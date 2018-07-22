Microsoft: Letting This Bull Rampage On

It is difficult to see any reason not to own this name right now, timing considerations fully understood given its recent surge.

I perceive MSFT as fully "back," as good as ever if not better.

With numerous large and growing parts to MSFT, and major opportunities for further growth, I look at its premium valuation as acceptable.

Credit must be given to CEO Satya Nadella, who has led MSFT to a stock that looks like the stock of the Bill Gates era.

MSFT has turned around and is now growing rapidly in numerous sectors, mostly Internet-related.

Background

After years of being an Apple (AAPL) fan who viewed Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as the Evil Empire in the Gates era, then as a bumbling Inspector Clouseau-type company in the Ballmer era, I've been reassessing it under CEO Satya Nadella, a new era which I call Microsoft 3.0. By this spring, I had finally seen enough to join the Nadella/MSFT bandwagon, going long Microsoft (MSFT) around $97 and writing an article, with quotes, that can be summarized as follows:

Microsoft 3.0: A Turnaround That Looks Real When a company of Microsoft's size, dominance and overall economies of scale spends 13% of revenues on R&D and shows sales growth in all its segments, investors have a further reason not to focus unduly on P/E... LinkedIn [or, LI] has major profit potential in its own right for Microsoft... it can provide additive and perhaps even synergistic benefits with Microsoft's Cloud offerings... This possibility may not be incorporated in Microsoft's valuation... The only obvious big tech winner if Microsoft de-emphasizes Windows, especially for consumers, is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)... I propose there are two large-cap winners from MSFT's apparent ongoing evolution: Microsoft itself and Apple... I think the odds now favor MSFT delivering strong growth for years to come.

I also provided my investment goal, which given the high P/E was modest:

If so, some modest shrinkage of its P/E could still allow low double-digit annual total returns, which is my multi-year goal in owning this name.

Well! Here we are, only two months later, and MSFT has moved from the $97-98 range to Friday's closing price of $106.

Before taking a look at key aspects of the Q4 earnings report, a look at MSFT's technicals may be revealing.

MSFT becomes a strong, steady outperformer

Gone are the choppy results of the Ballmer years. Again, we see the "wow" winning chart of the '80s and '90s:

MSFT data by YCharts

The comparative performance of MSFT versus AAPL, the general tech sector as measured by the Q's (QQQ), and a predominantly large cap growth sector, the S&P 500 (SPY) is shown on a 3-year time frame. MSFT has been pulling away, and I'm impressed. In tech, momentum of this sort is good, if (and only if) the valuation makes sense. Tech is special - especially software - because of the immense incremental margins and the speed with which a success can scale.

What's going on at MSFT now fits that paradigm: rapid sales growth for its size and at increasing margins. Thus, just based on this core paradigm for tech stocks, I believe that there is a good chance of continued upside surprises.

Let's look next at how strong the quarter really was in regard to profitability.

The stated minor EPS gain using GAAP is irrelevant to assessing MSFT's valuation.

MSFT shines in Q4

There was a large special tax benefit in the prior year's Q4, and the December tax bill plus new accounting rules that suddenly treated unrealized gains in a company's bond holdings as GAAP gains or losses. Thus the most relevant yoy comparison is for revenues and pre-tax profits.

In the first table in the earnings release, we see revenue rising from $25.6 B to $30.1 B. This is a 17.5% increase. Adjusting for constant currency brings the gain lower, to 15%.

For yoy operating income results, MSFT shows it three ways:

GAAP increase of 35%

non-GAAP increase of 30%

non-GAAP constant currency increase of 24%.

Take your pick (see press release for some additional details). They are all impressive.

These all represent acceleration, as smaller yoy profit gains were seen for FY 2018 vs. FY 2017 (and, note that about 1/4 of each FY includes the above comparisons). The full-year operating profit gains were

GAAP increase of 21%

non-GAAP increase of 20%

non-GAAP constant currency increase of 17%.

The yoy comparison in Q4 were also generally stronger than those seen in Q3.

In all relatively non-cyclical businesses, acceleration in revenues and earnings is a major plus, and in some ranking systems that look for reversion to the mean it's almost a requirement when a stock has been as strong as that of MSFT.

Note that MSFT makes no attempt to adjust for amortization charges, such as are associated with the acquisition of LinkedIn. Thus it is finally all in with GAAP.

In addition...

A different quality of the earnings gains is stellar

This section gets at what I really like about the evolving MSFT investment story. In the press release, a subsequent table shows 15 different product categories with yoy revenue changes, both as stated and in constant currency. Of all 15 categories, none were down yoy. There was a bit of selection involved, however, as in the PowerPoint Presentation accompanying the release, slide 21 shows 22 categories. Adjusting for currency, one of them was down 20% and one was down 3%; the rest were up yoy.

Of the 20 comparisons that showed yoy increases, only 6 were up less than 14%.

10 comparisons were up more than 20% yoy, and 7 were up 34% or more.

This shows broad-based strength, and this more than any one point makes me a fan of Mr. Nadella and of MSFT shares.

I sleep better at night knowing about this diversity of growth drivers, which is lacking in most of the FAANGs.

The most heavily scrutinized part of MSFT's rise to renewed relevance (and now perhaps dominance) did well:

The cloud continues to be a star

Because Azure and its 85% yoy revenues gains is not the entire story for MSFT in the cloud, it's probably best to quote the CEO's prepared remarks in the conference call; he said that MSFT's:

... commercial cloud business surpassed more than $23 billion in revenue for the year with gross margin expanding to 57%.

That's pretty darn good for a large business, but Q4 was better, showing acceleration versus the prior three quarters, per the CFO's prepared remarks:

Our commercial cloud revenue was $6.9 billion, growing 53% and 50% in constant currency with strong performance across the U.S., Western Europe, and the UK. Commercial cloud gross margin percentage increased 6 points to 58%.

The combination of rapid growth in revenues plus the significant increase in margins is a powerful driver of profits. I think there is substantial, multi-year upside potential here both for total revenues and for margins. Plus, given MSFT's software offerings that tie into the enterprise, I believe that its cloud can ultimately prove stickier than that of Amazon (AMZN).

If MSFT can increase commercial cloud margins yet higher, toward those of the rest of the company (which I estimate at around 70%), sales gains can meet up with rising margins to help EPS accelerate or at least continue to grow rapidly.

There is much going on at this company, but to be concise, the other lead focus I have is on the LI deal.

LinkedIn could be a major, core part of MSFT

The more I see of this deal, the more I like it.

Slide 7 of the PowerPoint Presentation shows what I expect to be the emergence of LI as a major profit driver in a few years, rather than a loss-maker. The results are summarized on Slide 22. Basically, amortization charges are holding almost steady yoy, while revenue is increasing faster than the other expenses. Thus, LI is turning the GAAP profit corner:

operating income ex-amortization charges rose from $18 MM to $196 MM yoy

GAAP loss attributable to LI dropped from $353 MM to $182 MM.

Total LI sessions growth was 41% yoy, faster than revenue growth. This disparity raises the question of whether MSFT is going just a bit easy on monetization in order to gain more and more eyeballs. Mobile LI sessions were up 55% yoy.

MSFT is going to tie LI more and more with other MSFT products.

LI produced $1.46 B in revenue in Q4. If it grows revenues 30% per year for the next two years, it will be annualizing at $10 B per year, and GAAP profits will almost certainly be achieved. Thus it will be similar in many ways to Facebook (FB) of 4-5 years ago. Only, I think that assuming LI is done right, and so far so good it appears, it may then deserve a higher valuation than FB. After all, FB is mostly for fun, whereas LI is about making a living.

I believe that LI can achieve at least a FB-like valuation as a unit within MSFT, and I expect that it can work additively or even synergistically with other parts of MSFT to strengthen the whole company.

Risks

MSFT presents valuation risk as well as all the usual operational risks. We have not seen this stock hold this sort of valuation for a long time, and a drop to a sub-20X P/E would not be a pleasant experience for shareholders.

Please see MSFT's regulatory filings and other documents for its recitation of risks to shareholders.

Concluding remarks: valuing MSFT, and thinking of it in other ways

There are no rules in valuing MSFT. After all, it retains a monopoly or near-monopoly in important parts of the global economy, with Windows and Office. That alone gives it important advantages in growing its newer product lines. Then, there are no rules when it comes to a very large company with so many growing product lines, many of which are growing at rapid rates.

So I will just present my thinking on valuation and look forward to your thoughts if you wish to present them.

Per ETrade on Saturday, consensus EPS for MSFT for FY 2019 is $4.17 on revenues of $122 B. Consensus EPS has been rising, and MSFT has beaten consensus 11 of the last 12 quarters. I am going to forecast $4.30 for this fiscal year and $5.00 for FY 2020.

Because of the power of MSFT's growth in growth sectors of the global economy, I am comfortable giving it a price:earnings:growth ("PEG") ratio of 2X, and assuming slower growth than current growth at some point, a forward P/E of 25X makes sense to me given today's low interest rates.

That provides a target price of 25 x $5 = $125.

With MSFT at $106.25 at Friday's close, that provides for a price appreciation goal of 17.6% and a total 1-year return of 19-20% including the dividend.

A forward P/E of 22X would yield a 1-year price target of $110, or a 3.5% price increase and a total return of 5%. That would be highly unexciting but not a disaster; investors may wish to be ready for something like this or worse given the hawkish Fed, even if MSFT continues to execute well.

As a check, I am comfortable with this P/E range (or even higher than 25X), because MSFT is running roughly 100% conversion of EPS to free cash flow, and a 25X P/E would then equate to a 4% cash-on-cash return. For a growing financial asset, that's attractive in today's financial world if growth can reasonably be projected to be:

fast enough

compounding, and

sustained over time.

I think these can be reasonably assumed for MSFT.

Moving now to qualitative factors, after all, MSFT is a very large company and the question is, how fast can it grow. But... we are in an inflated era where $120 B in revenues is just not what it used to be. (I mean that seriously.)

Meaning, I believe that MSFT can grow a lot more. Its many product lines mean it can grow both vertically and horizontally, and both internally and by acquisition. Plus, it can develop new businesses that are not in the current results at all.

Given the dynamism of the Nadella era, MSFT 3.0 as I think of it, I simply like the ongoing story and own it without fretting unduly about valuation. (Plus, I invested in the '90s.)

In conclusion, MSFT is firing on almost all cylinders, including in important and proven growth sectors of the global economy. Even though the stock is up about 9% from 2 months ago, my view of its relative attractiveness remains essentially unchanged. MSFT may now be a foundational large cap growth stock, given its unusually diverse growth drivers combined with its remaining near-monopoly product lines.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT,AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.