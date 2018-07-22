The Big Short Of 2018

We have stayed on the sidelines but now we are ready to initiate short positions.

The company is firing on all cylinders and has been cited as a generational opportunity.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) has had a rather sensational 36 months with returns far surpassing the Nasdaq and the popular "FANG" stocks.

This was an early Wheel of Fortune recommendation and has done very well for our subscribers. So why then are we ready to short?

The Bull case

At the heart of the bull case is that AMD is taking massive share away from both NVIDIA (NVDA) and Intel Corp (INTC) in both the gaming and the CPU space. The bull argument is further augmented by showing just how far this has to go with AMD holding such a small share in this market.

This is beginning to show in its revenue numbers which have been absolutely trailblazing.

Analysts have not been shy about using superlatives and bulls definitely have much to cheer about.

We believe the street continues to under appreciate the pricing/GM [gross profit margin] upside from AMD’s mix-shift to newer Ryzen and EPYC server products, which can more than offset any risk from graphics cards sold to crypto miners," Arya said in a note to clients Monday. "Execution is key, and Intel's incumbency and resources cannot be taken lightly, but we believe AMD has a generational opportunity to become materially bigger in computing."

So why are we placing a short

Semiconductor space is notorious for its cyclicality and margin mean reversion. That is because new products create a buzz and are quickly embraced, but also push out older products which have to be rapidly discounted. You can see this trend in AMD's trailing twelve month gross profits.

Even after what has been some substantial growth, Gross Profit is lagging its previous peaks. But of course that could imply that its best days are still ahead rather than behind, so what gives us the fortitude to initiate a short?

In a cyclical industry such as this, P/E ratios and profits are poor forward indicators as they simply fail to account for margin mean reversion. In fact this ratio jumps around so much and swings to a negative creating gaps in the Y-charts, similar to what we see when we use free cash flow per share.

Using conventional metrics such as these would have caused you to totally miss the bottom of market in 2016 as AMD was reporting big losses. So what metric do we use?

In our opinion, in an industry as cyclical as this, using a Price/Sales ratio of 3.3X is a pretty safe shorting point.

You can see from the chart above that AMD's previous price peaks have corresponded very nicely with this ratio spiking above 3X. Why would this work really well? Well simply because at that point a lot of forward profitability is already built into the price and although sales and profits might increase further the margin pressures will ensure that there is more downside than upside at this point. In other words, for stocks like AMD, unless unit sales are increasing at a very brisk pace, revenues and profits have a natural inclination to trend down. The best point to catch this is a price to sales ratios in the 3.0X-3.3X range.

A quick word about cryptocurrencies

A part of "this time is different" argument for AMD comes from cryptocurrency mining and the associated demand. The belief is that the rising tide associated with it will lift all boats, specially boats stealing market share (ok, we are mixing metaphors there). This source of "secular" demand is what bulls are counting on as well. While the debate on Bitcoins (BTC-USD) has taken on gigantic proportions, our take on it is

1) While Blockchain technology will be around and make great strides, Bitcoins (and most other cryptocurrencies) are destined for $0.

2) It does not matter how much it costs to mine them. Even reassembling the first iPhone today if you could locate the parts would cost several thousand dollars, does not mean there is a market for them at that price. As technology evolves, newer cryptos will be available for a fraction of the cost of Bitcoins and "mining" will become a "not for profit" business (tell us again why Amazon (AMZN) has not entered this yet?).

3) With just 4 hours of learning, Google's Artificial Intelligence software, AlphaZero demolished the previous best chess software. Are you really ready to bet the current level of blockchain technology will not look like horse carriages to F-22's in 3-5 years? What would happen to all existing cryptocurrencies and their mining if a far superior product is available for fraction of the cost?

4) The irony of people buying cryptocurrencies to protect themselves from the devaluation of the USD monetary base (which has barely increased in the last year) is best seen in the chart below.

Back to AMD shorting

We shorted the stock at $17 and also sold the $18 calls for $0.70 for August. That gives us an average effective short price of $17.85, whether or not the second tranche is exercised. This is a very high reward play as even in the absence of a material downtrend developing, we think we will be to exit near current prices in the future as the stratospheric price to sales ratio limits upside at least in the medium term.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is short $18 AMD calls for August