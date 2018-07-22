Extreme Network: Extreme Challenges

By attributing a low valuation to the company, the market does not believe the management will overcome the issues to reach its objectives.

The company is facing multiple challenges that will jeopardize its success.

Extreme Networks is bringing forward an interesting strategy consisting of proposing a complete and integrated network solution for the enterprise.

Extreme Networks (EXTR) can't compete with Cisco (CSCO), Juniper (JNPR), Huawei, and Arista (ANET). Despite an apparently attractive strategy that consists of offering an end-to-end enterprise portfolio, the company is facing too many difficulties.

While temporary issues related to the integration of acquired companies will be solved, structural challenges will prevent the Extreme Networks from profitably growing.

The coming Q4 earnings will provide some answers related to the temporary challenges. In the meantime, considering the low share price, the market does not believe that the company will reach its objectives.

Strategy

The acquisition of Enterasys in 2013 provided poor results because customers did not like the accelerated pace of the combined portfolios rationalization.

Following this failure, the management has changed its strategy and has decided to built an end-to-end network enterprise portfolio by acquiring three complementary businesses:

The wireless portfolio of Zebra.

The data center part of Brocade (the SLX platform).

The networking division from Avaya (covering the campus enterprise).

Extreme Networks purchased these companies at a fraction of sales due to the declining businesses, or bankruptcy in the case of Avaya.

This new portfolio combined with an expanded customer base creates cross sell opportunities. From there, the management wants to develop the products roadmap, proposing the same concepts as the other network vendors: network automation, manageability, software, etc.

All combined, sales in 2018 should represent $1.1 billion, in a $16.1 billion market. The table below describes the markets the company targets.

Source: Investor presentation December 2017

The strategy make sense; however, in addition to temporary difficulties due to the integration of the acquired companies, the company is facing structural challenges.

Temporary issues

As a classic situation, while doubling revenues, Extreme Networks' recent acquisitions have been pressuring margins.

For instance, these acquisitions have created overhead, and the company is tackling this issue by allocating employees to new products.

In addition, during the Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, the management has mentioned that Avaya had been offering some discounts that don't match the company policy.

Moreover, the last quarter results were lower than expected due to a few large Brocade deals. In the same investors conference, the management explained this situation by a misunderstanding within the company.

These are classic issues for an acquiring company and the management will solve them.

Structural challenges

Besides the temporary issues, the company is facing more worrying structural challenges.

Management trust

The management does not seem to be totally transparent for a couple of reasons.

Speaking about the benefits of the Avaya acquisition, the management mentioned:

Extreme continues to anticipate the transaction will be accretive to cash flow and earnings for its fiscal year 2018, which began on July 1, and expects to generate over $200 million in annualized revenue from the acquired networking assets from Avaya. - Source

I don't challenge the accretive aspect of the transaction. However, based on weak cash flow and negative earnings, being accretive on cash flow and earning does not represent a huge achievement.

Moreover, even if the acquisition is accretive, it does not say anything about the shareholder value of the transaction. If the management overpaid or fails to integrate the acquired companies, as it did with Enterasys, shareholder value will be destroyed.

Also, the management likes to repeat that Extreme Networks is the "third largest enterprise end-to-end networking vendor".

While this may be true if taking into account only some specific market segments of the networking area, this statement is blurring the relative size of the company with $1.1 billion of revenue and no profit.

At least Cisco, Juniper, Huawei, and HPE (HPE) realize multiple of Extreme Network revenues, at higher margins. If we take into account the cloud data centers, we can add Arista to the mix.

Continuing with the management, during the Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, the interviewer asked the management about the differentiating offer from Extreme Networks compared to Cisco. The management highlighted two aspects: the "much more elegant software suite products" compared to Cisco DNA, and its more secure switches.

Let's leave apart the discussion about the weak argument the superior user interface represents to focus on the security of switches.

The company touts the superior security of its switches because they provide hyper segmentation, isolating a device on the network. Besides the fact that this feature represents a tiny aspect of a security implementation, Cisco can achieve this isolation via private VLANs.

These features are not exactly equivalent, but selling the superior security of Extreme Network switches based on this aspect seems ambitious.

Scale issues

Due to its relative small size, Extreme Networks lacks scale.

Despite spending 27% of revenue into sales and marketing, way above 19% for Cisco and Juniper, the company organically grew only 8% in 2017, and targets a 3-5% growth for 2018. The company probably has to provide more incentives to convince re-sellers to take its solutions into account.

With 15.7% of revenue dedicated to R&D, the company proportionally spends more than Cisco and less then Juniper. On an absolute basis, however, R&D represented only $93 million against $6 billion and $950 million for Cisco and Juniper respectively, in 2017. Although the R&D applies to a smaller portfolio for Extreme Networks, it is difficult to see how the company can compete.

This lack of scale also translates into the offer the company proposes. The managements touts the cross selling opportunities. However, the company proposes a subset of some other network vendors portfolios; it does not offer any security solution for instance. As a result, a company that wants a complete integrated solution would prefer a bigger vendor.

Q4 2018 earnings

The company provides some guidance for Q4 2018 on the table below.

Source: Presentation Q3 2018

Fiscal 2018 revenue should amount to $1.1 billion, corresponding to a growth of 3-5%.

The Q4 earnings on 8th August constitute an opportunity to monitor the status of the temporary issues.

For 2019, the management indicated an objective of 60% gross margin and 15% operating margins.

Valuation

Because of the structural challenges I have mentioned and considering the history of the company, I am not confident in becoming a shareholder.

If I am wrong and Extreme Networks realizes 15% operating margins, which would correspond to about 12% net margins, the company would generate a net income of around $132M. Applying a 15x multiple values the company at $2B for a share price of $17.4 against a current share price of $8.84.

The market does not believe that the management will reach its objectives. However, the investor who thinks that the company can generate a modest 8% net margin with a slow growth will find the current valuation attractive.

Conclusion

Although the idea of proposing an end-to-end network solution makes sense, the company will struggle with its short term and long term challenges.

The integration issues of the recently acquired companies will be solved, but the lack of scale constitutes an important structural challenge. In addition, the management does not give me confidence.

For these reasons, I don't want to invest in the company.

Considering the share price, the market demonstrates it does not believe that the management will consistently achieve 15% operating margin. If the management delivers on its objectives, the share price could double from $8.84.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.