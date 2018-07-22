Chevron: The World Is Flat If Blue Chip's Q2 Isn't A Home Run

That presents an opportunity for investors prior to the upcoming Q2 EPS report, which is due out this coming Friday.

Integrated global energy giant is hitting on all cylinders (production, refining, & chemicals), yet the stock has been relatively weak.

Some would argue the US economy is heading into the latter stages of the cycle. The stock market is near all-time highs yet forecasts for the global economy are increasingly uncertain given recent trade wars and volatile currency markets. At times like this, investors should turn to blue-chip companies. One of the best to consider is global energy giant Chevron (CVX). Chevron currently pays a $4.48 annual dividend which equates to a yield of 3.6%. Better yet, shares are undervalued and are down 8.5% from there January high of $133.60:

Source: Yahoo Finance

I say the shares are undervalued because the company is likely to hit on all cylinders (production, refining, chemicals) when the Q2 EPS report is released this coming Friday. Let's take a look at Chevron's potential.

Production

Chevron has one of the best production growth profiles of all the large global integrated oil companies. In Q1, production was 2.85 million boe/d - up 6.3% yoy. Growth was spearheaded by the Australian LNG megaprojects and the company's stellar position in the Permian Basin. This year, Chevron intends to spend $3.3 billion in the Permian - up 70% as compared to last year. CEO Michael Wirth recently said rates of return in the Permian top 30% even with oil prices lower than today's level.

A well in the Permian Basin is more economic than anything else we can do.

Chevron has 2.2 million acres in the Permian, grew production there by 35% last year, and intends to grow production at a CAGR of 30-40% through 2020:

Source: June Presentation

But of course the biggest driver of Chevron's recent production growth are the two LNG megaprojects: Gorgon and Wheatstone (see Chevron Already Out-Performing Exxon And Here Comes Wheatstone). But it's not just that there is more LNG production, it's the fact that it has been quite profitable of late. Note that Asian LNG spot pricing was very high this off-season (nearly $10/MMBtu).

And, as we know, oil prices were quite strong in Q2 and Brent closed Friday at $73/bb. Yet while Chevron's Permian operations may get a lot of press, note that US production in Q1 was 733,000 boe/d while international production of 2.2 million boe/d was roughly 3x more. The point is: like its peer Conoco Phillips (COP), Chevron is also much more highly levered to the price of Brent than to WTI.

Bottom line: expect Chevron to announce continued strong production growth (for a company its size) and to hit its full-year 2018 production growth target of 4-7%.

Refining

Note that Chevron earned $1.90/share in Q1 despite a pretty ugly performance by the refining segment due to lower margins on refined product sales and higher expenses as a result of the (planned) El Segundo refinery turnaround in California. This will not be the case in Q2. Note that O&G-360 reports refiners' crack margins averaged about $21.07/bbl in the second quarter - the highest since 2015.

Bottom line: expect Chevron to announce strong downstream results from its refining assets.

Chemicals

A bright spot in Q1's downstream results came from Chevron's chemical assets, in particular higher equity earnings from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, or "CPChem", the 50/50 JV with partner Phillips 66 (PSX). This is because the new US Gulf Coast Petrochemicals project finally started up during the quarter, with the cracker reaching full-capacity in April. So the new plant was still be ramping-up during Q1. As a result, Q2's CPChem results will be even better. Quoting PSX's Chairman and CEO Greg Garland on the company's Q1 conference call:

CPChem start-up is new cracker at Cedar Bayou which is one of the largest and most energy efficient crackers in the world. This milestone caps a completion of it's U.S. Gulf Coast petrochemicals project. The cracker reached full design rates in April. CPChem also operated well during the quarter and is fully recovered from the hurricane downtime at Cedar Bayou. With major capital spending now complete and contributions from the new petrochemicals project we expect increased distributions from our chemicals joint venture.

Bottom line: just like the upstream and refining segments, expect Chevron to report higher sequential equity earnings from CPChem as well.

Summary & Conclusion

If we put all of Chevron's primary operating assets together, Q2 will likely be the best quarter the company has had in years. Certainly better than Q1. And while consensus EPS estimates have been climbing (see chart below), and now expect $2.10/share for Q2, that seems pretty low considering the company earned $1.90 in Q1 and every segment I looked at will likely do substantially better than Q1.

I'm looking for Chevron to post a solid beat in Q2 and report earnings closer to $2.45/share in Q2 and $8.75-$9/share for the year. Meantime the company continues to conserve capital spending and work on controlling costs. This will lead to rapidly improving cash-flow and the Q2 will surely demonstrate that fact. If not, I will publicly proclaim the world is flat. But until the Q2 report is issued, I simply reiterate my BUY on Chevron and increase my year-end price target to $145/share.

Earnings Estimates

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX COP PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.