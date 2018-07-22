Crisis In China?

But there is actually quite a bit the Chinese authorities can do to soften any impact, and it looks like they are already doing at least one of these things.

Given the capital flight and the stock market crash, one is inclined to think investors are running for cover.

And on top of that the US has imposed tariffs on some Chinese exports and is threatening to greatly escalate this program.

The Chinese economy is already slowing down, its stock market is crashing, its currency sinking and authorities are cracking down on leverage.

Mainland Chinese shares have been sliding lower for months, officially entering in bear territory. The following isn't a pretty picture even though there is stabilization in July, at least for now:

Perhaps more worrying is the following though:

Indeed, the yuan actually burst above 6.80 to the dollar on Friday and this took investors by surprise. There were market assumptions that the authorities were going to intervene at 6.70 to stop the rot.

That didn't happen, from Nikkei Asian Review:

So far, though, Beijing has taken limited action. Market analysts believe that China bought yuan and sold dollars on July 3 and 12, but they appear to be one-off moves.

But perhaps 6.80 will be the official line in the sand, again from Nikkei Asian Review:

The yuan touched a one-year low on Thursday, sparking concerns that the currency will weaken past the threshold that in the past has triggered China's monetary authorities to intervene in the market or impose capital restrictions. After the People's Bank of China set the yuan's reference rate at 6.7066 per dollar early Thursday, the yuan weakened as far as 6.77, a level last seen in July 2017. The currency has depreciated by more than 7% from a high reached in April, and is nearing the 6.8 line that has spurred Chinese authorities to take action over the past few years. In Hong Kong, the yuan has already crept into 6.8 territory.

However, not everybody agrees, from Bloomberg (our emphasis):

A slump in the yuan deepened on Friday after the central bank weakened its daily reference rate for the currency by the most in two years. The People’s Bank of China weakened the fixing by 0.9 percent to 6.7671 per dollar. While the rate was in line with the average forecast of traders and analysts in a Bloomberg survey, the yuan turned sharply lower after the move, sinking as much as 0.7 percent to 6.8367 per dollar in offshore trading before paring declines. Bets for further monetary easing and speculation the authorities are sanctioning the losses by not intervening have helped make the yuan the worst performer among more than 30 major currencies in the past month. The rapid descent has undermined confidence in other emerging market peers and helped fuel a plunge in commodity prices. "The Chinese authorities continue to refrain from active intervention," said Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. "This suggests that they are allowing market forces to drive the currency and are not seeking to defend any particular levels. Markets will take this as a signal to continue to push the yuan weaker until there is firm signal from the authorities that they feel it has gone too far."

We await that signal from authorities, but there are a number of elements that come into this discussion that the reader might want to consider, in no particular order:

The authorities are in an ongoing effort to reign in shadow bank leverage.

There was some soft data coming out of the Chinese economy lately.

Markets are weary about a repeat of the 2015 devaluation scare.

There are rising trade tensions between the US and China.

People, including us argue that the Chinese are more tolerant of the depreciation as it offers a way out of a policy dilemma.

Crackdown

Authorities are trying to reign in rampant credit creation that has produced rapidly rising debt levels in China:

But there has been a bit of a crackdown, there are broad policy guidelines with which the Chinese authorities are addressing the problem, from CNBC:

China's central bank boss spelled out his strategy to prevent a future financial crisis, urging broadened equity funding and direct finance to reduce corporate leverage and eliminate "zombie" companies, official media reported on Saturday. Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of People's Bank of China, said that the market should play a "decisive role" in allocating financial resources, but also stressed the importance of stronger regulation and Communist Party leadership in guiding financial reform, according to the Shanghai Securities News.

But the authorities are targeting one sector in particular, here is BNP Paribas:

China’s debt-to-GDP ratio has been boosted by financial innovation through the shadow banking market creating multiple lending layers between the end-fund users and various non-deposit-taking financial institutions in the system. Beijing has started to correct this distortion through “surgical tightening” measures to force the shadow banks to reduce leverage. Evidence is emerging for some initial success, with even the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) starting to pare debt.

The first aim is to reduce risk, not necessarily to reduce the debt/GDP ratio (which will come later), and the risk reduction seems to be working:

This is a favorite risk measure of the BIS and it shows that Chinese debt, after accelerating precipitously after the financial crisis, is returning to its long-term debt/GDP trajectory.

The Chinese authorities have placed restrictions on shadow banks (non-deposit taking financial institutions), have encouraged the growth of a Chinese corporate bond market and debt for equity swaps. They have even tolerated some bankruptcies, so that's no longer a taboo in China.

The effect of these measures can also be seen in stuff like M2 growth:

Although it has to be stressed, getting credit growth down as such isn't the prime objective, at least not for now.

The first objective is to get the leverage down in those dangerous shadow banks, that is, financial institutions that don't take deposits and can run out of funds rapidly in times of a credit shock.

We should keep this in mind because once one considers the exact nature of China's deleveraging exercise, apparent policy inconsistencies become a little clearer.

Soft Chinese data

GDP growth (6.8% in Q1 and 6.7% in Q2) was actually what was expected and China is actually making progress in its shift from an export and investment led economy to an economy led by domestic consumption.

One figure testifying to this is that in March 2018 was the first month in a long time China actually suffered a current account deficit, due to the rapid rise in imports reflecting strong domestic demands.

One might keep this little factoid in consideration when discussing the rising trade tensions with the US.

While retail sales are also slowing down, they are still growing considerably faster than the overall economy, from Euromonitor:

Real consumer spending has increased significantly faster than GDP growth over 2012-2017, at an annual rate of 7.8%. Growth is expected to slow down to 6.2-7.2% annually over 2018-2022, but it will continue to exceed overall economic growth. The shift towards consumption by middle and high-income households, with annual household income above USD15000, will continue. Real spending of middle-income households is expected to increase by 8.5-9.5% annually while spending growth in the top segment (with annual household income above USD45000) is expected to reach 11-13% annually.

But industrial output came in slower than expected, growing at 6% rather than the expected 6.5%.

Trade tensions

Needless to say the increasing trade tensions are unhelpful for an economy that is already slowing down, with a crashing stock market, debt bubble and rapidly falling currency.

President Trump has indicated that he is willing to escalate, and on July 10 a list was made public of $200B of additional Chinese imports which could be subject to tariffs (these are presently undergoing a two month review process with hearings scheduled for the end of August).

The American President has even indicated that he is willing to put a 10% across the board tariff of all Chinese imports ($500B+). That would constitute a considerable shock to the Chinese economy, that much is clear.

The direct impact would already be substantial:

While China’s reliance on trade for its growth is declining, exports to the US still account for around 4% of GDP. Our trade war scenario assumes a 15-25 percentage points increase in bilateral China-US tariffs. It would reduce China’s annual GDP growth rate by 0.3-0.6 percentage points over 2018-2020.

Seen in this light the impact doesn't appear to be too serious, but it's the ripple and multiplier effects that are likely to be considerably more substantial, which brings us to the following question.

What China can do?

Some would argue that China is boxed in, sort off:

It's economy is slowing.

It's stock market is seriously declining.

Capital is fleeing.

It has an enormous debt overhang of 240% of GDP.

It's policy room is limited given the attempts to deleverage.

Since it imports much less from the US, it is compromised if the trade tensions escalate.

Consider the following figure:

It does indeed seem that China will be on the receiving end of escalating trade tensions, at least that seems to be the verdict of investors. However, against this:

China can use other retaliatory tools (see our earlier article).

China can use monetary policy tools despite its ongoing deleverage campaign.

China can use fiscal policy.

We have argued above that the deleverage campaign is specifically targeted at the shadow banks, the authorities can still use regular monetary policy tools like lowering reserve ratios, which has already happened a couple of times this year.

In fact, authorities could suspend their deleveraging campaign altogether

And there are other tools available, like fiscal policy. Here is Yan Pengcheng, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), from Reuters:

He cited a number of supportive factors for the economy, including China’s low budget deficit ratio and government debt levels, commercial banks’ high capital adequacy ratio and provision coverage ratio, declining corporate debt levels and plenty of policy tools that authorities can employ. Yan also said the NDRC had approved 102 fixed-asset investment projects in the first half of this year, worth a combined 260.3 billion yuan ($39 billion).

And then there is of course the depreciation of the yuan. To us, while we are aware of the risks, this always seemed too good an instrument not to use. It's like having your cake and eat it instrument.

Depreciation clearly boosts exports and industrial production, the sectors which are under threat from the trade war and with data coming in soft already.

And the authorities don't necessarily have to blow up another domestic credit boom in order to deal with the economic fallout of a trade war. Besides, drawing currency lines in the sand, for instance at 6.80 could produce its own problems.

Forex interventions two years ago took a quarter out of Chinese forex reserves, a cool $1T. This time around they have less to start off with (just over $3T, with $2T generally considered as a necessary amount for an economy of China's size).

Conclusion

The Chinese stock exchange displays near investor panic about decelerating economic growth, escalating trade tensions, a sinking currency and a crackdown on leverage.

However, on closer inspection we see an economy that is still growing pretty vigorously while it is in an ongoing shift away from investment and exports towards relying more on domestic consumption and services.

While we have no doubt that a full blown trade war would be bad news, especially for China, the country still has policy tools available to mitigate the economic impact.

Authorities seem to already have given the green light for a substantial yuan depreciation, and there could be more to come.

