodically looks at what value companies have in this sector and presently NVS seems to be coming out on top. Novartis came in number 1 on the list with respect to how much value the company has in its pipeline. Furthermore, the company scored really well with respect to its advanced therapies. The two launches I feel which have game changing potential are BAF312 and AVXS-101. The latter, for example, has some really impressive dates and is entering a market with a huge unmet need. Again, it's the broadness of the pipeline which separates Novartis from the crowd at present which is why we still believe shares are trading at a discount here.

We just keep on re-investing those dividends back into the shares which will reduce the cost basis over time. Remaining long.

