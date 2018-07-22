Invuity: Turnaround In Progress

While significant challenges remain that need to be addressed, it´s my opinion that the stock price will finish the year higher as management continues to execute on key initiatives.

Shares of Invuity (IVTY) have lost around 65% of their value since the company´s IPO was priced at $12 in June of 2015. Year-to-date the stock has experienced a decrease of roughly 33%.

Figure 1: IVTY daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the clearly defined downtrend followed by a bottom established in May. Afterward, the stock appears to be rebounding higher with a breaking of key resistance likely in the near term. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see recent accumulation (double average daily volume) resulting in a move higher and strong finish (indicative of further upside).

Overview

Figure 4: Initial total addressable market in the US of $1.25 billion (Source: corporate presentation)

In the case of Invuity, this poor performer recently accessed funding and thus has a significant operational runway ahead during which management has time to execute on key initiatives to generate shareholder value. These initiatives include cutting costs, reorganizing its salesforce, executing on current growth drivers and finally introducing new products to market.

The company´s Intelligent Photonics devices address a critical need and unique market opportunity (minimal access surgery) with a variety of procedures and specialties standing to benefit from implementation of its products. As the ship turns around, attractive gross margins and disposable revenue growth (think ¨razor and razor blade¨ business model) should garner more attention from Wall Street.

Recent Developments

In late February the company announced that a member of the Board of Directors, Scott Flora, was apointed as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer (followed resignation of former CEO Philip Sawyer). Flora originally joined the Board of Directors in November of 2017, and prior served as President and CEO of OmniGuide, Global Business Unit President for the surgical device division of Covidien, and several high level positions at Smith & Nephew (global medical technology business with close to $5 billion in revenue in 2017). Given his vast experience, I consider this appointment to be a significant green flag.

In mid-March, the company announced a secondary offering of 6.2 million shares (plus the underwriter option of 600,000 shares) sold at a price point of $3.50. William Blair & Company was the sole investment bank involved. In the end the company received just over $21 million of much needed cash which provided a significant operational runway allowing management to focus on current growth initiatives.

In May the company announced results from two studies (co-authored by teams from Northwestern University and University of Pennsylvania) published at the Scientific Sessions of the Heart Rhythm Society. The first of these utilized Invuity´s PhotonBlade to show that leads coated with polyurethane and copolymers are more susceptible to damage compared to silicone coated leads. Especially of note, the seond trial compared PhotonBlade to an insulated electrocautery device and showed that use of the former resulted in less damage to leads (40% of leads showing damage as compared to 75% of leads with the competitive device). At a commonly used setting 13% of leads showed damage compared to 39%, respectively.

Figure 5: Clinical data supporting reduced risk of damaging leads during electrophysiology procedures (Source: corporate presentation)

Steven Kutalek, MD, Professor of Medicine, and Director of Drexel University’s cardiac electrophysiology fellowship program, who was not involved in these studies, had the following remarks to add:

These studies were well designed and bring compelling new data regarding our use of electrocautery. PhotonBlade gives me great visualization and allows me to use any generator. With its focused energy and the low power settings possible from my existing generators, I have great confidence around all types of leads. I would not rely on any other energy tool for my complex device or lead revision procedures.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $32.6 million. Net loss totaled $11.2 million, while operating expenses came in at $17 million (included $3 million in severance and litigation expenses). Revenue rose 5.3% to $9 million (driven by market acceptance of PhotonBlade), while disposable revenue growth stole the show rising 21.7% to $8.6 million. Gross margins fell from 76.7% to 69.3% (driven by an increase in PhotonBlade sales which has a lower margin).

Figure 6: Encouraging top-line revenue growth (Source: corporate presentation)

Again, keep in mind that management is looking to cut operating expenses by $6 million on an annualized basis as they take steps to streamline operations. They are guiding for 2018 revenue to exceed $46 million with disposable revenue growth of over 25% (I believe there´s a significant chance of this guidance being revised upward later in the year).

On the conference call Chief Financial Officer Jim MacKaness reminded analysts of seasonality leading to a weaker first quarter, the compounding effect of PhotonBlade and the launch of PhotonGuide Adapt (which should open up a significant new market in the form of vaginal hysterectomy, cancer hysterectomy and organ prolapse).

Figure 7: Addressable market overview and breakdown (Source: corporate presentation)

As for upcoming catalysts, second quarter earnings are due after market close on Thursday August 2nd with a conference call to follow. Additional business development updates and presentations at conferences are also expected in the medium term.

As for institutional investors of note, Deerfield Management owns over 2 million shares and has been adding to its stake. Other investors such as Novo Holdings and Partner Fund Management also own stakes, while Alyeska Investment Group established a new 900,000 share position. Insiders previously took advantage of the secondary offering to scoop up some shares as well (would prefer to see higher conviction via increased amounts of buying in the second half of the year).

Figure 8: Insider purchases (Source: Finviz)

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I believe steps that management is taking to streamline operations and progress the business forward will pay off in the medium term. While not central to the thesis, I should note that as a bolt-on acquisition target for larger medical device companies Invuity would make sense on several levels.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest purchasing a pilot position in the near term and periodically adding on dips (while paying close attention to upcoming quarterly results and other business updates for confirmation of the bull thesis).

Risks include additional dilution in the medium term, inability of management to meet revenue projections, slowdown in adoption of devices it manufactures including PhotonBlade, inability to significantly penetrate new and existing market opportunities and competition.

Author's note: I continually scan the markets for investing/trade ideas that fit our criteria for ROTY (i.e., element of de-risking, upcoming material events, several recent green flags, asymmetric risk/reward profile, multiple ways to win, etc.). While I publish some articles publicly on Seeking Alpha in hopes that readers find them useful (and profitable), keep in mind that the situations I feel we most have an "edge" or advantage in are published solely for ROTY members.

