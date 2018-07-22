Gap - Reviewing The Thesis

A Very Successful Trade

Almost one year ago, we picked The Gap (GPS) as a strong buy and wrote a bullish report for members of Consumer Alpha. It has been a very successful long, returning almost 50% in a few quarters. Gap is one of the many apparel retailers that were hit by the general weakness in brick and mortar retail between 2015 and 2017. The overall weakness was mainly a result of industry conditions and unfavorable macroeconomic trends. The low tourist spending and the booming eCommerce industry determined a deterioration in foot traffic at many retail locations, leaving many retailers with excess inventories that they had to dump at a discount, flooding the market with cheaper offerings that pressured merchandise margins in many areas of the retail sector. Like many other retailers, Gap has implemented a turnaround plan that included store closures, tighter inventory management and a focus on an omnichannel shopping experience and managed to reverse a negative trend characterized by many quarters of declining foot traffic, negative comps and declining revenue, while margins were spiraling down.

Despite the clear problems, which were industry-wide and not company-specific, Gap had some competitive strengths such as solid financials and a valuable portfolio of iconic profitable brands, good scale, and a healthy online business that the company started to develop 20 years ago. Gap has a diversified portfolio of intangible assets that include brands in different stages of their lifecycle – Athleta and Old Navy in a growth stage, and Gap and Banana Republic in a more mature/cash cow stage. The strong financials, the attractive valuation at low double-digit P/E multiples and the attractive qualitative characteristics of the business, created a compelling value case, while proprietary and third-party alternative data showed a significant improvement in customer’s interest and a potential reversal. We went long and benefited from the whole retail turnaround that took place in the past 3-4 quarters.

A few months ago, we decided to close our long in Q4 for the following reasons:

The consumer spending environment and the overall condition of the fashion industry have shown clear improvements, with revenue and comps back to growth and nice improvements in margins. GPS reported a very healthy comps growth of 3% in Q3 2017, an acceleration from a more modest 1% increase in Q2. The company's turnaround was clear and the market had already discounted it when the stock’s P/E multiple reached my target of 15x-16x.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday have contributed to improve the sentiment in the retail industry, extending the rally of the previous months.

Gap is a well-diversified business, a stable company and a solid cash-flow generator. Nonetheless, not all its brands are strong. The Banana Republic brand and the Gap brand, for example, were still lagging and showing relative weakness. The Athleta brand was showing a fading momentum. Moreover, there are several signs that the whole athleisure category may decelerate and leave more space for other categories such as denim.

The retail industry still faces some actual and potential headwinds related to the transition to an omnichannel environment. Competition in the online segment is fierce and store traffic may continue to show weakness as a consequence of eCommerce’s secular growth. Significant investments in digital and omnichannel capabilities are still needed and even the positive comps we are seeing don’t seem to be enough to generate a significant operating leverage. This makes me more skeptical about bottom-line growth beyond the organic sales growth, and I see potential risks to margins that could make EPS volatile.

The decision to close our position was a good one if we look at how the stock performed in the meantime, since GPS declined roughly 15% since then. However, we continued to monitor the company’s performance and the stock, and it’s worth sharing a few thoughts on them.

Recent Results

In Q1, GPS reported EPS of $0.42 vs. consensus of $0.46, due to a combination of weak same-store sales and margin pressures. Same-store-sales in the core Gap division were particularly weak (-4% vs. market estimate of flat comps) and comps at Old Navy also came in below expectations (+3% vs. consensus estimates of a 4% increase). Gross margins declined 120bps due to a 180bps contraction in merchandise margin. The management said the 180bps decline in merchandise margin was a result of the aforementioned weakness at Gap, while the management expects a normalization in the second half of the year. To support the positive view, the management noted that traffic at Gap continues to be above the industry average, expecting the brand to regain the lost momentum already next quarter. Nonetheless, gross margin pressure is expected to persist in Q2 but to become softer. The Gap brand is expected to pressure merchandise margins by roughly 40bps vs. an 80bps pressure in Q1.

Due to the gross margin pressures and a 14.2% increase in SG&A, adjusted EBIT margin was down 133bps to just 6.1%. However, the management expects SG&A as a percent of sales to be flat vs. last year as significant investments will basically neutralize the benefit of cost savings from the measures implemented to enhance productivity.

Regarding the balance sheet, the company’s position looks improved. Thanks to the improving conditions in the industry, the lower promotions in the retail space and the several signs of relief in terms of foot traffic and consumer spending, the company’s inventory position continues to improve, as inventory levels grew +3.8% vs. sales growth of +10.0%, although the management cited excess inventory in the Gap segment, which partially explains the merchandise margin pressures.

GPS ended the quarter with $1.37B of cash and cash equivalents vs. $1.25B in debt, which corresponds to a net cash position of $122 million.

The management reiterated the previous EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.70, basically in line with the market’s estimates. The midpoint of the guidance range translates into a P/E ratio of roughly 11, slightly above the multiple we bought GPS at.

Future Prospects

The main problems seem to be in the Gap division, which continues to decline after years of softs results. In terms of comps growth, Gap reported a 4% decline despite an equal contraction last year, while the Banana Republic brand, which was stagnating, reported a 3% growth last quarter vs. a negative 4% variation last year.

However, the Old Navy Brand, which had an excellent momentum last year with a 6.2% revenue growth, saw the comps growth decline to just 3% from 8% last year, mainly due to the difficult comparison with the corresponding quarter of 2017. The company continues to have a well-diversified portfolio of brands in different stages of their lifecycles but is in a delicate phase of its life due to the transition to higher-growth brands.

The company is shifting its store mix as it’s closing under-performing Gap and Banana Republic stores and opening the better-performing Old Navy and Athleta stores, which are the two brands driving growth. The company’s success in this transition phase is dependent on a few factors:

How fast and effective the transition to better-performing brands will be. This implies investments that could generate operating margin compression.

Whether Gap and/or Banana Republic manage to rebound from the declining/stagnating sales of the past few years. While Banana Republic has decelerated as well, Gap has a more serious problem of inventory build-up which may continue to pressure margins.

If we focus on top-line trends, those are certainly good thanks to the contribution of Athleta and Old Navy. However, the 6% increase in comps arrived with a 120bps decline in gross margin, and led to just a 3% increase in gross profit. We have seen that three out of four divisions are currently reporting good comps growth but the Gap division still reports unattractive results and still accounts for roughly one-third of the total revenue. Moreover, the inventory problem continues to generate spikes in promotional activity and gross margin pressure. Let’s give a deeper look at promotional activity from the Gap brand. In order to do so, I use data from Twitter. By tracking the number of mentions of promotional activity on Twitter, we can have an idea of the promotional activity around a brand. I used a 30-day moving average of the number of mentions of promotional activity for Gap to make the trend more visible. As you can see, the level of promotional activity has actually increased over time:

Source: sentieo.com

This doesn’t bode well for the direction of margin in the near term unless strength in the other divisions manages to offset the weakness generated by the Gap brand.

Takeaway

Our long on GPS has been a great success for Consumer Alpha and it makes sense to maintain the company on the watchlist given the current valuation. At 11x EPS, the market is surely not forecasting a particularly bright future, but the problem in the Gap division may justify some caution. However, with three brands showing growth, solid free cash flows, a rich dividend that is well-covered by the company’s rich cash flow generation, and a solid balance sheet with no net debt, an investment case still makes sense at this valuation.

The main problem seems to be related to the inventory issues in the Gap division due to the brand’s declining attractiveness. In the long-term, even if the brand didn’t manage to regain the lost attractiveness, the other brands’ growth should help a rebound. However, margin volatility in the short term will remain due to the intense promotional activity in the Gap division.

