Nasdaq 100 ETF Sets New High Last Week; Others Lag Their Highs

The Transportation ETF remains the laggard, 6.5% below its all-time high of $206.73 set on Jan. 16, but its weekly chart is now neutral.

The Diamonds ETF is 5.8% below its all-time high of $265.93 set back on Jan. 26 as the weekly chart becomes positive.

The Spiders ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart and is just 2.4% below its all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

The small-cap Russell 2000 ETF is just 1% below its all-time intraday high of $170.20 set on June 20 and has a positive but overbought weekly chart.

The Nasdaq 100 ETF set an all-time intraday high of $180.65 on July 17 and continues to have a positive but overbought weekly chart.

Today's Equity ETF Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Diamonds has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $247.67.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Diamonds shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $247.78 and $244.89, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $246.52 and $243.29, respectively. This indicates upside to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $258.47 and $264.99, respectively.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Spiders has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $275.60.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Spiders shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $274.90 and $268.47, respectively, as well as above my annual and semiannual pivots of $276.34 and $270.84, respectively. This indicates upside to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $282.09 and $288.57, respectively.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $174.76.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for QQQs shows the ETF well above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $173.60 and $163.07, respectively, and well above my semiannual and annual value levels of $169.40 and $156.14, respectively. Holding my monthly pivot of $177.17 targets my quarterly risky level of $183.98.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Transports has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $191.98.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the transports shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $193.17 and $188.33, respectively, and above my semiannual value level of $181.19. My monthly, annual and quarterly risky levels are $202.91, $204.61 and $215.57, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Small caps have a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $165.59.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the Russell 2000 shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $165.25 and $155.83, respectively, and is above my annual, monthly and semiannual pivots of $165.04, $163.69 and $154.04, respectively. My quarterly risky level is above the chart at $177.79.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.