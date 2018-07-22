Airports Of Thailand PCL: Fly Me To The Moon

While I like the long-term trends from which AOT stands to benefit, I believe it would be wise to wait for a pullback before establishing a starter position.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Ltd. is a former state-owned-enterprise which has surged over the past year into one of the largest airport operators by market capitalization.

As a dividend growth investor, I am particularly interested in identifying publicly-traded companies which specialize in the provision of vital public infrastructure, including utilities, water supplies, roads, and airports. I also believe that growth in emerging markets will increase demand for these assets and that investors who opportunistically buy into infrastructure assets when they are cheap will be well-rewarded in the future.

This was certainly the case for investors who bought into Airports of Thailand Public Company Ltd. (OTCPK:AIPUY) in 2015, 2016, or the first part of 2017. Since that time, the company -- whose stock trades on the Bangkok stock exchange as well as in US over-the-counter exchanges -- has seen its stock price rally by over 75% at one point, leading to it becoming that world's most valuable airport operator by market capitalization. However, with the stock currently sitting at lofty valuations, is it still a viable consideration for prospective investors? Let's take a look.

Airports of Thailand PCL -- abbreviated as AOT -- can trace its roots back to 1911 when Thailand's first airfield was established in the Don Mueang region of Bangkok. Eventually, this installation would become Don Meuang International Airport and was managed by the state, This was done under the auspices of the Airports Authority of Thailand. Over time, additional airports around the country came under the management of this government body. In 2002, however, the Airports Authority of Thailand was privatized and the organization that we know as Airports of Thailand came into being, with the Thai government retaining a 70% ownership stake. The company currently operates 6 airports, which are located throughout the country.

As an airport operator, AOT makes its money by providing a variety of services to both travelers and airlines. However, the primary source of revenue for the company is the passenger service charges, or PSCs, which it assesses on the 125 - 130 million travelers who pass through its airports each year. Concession revenues are also a significant contributor to AOT's revenue.

2017 was another year of rapid revenue growth for Airports of Thailand. Total revenue rose by almost eight percent from 2016, on the back of the continuing expansion in the Thai tourism industry. 2018 is looking to be an equally positive year for AOT, with revenues in the first six months of fiscal 2018 coming in 13% higher than those recognized during the same period in fiscal 2017. Across all of these time periods, the fastest-growing components of revenue -- passenger service charges and concession revenues -- are also the largest contributors to AOT's overall revenue mix. Given the 15%+ year-over-year growth in these sources of revenue, this bodes well for the business prospects of AOT.

AOT's strong business results stem from the continuing growth of the Thai economy, particularly the tourism sector which draws travelers all over the world to AOT's airports. According to the IMF, Thailand's 2017 GDP growth rate of 3.9% represented the fastest increase since 2013. Much of this growth is coming from the burgeoning Thai tourism sector, which grew by a rate of 8.8% in 2017 and is projected to grow another 6% this year. Chinese tourists, in particular, are coming to Thailand in increasing numbers, with their numbers rising by 12% in 2017. This upswing in Chinese tourism is partially a result of the relaxation of a crackdown on so-called "zero-dollar tours", in which Chinese tourists would visit Thailand, but be "encouraged" to make expensive purchases at specially-selected shops. Many of these shops were owned by Chinese nationals, resulting in very little revenue from tourism flowing into Thai hands.

Outside of the tourism industry, developments also appear to be favoring Airports of Thailand. Just this June, the company announced an agreement between itself and Liege Airport in Belgium which will allow farm products that are inspected at one of its airports and then sent to Liege will be stamped "EU-standard certified". This will allow these products to then enter EU countries for sale without further inspections. This is a potential game-changer for Thai produce companies since produce no longer has to be shipped halfway around the world, only to be rejected for importation into the EU at an EU inspection facility. AOT also plans to make this service available to firms from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, which currently use Singapore as a point of inspection prior to sending their produce to the EU. If this initiative is successful, AOT may be able to gain a significant secondary line of business outside of its primarily tourism-fueled passenger business. This development will keep the AOT's revenue growth flowing while also diversifying that revenue base at the same time.

AOT is also investing significant time, energy, and capital into expanding its business. Most notably, the company is developing approximately 280 acres of land around Suvarnabhumi airport into an "airport city" that will include hotels, businesses parks, shopping, and residences. Many of AOT's airports are operating at or above their stated capacity, and as such expanding Suvarnabhumi will help to ease congestion while also providing the company with potential secondary sources of revenues from the hotels and other profit-making facilities constructed in the "airport city'.

There is also the possibility that AOT's core network of six airports will be joined by four additional airports, all of whom are currently operated by the Thai Department of Airports. AOT plans to make immediate investments in the Udon Thani and Sakon Nakhorn airports. These investments are expected to run into the hundreds of millions of baht (1 baht = about $0.03). When the improvements are finally complete, however, AOT will have captured an even greater share of the Thai civil aviation market, likely resulting in additional profits for shareholders. Tak and Chumpon Airports round out the lot, but there are no investment plans for these facilities as of yet. AOT is also scheduled to construct two new secondary airports near their existing facilities in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Dividends

AOT's recent dividend history has been, on the whole, quite impressive. The company has established a dividend policy under which "not less than 25% of net profit of the company for each year after deduction of all specified reserves, subject to our investment plans and other considerations" is to be paid out to shareholders each year. While a small dip did occur in 2014, payouts quickly recovered and have risen ever since. Even more impressively, AOT has managed to keep its dividend payout ratio below 75%. This conservative policy helps ensure that the company will be able to sustain its payout in the face of an economic downturn, or in light of the high capital expenditures which will likely accompany AOT's acquisition of new aviation concessions.

In addition to maintaining what seems to be a sustainable level of dividend payouts, AOT has also demonstrated restraint in the contracting of debt in order to finance its operations. The company's debt-to-equity ratio has oscillated around 0.5 since 2014, with more recent measures of this metric coming in closer to 0.40. It is worth noting that, in addition to borrowing in its local currency, Airports of Thailand also has a significant amount of debt denominated in Japanese Yen. Fortunately, the company reports that it has entered into currency swap agreements for the vast majority of its yen-denominated indebtedness. As such, appreciation of the yen relative to the Thai Baht will not be likely to materially increase AOT's debt repayment burden.

Closing Thoughts

The explosive growth of the Thai economy, particularly its tourism industry, has been a boon for Airports of Thailand, PCL. Armed with a government-sponsored pseudo-monopoly on the operation of international airports, AOT has seen its profits swell with the influx of foreign tourists. It has also taken tentative steps towards establishing itself as an export hub for the Southeast Asian region. These diversifying initiatives, combined with AOT's efforts to increase its share in Thailand's aerospace infrastructure, have the potential to continue to propel AOT's share price and dividend payout even higher than the lofty heights which they already achieved.

That being said, investors should also consider the risks involved with an investment in AOT. With the Thai government holding a 70% stake in the company, shareholders have no real way of influencing governance. They also should keep in mind that companies with a high degree of government ownership can sometimes act in ways that may serve the "public" interest at the expense of their investors. It is worth noting that the Thai government recently raised the rent which it charges AOT for the use of its "state-owned land". In the event of a major economic shock, the Thai government could be tempted to raise AOT's rent again in order to help balance its books.

It is also prudent to keep in mind that AOT is a non-diversified bet on the continued economic vitality of Thailand and its attractiveness as an international tourism destination. This should continue to be the case, provided that a major recession that would depress disposable income does not occur and provided that Thailand's current military government continues to pursue tourism-friendly policies.

While the risks outlined above are very real, I believe that they are worth accepting in return for owning a piece of the premier airport operator in Thailand. I am confident that the company will continue to perform well, so long as the tourism industry remains strong and Thailand's economic growth continues at its brisk 3-4 percent pace. I would advise waiting for a more meaningful correction in share price before investing, however.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

