Rounds Report: TransEnterix Caught A Break On A Down Day

Overall bioscience market concluded the third week of July on a negative note. Several equities under our coverage broke the trend to exchange hands higher.

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 20, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That being said, TransEnterix (NASDAQ:TRXC) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $0.17 to close the session at $5.20 for 3.38% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

TransEnterix operates out of the Research Triangle Park, NC. The $1.0B market capitalized bioscience, TransEnterix, is poised on the innovation and commercialization of surgical robotics to fuel the increasing demand. The relatively small company earned an FDA 510(k) approval for launching the Senhance Surgical Robotic System back in October 2017. As a surgical robotic for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, Senhance is the first approval since the agency approved “da Vinci” of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) back in 2000. Available for sales in the US and other countries like Germany, Senhance is the next-generation bot that has several advantages over da Vinci. Notably, it enables robotic precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing, and improved ergonomics. Additionally, it is quite cost effective and is easily integrated into the ecosystem of the operating room.

Figure 2: Senhance surgery. (Source: TransEnterix)

It is interesting to note that the appreciation today is backed by the various catalysts powering the firms that we discussed in the prior Rounds Report. Moreover, it’s likely that the “pop” was induced by the recent strong earnings posted by the competitor, Intuitive Surgical. Firms operating in the same industry usually rally together (as similar companies benefit from the same industry tailwind).

In its Q2 2018 earnings report (for the period that ended on June 30), Intuitive Surgical posted 18% growth in procedures using da Vinci compared to the same period a year prior. This is driven primarily by general surgery and worldwide urologic procedures. Moreover, the company shipped 200 da Vinci units versus 166 units for the same period of comparison (thus representing the 20% improvement). Likewise, TransEnterix also reported strong preliminary earnings that we covered in the prior report.

Altogether the strong earnings of both companies signify the increasing industry tailwind for surgical robotic innovators. The aforesaid tailwind will benefit other firms like Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) that, in and of itself, focuses on devices for spine surgery. Moreover, the industry tailwind enabled da Vinci to catapult Intuitive Surgical into the $60B market cap over the years. Valuing at a deep bargain ($1.0B), TransEnterix is interestingly powering the next-generation device (Senhance). Therefore, it is not far from the truth that TransEnterix can deliver substantial value for shareholders (if the company can manage to grow to even 1/10th the size of Intuitive Surgical). Despite that investing in a growth stock like TransEnterix in its early growth phase entails more risks, the rewards are much greater.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. As follows, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $0.90 (-0.07%) at $118.26. Moreover, the SPDR Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.27 lower at $100.13 (for -0.27% losses). Investors ended the third week of July on a pessimistic note. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 20, 2018, the FDA approved Agios Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AGIO) lead drug ivosidenib (Tibsovo) for the management of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) in adults with a specific mutation. The event represents the unprecedented approval of the first drug in its own class: an IDH1 inhibitor. Moreover, it will be prescribed along with another FDA-approved companion diagnostic (to assess the specific mutation in the IDH1 gene).

As a rapidly progressing cancer, AML originates in the bone marrow and results in an increased level of abnormal white blood cells. Statistics from the National Cancer Institute estimated that there are 19.5K patients with AML diagnosed this year and 10.6K will die from the disease, thus representing over 50% mortality. Commenting on the development, the FDA Director of Oncology (Dr. Richard Pazdur) noted:

Tibsovo is a targeted therapy that fills an unmet need for patients with relapsed or refractory AML who have an IDH1 mutation. The use of Tibsovo is associated with a complete remission in some patients and a reduction in the need for both red cell and platelet transfusions.

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid development. First, it underlies the stellar due diligence by the FDA to deliver more lifesaving therapeutics to patients. Second, it serves as the industry tailwind for therapeutic innovators and bioscience investors.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market ended the third week of July in the red. Nevertheless, several firms under our coverage logged in small gains. TransEnterix topped our featured list due to its appreciation backed by the robust underlying fundamentals. Last but not least, the stellar FDA due diligence leads to the approval of Tibsovo for the management of AML. The approval delivers hopes to patients afflicted by this deadly cancer. Moreover, it improved the investing prospects for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

