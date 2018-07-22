Yelp Is Worth Billions More

Next quarter's earnings will provide a big clue if momentum in advertising growth is sustainable.

With a market cap of just $3 billion, not much has to improve to make Yelp worth billions more.

Yelp's business page upgrades allow for extra revenue that Facebook, Twitter, or Snapchat can not capture.

Yelp currently has higher revenue per Monthly Active User (MAU) than Facebook, Twitter, or Snapchat did when they had similar traffic.

First, a point needs to be made clear. I am not arguing that Yelp (YELP) is or will become Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), or Snapchat (SNAP). Currently, Yelp is much smaller than its social media competitors:

Company Monthly Active Users (MAU) Facebook 2.196 billion Twitter 336 million Snapchat 289 million * Yelp 173 million **

All of these numbers come from the companies' most recent 10-Q reports, which are linked to at the bottom of this article.

* - Snapchat does not provide MAU numbers, only daily active users (DAU, which is 191 million). This is estimated based on Facebook's MAU/DAU ratio, and in line with estimates from other sources.

** - Based on a sum of monthly unique desktop, mobile web, and app users.

Facebook currently has about 1.4 billion monthly active users, Yelp has just 10% of that.

Facebook is worth $600 billion, Yelp is worth 0.5% of that at $3.3 billion.

So why even give Yelp time of day?

It is easy to cast Yelp aside as the forgotten social media network, but Yelp has quietly carved out a very popular niche in advertising that I think many don't realize.

The Numbers

It probably comes as no surprise that Facebook is dominating when it comes to monetizing their user base:

Company Q1 2018 Revenue per MAU Facebook $5.44 Twitter $1.97 Snapchat $0.79 Yelp $1.28

These are based on the MAU numbers in the table above, and the revenues are based on the companies' latest 10-Q filings.

Social media networks depend on scale. Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat can reach more people and collect more information than Yelp can currently. It is no surprise that they are able to collect such a premium per user today.

But these are more mature companies than Yelp.

When you look back at what these companies were doing when they were the size Yelp is today, something stands out:

Company Quarter/Year Revenue per MAU Facebook Q2 2009 $0.98 Twitter Q3 2013 $1.00 Snapchat Q1 2016* $0.22 Yelp Today $1.24

* - This estimate is based on Snap's Q1 2016 DAU users (122 million), which I used to estimate MAU (184.89 million) using the same method in the first table above. This information is found in Snapchat's most recent 10-Q.

When it comes to monetizing users, Yelp is already ahead of where Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat were when they were Yelp's size.

How Yelp Gets More

First, do a search on Yelp for a restaurant or service near you and you will be presented with several types of ads:

Yelp charges on a CPC (cost per click) basis for these ads. These ad sales are fairly straightforward. Businesses set monthly budgets to spend on Yelp's platform, and Yelp serves up ads to users.

I think of these ads are just like the ads you see in your Facebook or Twitter timeline.

But there is more to Yelp than restaurant ads. Yelp has found a way to monetize not only the "timeline", but business pages as well. This is a source of income that Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat do not have, and this is what gives Yelp it's superior revenue generating ability.

Every single business on Yelp has options to upgrade their page:

Want to restrict your competitor's ads from showing up on your page? Showcase your best pictures? Or make it easier to convert viewers? That will cost as much as $75 per month. (A business can "A La Carte" these options for the price shown, or pay $75 per month to get all these features).

As Yelp grows in popularity, businesses will have to be on Yelp. As more and more businesses know that potential customers are searching through Yelp, more and more businesses will be looking to highlight themselves to potential customers.

We are seeing this trend already play out. Over the last 2 years, the number of businesses and the number of advertisers has increased proportionally:

Q1 2016 Q1 2017 Q1 2018 Claimed Local Business Locations 2,834,000 3,559,000 4,439,000 Paying Advertising Accounts 119,000 139,000 177,000

Source: Yelp's Q1 2018 10-Q

The number of new businesses that have been claimed on Yelp is up 56%. Over the same period of time, the number of advertisers on Yelp is up 49%.

This is where Yelp has an immense advantage over its competitors. It has figured out how to monetize the company page on social media and, thankfully for Yelp, the number of businesses on Yelp is growing rapidly.

Investors are too focused on traditional user growth because that is how other social networks are making their money. Yelp does generate revenue from its users, and Yelp does need to continue to increase its active users, but Yelp also has an additional source of income from businesses. That is the fastest growing part of Yelp, and also what brings in a large amount of money on a monthly recurring basis.

As Yelp becomes more popular, not only should we see an increase in CPC ad sales, it should also lead to more recurring revenue from business pages. I believe these dual sources of income will allow Yelp to continue to grow its revenue per MAU, even though its traditional user growth is much slower than Facebook, Twitter, or Snapchat.

Yelp's Future - Where From Here?

Since they were Yelp's size; Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat have grown their total Revenue per MAU by 455%, 97%, and 259%, for compounded annual growth rates of 21%, 15%, and 89%, respectively.

What would similar growth in Revenue per MAU mean for Yelp?

If Yelp grows their MAUs by just 5% per year over the next five years and grows its Revenue per MAU at the same rate that Twitter has over the last 5 years (the worst performing of the social networks), Yelp is looking at $540 million in revenue in Q1 2023, and at least $2.16 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2023.

If total costs and expenses rise at 10% per year over that same period (The same rate they rose from Q1 2017 to Q1 2018), Yelp makes $660 million before taxes in 2023.

Assuming a 15% effective tax rate and a P/E of just 20, that puts Yelp's market cap at $11 billion, more than 3 times what it is now.

$660 million may be pocket change for Facebook. But for this little company that has found a way to monetize what the others can not - it is a huge opportunity.

Risks Ahead

Of course, there is no guarantee that Yelp can continue to monetize their traffic at the same rate in the future. I see one risk to Yelp's model that the next quarter's earnings announcement should help resolve:

The one trend that I don't like is the company's "repeat rate", which is the number of advertisers that are paying for ads this year compared to last year.

Quarter Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Repeat Rate 76% 78% 79% 80% 78% 76% 78% 77% 71%

Source: Yelp's most recent 10-Q

First quarter of 2018 saw a big drop in Yelp's repeat rate. This came just as Yelp rolled out its new advertising policy of offering non-term advertising contracts. Previously, you would sign a contract for a certain amount of advertising for a certain period of time. Now, advertisers can set their budgets, and start and stop ads at their choosing.

The change in advertising policy led to a 85% increase in the growth of advertisers on the platform in the last 3 months.

Source: Yelp's most recent 10-Q.

I think the policy of opening up Yelp ads to those looking for a smaller commitment makes sense and has the ability to get many more small advertisers on the platform. But it certainly adds the potential for volatility in the company's advertising revenue, and I believe we are seeing that with this decline in Yelp's repeat rate.

I am looking to next quarter's earnings to shed some light on whether this new advertising policy is working, and if they are doing better at keeping advertisers on the platform.

In Summary

Yelp's new advertising model is unproven, they haven't reached the scale that other larger social media networks have, and they don't have the growth in users that investors are used to seeing with Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat.

But Yelp has one thing figured out that the other networks do not - how to monetize a company page.

Yelp doesn't get the spotlight that Facebook gets since Yelp receives a fraction of Facebook's traffic, but Yelp doesn't have to become the next Facebook for investors to benefit. With a market cap of just $3 billion today, I believe investors are seriously underpricing the potential value of Yelp even under modest growth scenarios.

Yelp is showing promising signs that it is already ahead of where its competitors were in their early stages. If Yelp can learn a little from its competitors on traffic generation, hang on!

