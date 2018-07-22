KB Financial Group (KB): Earnings Beat For A Sixth Straight Quarter

Investment highlights

KB Financial Group (KB)reported KRW946.8bn in 2Q18 net income (-4.4% YoY, -2.2% QoQ), beating the consensus estimate of KRW928.4bn. Stripping off the gain from the bargain purchase of KB Insurance in 2Q17, net income would have increased 7.1% YoY. Core income (interest income plus commission income) climbed 8.3% YoY and 0.7% QoQ. Group NIM slipped by 1bp QoQ (banking NIM flat QoQ). NIM stalled because of: 1) a funding cost increase stemming from interest rate hikes; 2) an increase in time deposits upon sharp loan growth; and 3) sharpened focus on low-risk loan management Meanwhile, loan growth was 2.1% QoQ (household loans +2.1%, business loans +2%). Cumulative loan growth was 4%, already close to the annual loan growth guidance of 5%. We believe the company will expand NIM moderately in 2H, managing the pace of loan growth. Net commission income rose 16.8% YoY but fell 5.3% QoQ on a decline in trust fees and brokerage commissions.

The credit cost ratio improved by 10bps YoY to 13bps, lower than the guidance of 25bps. The new NPL ratio was only 40bps (-6bps). The strong asset soundness has to do with: 1) a decrease in provision as growth was led by healthy assets; 2) strong provision coverage; and 3) the writeback of provisions for NPLs such as real estate PF. The Group CET1 ratio remained an industry-high at 14.6%, adding 0.1%p QoQ. Thanks to steady increases in core income and superb asset soundness, KB managed to beat consensus for a sixth consecutive quarter. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW74,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

The Group’s key growth strategies are: 1) creating synergies within the Group; 2) digitalization; and 3) globalization. The keywords of the digitalization strategy are “agile,” “customer-centric,” and “efficiency,” with a focus on digital banking and digital platforms. Internet banking users represent 72% of total customers and KB provides three major apps in addition to three minor apps offering specialized services. For globalization, KB’s subsidiaries have selectively chosen the markets where they are competitive: for example, KB Bank opened branches in India; KB Card and Capital in Vietnam and Myanmar; and digital services in Cambodia. For our target price, we applied 0.87x target P/B to 2018F BPS (COE 11.8%, ROE 10.3%).

