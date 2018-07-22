Uniti Group: Uncertainty

While WIN drama will continue to rule the short-term price action, UNIT's ability to execute their growth plan will be the key.

Uniti Group (UNIT) has been a bit of a rollercoaster since I first invested in it.

Any stock with a chart that looks like the Rocky Mountain range attracts plenty of spirited debate from the bulls and bears. There are plenty of theories about the recent drop.

Clearly, the Citi downgrade acted as a catalyst, but the reaction is stronger than we usually see from a simple analyst downgrade. Likely, there is plenty of fear of the unknown as the Windstream (WIN) Vs. Aurelius trial is scheduled for Monday. Many bulls probably jumped off the rollercoaster, happy with the profits. Short-sellers might be stepping up their activity, hoping that the trial will be a catalyst in their favor.

I have spent a lot of time covering the trial, my most recent articles on it are here and here. No doubt the trial will be an important catalyst one way or the other. The earliest we could expect a decision is in mid-August, though the end of August or even September is probably more likely.

Is this pullback another opportunity for UNIT? Or is it a warning?

A WIN Bankruptcy

Like Dr. Frankenstein, fellow contributor Trapping Value brought a well-beaten dead horse back to life in a recent article, arguing that WIN bondholders could reject the UNIT lease in bankruptcy. That article triggered an interesting debate in the comment section that spilled into an article written by Michael Harris. Some of the commenters clearly have significantly more expertise regarding the workings of bankruptcy courts than I do, so I encourage readers to read them.

From my soapbox, I will focus on a couple of points that have been left by the wayside.

TV hypothesizes a scenario where WIN experiences declining revenue, and by 2021 it has dropped 25%, which would be enough that WIN would have significantly negative FCF.

Personally, I think a bankruptcy in 2023 is far more likely and I think TV's projected decline is very aggressive. However, it is always best to be prepared for the worst.

Suppose the situation does arise where WIN is in such bad shape that the current lease cannot be paid, even if their debt were significantly reduced. The situation would have to be so extreme, that the threat of WIN rejecting the lease and liquidating is plausible.

UNIT would then have two options, go to the negotiating table or allow WIN to liquidate and attempt to lease the assets to another entity. It is important to recognize that the decision is ultimately up to UNIT.

Negotiation

The implied assumption is that a negotiation is necessarily bad for UNIT. Certainly today, any negotiation probably would be. However, the WIN lease has a lifespan, it is a 15-year lease. It has a definable value and in 2021, the lease will be less valuable than it is today.

Right now, WIN owes approximately $8 billion over the remaining term by my estimates. By 2021, the remaining lease payments will be down to roughly $6 billion. If UNIT does decide to go to the negotiating table in 2021, that is the amount of money they will be looking to recover.

UNIT would be entering the negotiations in a fairly strong position as they have already made material progress in expanding other revenue streams and we can expect them to continue doing so. Management is still insisting they will reach 50% diversification in the near future.

The only real incentive for UNIT to negotiate would be if they believed they could get more negotiating with WIN than from forcing a liquidation and negotiating with a new entity.

There are some things that UNIT would want from WIN. For example, right now, UNIT does not have the right to market any of the unused fiber to other tenants. This topic was discussed in the Q4 2017 conference call,

Philip Cusick Yes. I apologize. I’m trying to think of what we hear from investors is whether there's creative ways that that we can bring down the current lease pricing and I’m whether you’d be willing to do that in exchange for assets or something like that or does the current revenue for you coming in northeast is that still important that you wouldn’t be going to reduce that? Thanks. Mark Wallace Yes. Thank you for clarifying. So, we’re not interested in reducing a lease payment. We’ve said that before and continue to believe that, say that, but there are definitely ways that we and Windstream could work together to effectively monetize some of the unused fiber at Uniti leasing that could benefit both companies. So there’s actually some opportunities there that we’ll continue to pursue over time.

Right now, with UNIT barely covering their dividend, any cut to the WIN lease is very unappealing. However, in 3-years, if UNIT is comfortably covering their dividend they might be very willing to reduce the lease in exchange for the right to lease unused fiber. Possibly, UNIT could reduce WIN's lease and actually walk away with higher total payments. The only real reduction in cash-flow being the period of time between when they are granted the rights to lease the fiber and they actually lease it.

Alternatively, UNIT has been developing relationships and in 3-6 years it is not inconceivable that another company might want portions of WIN's network and might be willing to pay a higher rate. After all, the WIN lease escalators are only 0.5%, inflation alone should keep the lease rates below market value.

WIN cannot slice and dice the network to cherrypick when deciding whether to accept or reject the lease. Once negotiations are opened up, UNIT can slice and dice to their heart's content. WIN being the company that would be liquidated if negotiations fail, is not entering the negotiations with much leverage. They would be negotiating at the pleasure of UNIT.

While such negotiations would be borne of the necessity to reduce WIN's lease, there are several plausible options that would mitigate how large a reduction in cash-flow would actually be experienced by UNIT.

Additionally, it should be remembered that the hundreds of millions that WIN has been investing in cap-ex to upgrade the network become the property of UNIT. If the lease is terminated, those upgraded networks are UNIT's to sell or lease as they please.

Liquidation

If WIN rejects the lease and negotiations break down with UNIT, they will be liquidated through the bankruptcy court. WIN is a "Carrier of Last Resort". While that does not mean UNIT can charge whatever they want or that they are immune to a reduction in rent, it does provide protection in the case of a bankruptcy auction.

A bankruptcy judge is not going to consider piecemeal offers that cherrypick the most lucrative areas while allowing less profitable rural areas to lose service.

The bidders will have to negotiate with UNIT and any winning bid is going to have to account for the entirety of the network. No bankruptcy judge can or is going to order UNIT to accept a lease below market rates. Therefore, the most critical factor in determining how much the lease(s) will be what the market rate for leases are at the time.

With an escalator of only 0.5%/year, the current WIN lease is very conservative. The TPx lease that UNIT recently acquired has 1.5% escalators. It is quite possible that by 2021, the WIN lease will be below going market rates. Again, UNIT could theoretically walk away from a liquidation with higher cash-flow and a more stable tenant.

Also, similar to the negotiation options with WIN, UNIT could insist on having the right to lease unused fiber to other tenants.

Growth

The WIN drama will continue to have the greatest near-term impact on share price. Investors considering whether or not they want to hold UNIT for the long-term need to pay attention to the more mundane issues like year/ year growth. UNIT is more diversified and better positioned for growth than they were a year ago.

While the number of strand miles that UNIT has acquired over the last year is not as large, they provide a solid backbone for future expansion. The CenturyLink acquisition in particular screams "EXPANSION".

Outside of the WIN drama, the biggest question in my mind regarding UNIT is whether they can execute. Will they be able to lease-up and expand their fiber assets to the extent they have been promising in their presentations?

Conclusion

It is not terribly surprising that negative pressures against UNIT have resurfaced. With the trial next week and the possibility of negative surprises in Q2 earnings from either UNIT or WIN, there is a lot of uncertainty. Uncertainty tends to breed pessimism on Wallstreet.

I remain confident that in the case of an Aurelius victory and a near-term bankruptcy, the lease with UNIT would be accepted and continue as-is. WIN has plenty of cash-flow to cover the lease today.

2021 or 2023 is more uncertain, as WIN clearly does not have a healthy business. They have been experiencing declining revenues, despite significant acquisitions and cap-ex investments.

Even in the worst-case scenario of a complete liquidation, those assets have value and they will be leased by someone. The WIN lease does not have aggressive escalators, so it is unlikely that it will be significantly above market rates in 3-5 years.

With other potential avenues to monetize the assets, like leasing the excess capacity to other tenants, I believe it is unlikely that UNIT would be unable to substantially replace any reduction given to WIN through negotiation or to a different entity making a bid in bankruptcy court.

The bigger investment question for UNIT is whether or not they can prove their thesis on the future growth of fiber. Now that they have substantially integrated their large acquisitions, they need to start demonstrating that they have the ability to lease-up their capacity.

