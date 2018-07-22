Will Trevali's Q2 Financial Results Be Able To Push The Share Price Higher?

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) announced its Q2 production results. The results are in line with expectations and the company seems to be on track to meet its 2018 guidance of 400-427 million lb zinc, 43.8-46 million lb lead and 1.4-1.474 million toz silver. Moreover, partially due to the stronger USD exchange rate, the operating costs experienced a meaningful decline compared to Q1. The problem is that all of these positives have been overshadowed by the falling zinc price. As a result, Trevali's share price collapsed to its lowest level since the middle of 2016, when the zinc price moved in the $0.9-0.95/lb range.

TREVF data by YCharts

In Q2 2018, Trevali produced 103.89 million lb zinc, 10.53 million lb lead, and 337,801 toz silver. The zinc production has increased by 5%, lead production has decreased by 14% and silver production remained almost unchanged, compared to Q1. The lead production declined mainly due to the steep decline in lead recoveries at the Namibian Rosh Pinah Mine. The lead recoveries declined from 77% to 58% and as a result, the lead production declined from 3.93 to 2.15 million lb. On the other hand, the zinc production increased especially due to the Santander Mine. Some scheduled maintenance took place during Q1 at Santander. As a result, only 150,627 tonnes of ore were milled in Q1. In Q2, the throughput rate returned back up and it reached the 223,884 tonnes level. As a result, the zinc production grew from 12.55 million lb to 18.82 million lb, or by 50%.

Another positive, Q2 operating costs have declined significantly when compared to Q1. The average operating cost equaled $58/t in Q2, which is even lower than the 2018 cost guidance that expects the costs in the $60-66/t range.

TREVF data by YCharts

Although Trevali is in a good shape, the market reaction on falling zinc prices has been very harsh. As shown in the chart above, the P/E ratio, operating P/E ratio, as well as price-to-operating cash-flow ratio, are at the lowest levels recorded over the last 3 years. It is logical, as the market tries to reflect the changed metals price environment. On the other hand, based on Trevali's EBITDA and FCF sensitivity projections, it seems like the market has overreacted.

In recent years, Trevali has not only proven its ability to successfully operate and develop its own projects, it has also acquired established producing mines that helped to double its production volumes. Today, Trevali is a successful mid-tier zinc-lead-silver miner. The company has a debt of approximately $136 million and cash of approximately $120 million which equals to a net debt of only $16 million. It means that the company doesn't have to worry about its indebtedness and its existence is definitely not dependent on high zinc prices. Even at the current zinc price, it can generate strong cash-flow.

In Q1, Trevali realized prices of $1.49/lb zinc, $1.09/lb lead and $16.53/toz silver. In Q2, the realized prices experienced a notable decline. It is possible to estimate them at $1.35/lb zinc, $1.05/lb lead and $16.5/toz silver. The numbers don't seem that bad, as a major part of the price decline occurred in the second half of June and in July which means that it will have only a limited impact on the Q2 results. Moreover, a big part of the realized price decline should be compensated by higher production volumes and by lower operating costs, when the cost per tonne milled declined from $73 in Q1 to $58 in Q2, or by 20.5%. The decline was caused not only by higher production volumes but also by a stronger USD.

As a result, it is possible to expect that the Q2 financial results won't be too much worse than in Q1. However, if the current metals prices don't increase, or if they even keep on falling, the Q3 results will be much worse. But also at the current metals prices, Trevali should do relatively good. Right now, the zinc price stands at $1.16/lb, or $2,560/t and the lead price stands at $0.95/lb, or $2,094/t. At the current metals prices, Trevali should be able to generate EBITDA of approximately $200 million and FCF of more than $100 million per year (table below).

Source: Trevali Mining

The table below shows the comparison of some metrics of Trevali Mining and some of the other industrial metals producers, as presented by Gurufocus database. As can be seen, Trevali's valuation is much lower compared to the other companies. Out of the 10 companies plus Trevali, Trevali's P/E value is second lowest. Only Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) has a slightly lower P/E. Trevali's P/E of 10.29 is well below the average for the remaining 10 companies that stands at 15.77 and also well below the adjusted average (an average that excludes the lowest and the highest value) of 14.77. Also Trevali's price-to-operating cash-flow ratio is much lower compared to the other companies. It is approximately 50% lower than the average value for the group. Something similar can be said also about Trevali's price-to-book value that stands at 0.7, while the average value for its peers is 1.77 and the adjusted average value is 1.51. Also in this case, it is possible to say that Trevali is approximately 50% undervalued compared to its peers.

Source: own processing, using data of Gurufocus

As mentioned above, at the current metals prices, Trevali should be able to generate slightly more than $100 million per year in free-cash-flow. Using a P/FCF ratio of 9, its market capitalization should be around $900 million. At this market capitalization, the P/B ratio would be around 1.21, which is in line with the other important zinc producers, Korea Zinc and Lundin Mining. But Trevali's market capitalization is only $520 million right now. The Q2 financial results, although they should be relatively good, probably won't be able to push Trevali's valuation substantially higher. Before a notable upside movement occurs, the zinc prices must stabilize in order to improve the zinc market sentiment.

The zinc price decline that occurred earlier this year, was caused by a sudden growth of the zinc LME warehouse levels (chart above). But as can be seen, the latest decline wasn't caused by the growth of zinc inventories. It was caused by the political factors. The trade war between the USA and China has caused some worries regarding the future development of the global economy. As China is by far the biggest consumer of industrial metals, the industrial metals prices started to fall. After the dust settles down, the industrial metals prices will start to grow again. And Trevali should start to outperform its peers in order to close the significant valuation gap. However, it is hard to predict whether it will take a week, a month, a quarter or even longer.

Conclusion

From the operational point of view, Trevali did well in Q2. The problem is that the metals prices are falling which has a devastating impact on the share price. Trevali is not the only industrial metals producer that experienced a big share price decline in recent weeks and months. But in the case of Trevali, the decline was significantly overdone. The company should be able to generate a meaningful cash-flow even at the current metals prices. Although the Q2 financial results probably won't be too much worse compared to the Q1 financial results, it is hard to expect that they will have a meaningful impact on the share price. Right now, Trevali needs the zinc prices to stabilize in order to improve the overall zinc market sentiment. Now is a good time for the investors to consider adding to their positions. However, it is important to remember that before the share price starts to climb back up, it may go even lower.

