Intellia Therapeutics: Left Behind The Cas9 Excitement

Investment Thesis:

Although Intellia Therapeutics has significantly lagged the gains of Editas Medicine and CRISPR Therapeutics over the past few months, the company maintains a unique set of CRISPR-Cas9 applications in its portfolio and pipeline. Their developments have lagged their competitors, explaining their lagging share price (in comparison to EDIT and CRSP two members of our Catalyst Pipeline, which has done well this year). We believe that they will continue to progress towards an IND during the year and expect to see some early data to that effect in the coming quarters. With their recent secondary offering (in which its competitors followed suit), they have improved their finances further and look well capitalized moving forward. Although we continue to prefer CRSP due to its success in being the first Cas9-based company to initiate clinical trials, NTLA maintains a presence on the CRISPR scene as a viable investment for diversity.

Investment Background:

Since we first started covering the CRISPR space with our detailed assessment of the protein and the science, the field has rapidly developed. With regard to the companies involved: Editas Medicine (EDIT), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) the companies have all seen their positions in the field change in various ways. EDIT was long the darling, believed to have the best case in the patent war ensuing between the three companies (actually, the universities and scientists the respective companies have their licenses from) also maintains an enviably diverse CRISPR portfolio beyond Cas9. As we previously postulated, although they may have an upper hand in the patent fight in US, the rest of the world appeared to favor CRSP and NTLA - this has continued. NTLA has diversified their Cas9 platform with a 'highly accurate' modification to the nucleolytic domain which also provides them with a varied patentable protein which may insulate them to some degree from their current patent battle for Cas9. While NTLA has worked to improve the Cas9 protein at the core of their studies, EDIT has moved through IND-enabling studies and expects to be able to enter clinical trials this summer with partner Allergan (AGN). CRSP is at least a few quarters ahead of either of its peers, as we alluded to, and we expect this lead to grow with any delays for EDIT or NTLA. This position likely explains the dramatic run for CRSP which went from the dog of the group to the shining star in < 6 months while NTLA has severely lagged.

When we made our call for CRSP being the strongest investment option on Sept. 21, with the same call reiterated on Nov 10 one of our arguments was that the company was unloved compared to its peers. Given the >200% increase since that initial call, we believe that point was one of the many qualities of CRSP which created the conditions for its meteoric run. During that time both EDIT and NTLA have lagged - but there has been little coverage as to why. We believe that there are two key points at play here - litigation and clinical trials. CRSP and NTLA have both been held down by fears about the Cas9 litigation, which we have previously stated our belief that this will not likely be the cataclysmic event that investors originally believed. The second point is clinical trial development - this is the key differentiator at this point for investors, in our opinion. NTLA's stock has severely lagged its peers, as it has felt the effects of a 7 million share dilution at $24 back in December (shares closed Thursday at $22.73), lack of significant progress towards filing a IND and the resulting moderation of investor confidence/enthusiasm.

Pipeline:

NTLA is developing a wide range of potential applications for CRISPR-Cas9, much like it's competitors. One of the key differences is the focus of their lead program - Transthyretin Amyloidosis - and how it is delivered (Lipid Nanoparticles). Comparing this against CRSP who is developing a critically large population in beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease via ex vivo editing of hematopoetic stem cells and EDIT who is using both in vivo and ex vivo methods for Cas9 delivery, it is a potential source of diversity in the field.

In looking at the lead indication for NTLA Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR), they have carved out a new direction compared to the other gene editing companies. Many of the companies, including CRSP, Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) and Bluebird bio (BLUE) have all looked to address blood-based diseases with their therapies. Although we have previously detailed the immense size of this currently unmet need/market, adding additional players will only compound potential pricing battles due to competition. So, what is ATTR, and how is NTLA looking to address this?

ATTR:

Transthyretin Amyloidosis is a rare genetic disease affecting roughly 50,000 individuals across the globe and is due to mutations in the TTR gene, which is expressed in the liver. These mutations cause mis-folded proteins to form which aggregate and cause errors in the homotetramers they are present in, which result in amyloid plaques. This disease is a dominant mutation, meaning that you only need 1 mutated copy of the gene to cause disease - this also increases the chance for passing the gene onto offspring to 50% for an affected parent (recessive mutations are 25% - if both parents are carriers). One of the causes for concern with this disease, however, is that the penetrance is inconsistent - meaning that having the disease gene doesn't always lead to the disease. The ATTR variant is most commonly found in the African American population (up to 4% - with 1.5 million African Americans expected to carry the gene) and is often undetected until later in life. This disease is due to a V122I (valine at position 122 mutated to isoleucine) which tends towards plaque build-up in the heart, and death within 2-15 years. The disease is more likely to present itself after 65, with roughly 135,000 at risk annually.

NTLA is looking to address this disease by removing the disease gene via lipid nanoparticle targeting of the liver. This deviates significantly from the approaches of the leading products for EDIT and CRSP, who are utilizing ex vivo editing which can be argued to be inherently safer because of the opportunity to confirm editing prior to introduction into a patient. This will likely slow the speed of development moving forward, and has contributed to the lagging share price over the past year - an underperformance which will likely continue going forward. If they are able to produce an effective product using these methodologies, it may portend a much more diverse set of targets for CRISPR companies going forward. There are a few important points of interest with regard to LNPs as a potential delivery system, compared to the AAV vectors which have been in the new lately. LNPs are not believed to stimulate the immune system, have larger capacities for delivery of CRISPR-Cas9, allows for repeated dosing and also have a significant advantage in their ability to be manufactured, instead of cultured in cells. If they are able to develop this aspect more and demonstrate its effectiveness, they will be gain a potential upper-hand over their competitors due to their more malleable delivery method, but this is years away.

Image generated by NTLAAdditional pipeline assets:

There are many market watchers who have provided value to pipeline disease focused therapeutics from all three of the companies, at highly varied levels. The hardest part in this potential valuation is that these pipeline assets are all so young, with CRSP being the only one with a product in Phase I trials (although delayed), it will be years before a product can get to market. In the meantime, partnerships in developing new and readily valued products continue to support NTLA moving forward. With Regeneron (REGN) supporting NTLA's lead indication and Novartis (NVS) supporting their cell therapeutics (stem cells and CAR-Ts) they company is positioned well for the future, but their strongest indications are already under agreement and big stock moving deals are likely further over the horizon. One of the primary reasons that CRSP has exploded as it has is that it still has a few key programs (most notably CAR-T) currently doesn't have a partner or license agreement, so its a huge potential source of funds/excitement going forward. Without a strong cause for excitement from new pipeline partnerships, a long timeline to first data from an as of yet filed plan for Phase I trials, and the likelihood for additional funds during this time (covered below) we don't expect that NTLA will shake its underperformance in the intermediate future.

Financials:

NTLA finished the last quarter with $360 million in assets according to their 10-Q and quarterly cash burn of roughly $18 million. This puts NTLA in a strong position for the coming years. The quarterly cash burn is predominantly related to R&D expenses, expected for a pre-clinical biotech, but we hope to see that the trend in administrative expenses finds a pause, or reverses itself. In comparison to the first quarter of 2017 admin expenses are up almost 30%, which needs to be reigned in to make sure to stretch their R&D dollars further. It is understandable that such expenses will fluctuate as the company rapidly expands, but they need to maintain an awareness of this expense.

We believe that a quarterly cash burn of $20M for the rest of 2018 is reasonable, but increase our expected quarterly expenses to $25M for 2019, with anticipation for their eventual Phase I trial causing an increase in expenses. Beyond 2019 we model a $30M quarterly expense, to take into account the potential for these increased expenses, and in an attempt to be conservative in our runway calculation. With those assumptions we believe that NTLA has enough money to carry them through the midpoint of 2020. This provides enough of a cushion for development and maturation of their pipeline assets, as well as expected progress in their clinical trial pathway to generate optimism prior to another cash raise (which will be required long before any product may be on the market).

Conclusion:

NTLA continues to move forward as an innovative member of the CRISPR trio, although their pipeline is the most immature of the group. Their big point differentiation is their focus on an in vivo product as their lead indication as well as their focus on delivery via LNP instead of the widely used AAV vector. This presents a unique diversification, but the current case for investment based on this differentiation is weak. Although we believe that the company's focus is very promising, their financial position is strong for the next few years and their partnerships with REGN and NVS are strong votes of confidence, we continue to expect them to underperform their peers.

