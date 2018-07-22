SAP: It's Still All About The Cloud

The acquisition of Callidus and an announced intention to drive deeper focus in CRM will remain another major cloud growth driver for SAP.

Among technology stocks, the name SAP (SAP) has never exactly been one of the most popular. Stocks like Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) are "hot names" in the internet space (though perhaps not the latter after the most recent earnings report), while Microsoft (MSFT) has dominated the majority of hype for the software space ever since Satya Nadella took the helm and refocused the company away from Windows and onto cloud services.

While we'll acknowledge that SAP's push into the cloud has been behind that of Microsoft, the entire group of large-cap software companies have been slower to change. Microsoft spent years building out its cloud services in Office 365 and CRM tools like Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft PowerBI, while Oracle was a noticeable laggard in transitioning its backend database and frontend applications to a cloud-based consumption model. SAP is not alone in this regard. Yet while Microsoft's stock continues to soar to new heights, especially after the Redmond giant's Q4 earnings release last week, SAP has largely traded flat.

While investors in SAP have been impatient for it to get off the ground, I still find the stock to be extremely attractive, both in terms of its relative valuation to peers as well as for exposure to one of the Eurozone's largest companies. On both an earnings and revenue basis, SAP trades at a substantial discount to Microsoft, which has risen 24% year-to-date while SAP has barely remained above flat:

SAP data by YCharts

In my view, SAP is a strong buy at this juncture, especially after the post-Q2 selloff. Despite typical investors' allergic reaction to SAP's earnings releases, the company is still a high-technology stalwart which has successfully converted the bulk of its revenues into the cloud and continues to dominate leaderboards in some of the most vital categories of software, most notably ERP. SAP's Q2 earnings confirm that the company is on strong footing, though temporary currency effects have blunted the company's revenue metrics in the current quarter. Most Fortune 500 companies, in some fashion or another, rely on SAP for a mission-critical piece of their business - and I find it hard to believe that a company that performs as consistently as SAP isn't worth buying on dips.

Q2 download: cloud growth continues to impress

Here's a look at the company's results in the second quarter:

Figure 1. SAP Q2 earnings results Source: SAP investor relations

You'll notice immediately that SAP's revenue growth has been heavily impacted by FX headwinds - the underlying business has performed extremely well, but the massive euro-dollar price swings in the first half of this year have severely cut into SAP's growth. Had currency rates been constant, SAP's €6.0 billion in revenues would have represented 10% y/y growth instead of 4% y/y.

Where SAP continues to impress regardless of FX swings, however, is in its cloud business - which is where all the focus has been for the company in the past few years. Cloud subscription revenues grew 30% y/y on a nominal basis (and 40% y/y on a constant currency basis), one of the strongest quarters of cloud growth in a while. Last quarter, SAP had produced 18% y/y cloud growth (31% y/y constant currency) and the quarter before that, 20% y/y cloud growth (28% y/y constant currency).

In other words, SAP has consistently been accelerating its cloud growth rate. Of course, not all of this growth is organic. SAP recently acquired the CRM company Callidus, which is at a ~€250 million revenue run rate, but what large-cap software company is innocent of using acquisitions to drive growth? M&A has long been the cornerstone of Oracle's cloud growth strategy, having acquired Netsuite in late 2016 for nearly $10 billion, while Microsoft recently made a major play for GitHub.

What I find most encouraging about SAP's cloud business is that there is still unpenetrated territory left to conquer. A Reuters report cited by SA News revealed that SAP intends to double the size of its CRM business within two years. SAP has long been rooted in ERP and supply chain-oriented software like Ariba and Fieldglass, but CRM has never been one of its strong suits. With the addition of Callidus and a public intention to pursue the space more heavily, SAP can gain incremental traction against heavyweights like Salesforce (CRM). CRM has long been known as one of the most lucrative categories in software with one of the largest addressable markets - simply due to the fact that, as most software subscriptions and licenses are priced on a per-seat basis, there are more sales and marketing-oriented employees that are applicable users of CRM tools than any other function in a company.

SAP's encouraging results in cloud are also accompanied by improvements on the profit side. Most notable is the fact that SAP has been able to drive down its sales and marketing expenses, the largest component of its operating costs, down 60bps as a percentage of revenues:

Figure 2. SAP Q2 margin trends Source: SAP investor relations

This is also further helped by the fact that the company improved its cloud gross margins in the quarter, as well as an increased mix of cloud revenues. All in all, SAP's IFRS-based operating profit in the quarter jumped 13% y/y to €1.04 billion, achieving 40bps of operating margin improvement.

Key takeaways: a future rooted in the cloud

Despite the mildly negative market reaction to SAP's Q2 report, I find nothing negative about SAP's results - in fact, the acceleration in cloud revenues despite currency headwinds is a strong point in SAP's favor.

Adding further context to SAP's outperformance, the company has also lifted its cloud outlook for this year as well as in its long-term roadmap:

Figure 3. SAP cloud growth trajectory Source: SAP investor relations

In a prior Q1 guidance target, SAP had initially indicated 31-36.5% y/y growth in cloud subscription revenues (€4.95-€5.05 billion in revenues, already higher from the initial FY18 target of €4.80-€5.00 billion); now, the company is forecasting 34-38% y/y growth to €5.05-€5.20 billion, a strong three-point shift at the midpoint. The company also noted that this guidance range fully bakes in unfavorable currency impacts.

By 2020, SAP has also indicated that it intends cloud subscriptions to hit €8.2-€8.7 billion - if we take the midpoint of that range, it implies a 28% CAGR from 2018 through 2020. That's not bad at all - for comparison, Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud division posted 20% y/y revenue growth in Q4 (calendar Q2).

SAP continues to be an underrated stock whose cloud potential is often overlooked. It has category-leading offerings in a wide variety of critical software areas, with ambitions to drive more business in areas like CRM. Its time for an outbreak will come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.