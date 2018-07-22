3 Solid Mid-Cap Biotechs To Close Out 2018

Global Blood Therapeutics is preparing to change the way we treat Sickle Cell Disease.

Aimmune Therapeutics is the clear leader in peanut allergies. Additional data will continue to verify its lead.

Amicus Therapeutics is on the verge of technical breakout, revenue growth, and regulatory/clinical catalysts.

Ah, Winter will be here before we know it.

Below are three mid-cap biotechnology stocks I believe have great risk/reward ratios and significant remaining upside before the dead of Winter hits (January).

All of the mid-cap picks I present:

have high cash/low debt

are technical momentum movers that have richly awarded investors in the past and should continue to do so for years to come

are developing and/or marketing unique therapeutics targeting large, unmet needs

have excellent managerial focus and delivery

have significant institutional support

are currently valued attractively, present with good entry points, and have significant short-term value drivers

One of the stocks (FOLD) has a successful marketed product that supplies sufficient revenue likely to keep its company afloat without having to dilute shareholders. This product is in the midst of booming revenues that are bound to buoy share price going forward. In addition, regulatory milestones will open doors to additional markets.

The other two stocks (AIMT, GBT) have Breakthrough Therapy Designation candidates in phase 3 clinical trials targeting large, unmet medical needs (sickle cell disease, peanut allergy); have promising efficacy and safety data supporting their further use; have significant cash runway without debt obligations; and have near-term clinical and regulatory catalysts that are likely to catapult shares prices to 52-week highs.

3 Mid-Cap Biotechs To Close Out 2018

*From least to most risky

1. Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Market cap: $3.02B / Cash and investments: $605M (as of 3/31) / Debt $250M / Current price: $16 / Price target: $22 (implied upside: ~35%) / Potential Stop Loss: 200 MA

Figure 1: Shares of Amicus may be due for another growth phase as the 200 MA (14.77) is serving as solid support (Source: StockCharts.com)

Migalastat, for Fabry disease, is just beginning to impact the market. Management has projected $75-85M in revenue for 2018 and peak annual revenues near $500M. This is excluding incoming regulatory approvals in U.S. and Taiwan. Amicus is also developing ATB200 for Pompe disease. After encouraging phase 1/2 data, they are planning to discuss a path forward with the Europe and the U.S. in the second and third quarters, respectively.

A look at the chart (pictured above) reveals Amicus may be prepared to enter another "growth" phase after months of consolidation. To deliver the this growth, Amicus will likely have to:

Deliver or exceed sales projections

Secure U.S. and Taiwan approval for Migalastat

Advance ATB200 to a pivotal clinical trial/achieve Fast Track or PRIME designation

Additionally, Amicus continues to see strong institutional support.

2. Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Market cap: $1.7B / Cash and investments: $330M (as of 3/31) / Debt: none / Current price: $29.18 / Price target: $45 (implied upside: ~40%) / Potential Stop Loss: 26.34

Figure 2: Shares in Aimmune have been weak as of late, but bounced off of good support and are headed towards key moving averages (Source: StockCharts.com)

Aimmune Therapeutics owns a valuable asset in its peanut allergy candidate, AR101. Another competitor DBV Technologies failed a phase 3 trial in peanut allergy by missing its primary endpoint. They do, however, believe the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the trial, coupled with the unmet indication, will support a PDUFA.

Nonetheless, the phase 3 failure from DBV placed great focus on Aimmune's candidate. And it delivered. AR101 revealed convincing phase 3 data assessing its efficacy and safety in ~500 patients with peanut allergy. The trial met its primary endpoint with 67.2% of AR101 patients ages 4-17 tolerating at least a 600-mg dose of peanut protein in the exit food challenge compared to 4.0% of placebo patients (p<0.00001).

Additional clinical catalysts should continue to propel share price going forward:

Figure 3: Aimmune will be no stranger to catalysts within the next 18 months (Source: Aimmune Corporate Presentation, June 2018)

Recent articles: Aimmune: Societal Benefits

3. Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Market cap: $2.14B / Cash and investments: $544M (as of 3/31) / Debt: none / Current price: $41.35 / Price target: $75 (implied upside: 50%+) / Potential Stop Loss: $35

Figure 4: Shares of GBT appear to be trading at a major discount when factoring in the odds of approval, peak annual sales, and patent life (Source: StockCharts.com)

Global Blood is developing a novel drug for sickle cell disease in Voxelotor. In January, Voxelotor was the first sickle cell disease drug to receive Breakthrough Designation Therapy. After a dilutive raise and a stagnant biotech sector, shares have nearly returned to pre-BTD levels. Investors had mixed reactions to Part A of the phase 3 HOPE trial, but we believe the concerns are unwarranted.

Voxelotor is, almost certainly, destined to become a blockbuster drug for the treatment of sickle cell disease if it is able to continue to demonstrate great efficacy and safety data. Going forward, we are expecting key regulatory (accelerated approval prospects, finalized part b secondary endpoints) and clinical (detailed part a data, additional KIDS data) catalysts to propel the shares upward.

We figure the odds of eventual approval are very probable given it's a hematology drug targeting an largely unmet and serious orphan disease with great efficacy and safety data.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.