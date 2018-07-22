CBOE: Primed To Capture Profits During Volatile Markets

Synopsis

CBOE (CBOE) is a stock exchange group focusing on making markets in index/equity options, individual stocks, futures and foreign exchange markets. The company generates revenues from market making activities by being an electronic and open outcry trading avenue for investors and institutions to buy and sell equity and index options, as well as stocks. Two thirds of their revenue are derived from derivatives and options trading alone. This is significant because options trading volumes tend to spike during times of uncertainty and volatility in the markets and CBOE’s profitability follows suit.

Volatility Index (VIX)

CBOE is best known for the VIX or volatility index which tries to track the 30-day volatility of the S&P 500 index.

This is Wall Street’s “fear gauge” and a significant move up indicates market participants are paying elevated levels for options to protect their portfolios and hedge out any risk. When the VIX is below $16 strike per contract, it is said to be undervalued. Anything above may signal the market is paying elevated levels for options contracts.

CBOE revenues trend up during periods of increased option volume and market uncertainty. The reason is people purchase more put options to protect their portfolios, especially VIX and SPX[D1] contracts which have the capability to hedge systematic risk out of a portfolio. CBOE is a defensive stock to own and it trades as such. During market turmoil this stock is likely to trade up.

Business strategy

CBOE business strategy is best characterized by expanding their product offerings and avenues to conduct stock market transactions.

They are opening an exchange venue in Amsterdam sometime by April 2019. The expansion is an effort to position themselves greater access to mainland Europe in a post Brexit world. This move should help capture European trading volumes in a manner consistent with MFID II [D2] compliance. This exchange provides an additional avenue to collect transaction fees, which will increase revenues.

The launch of new products that investors can use to manage portfolio risk is critical to their business strategy. The more things trade, the higher revenues are. Also, the bid-ask spread is wider on new products and provides greater profit opportunities for market makers.

They launched Bitcoin futures under the ticker XBT late last year. This was an interesting move as Bitcoin faces increasing regulation, but shows management’s willingness to make a market in newly launched technology. These are cash settled futures and over 5100 contracts settled at the end of the second quarter.

They launched a 1-year volatility index under the ticker "VIX1Y", that measures that one-year expected volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

Some old news, but relevant to the new business model: CBOE group finished an acquisition of BATS global last year in an effort to better compete against NASDAQ (NDAQ) and NYSE (ICE) exchanges.

The merger/acquisition is favorable to the CBOE business model, as the driving force was synergies and expense savings between the businesses and much-needed entry into the equities, ETPs and foreign exchange markets. In the 1st quarter of 2017, management updated the expense synergies to $85 million by the end of 2020. They were primarily an options exchange prior to the merger and this move illustrates management awareness of the shifting technological landscape within the stock exchange industry.

The most overlooked aspect of the merger was the intellectual property the BATS group utilized to operate their exchange-based products.

When I visited the exchange last year, some of the people I talked to highlighted how the BATS infrastructure will better position the exchange to compete against exchanges that were digital from the get go. The network architecture of the IP was beyond the capability the CBOE exchange had. It is no surprise the newly formed company will leverage the infrastructure of BATS exchange and transition trading volumes.

Valuation

A unique thing about CBOE earnings is they publish monthly trading volumes on their various products. Looking towards 2nd quarter trading volumes, overall volumes are up year over year, but down quarter over quarter.

As of the end of June, there was a decline in SPX and VIX contract volumes of 23% and 52.8%.

This was mostly driven by a stabilized trading environment.

Earnings is approaching on August 3rd and we know trading volumes are down from the 1st quarter. This could be a factor as to why the share price has declined 15% YTD.

With a top line guidance for full year 2018 at $420 million to $428 million, I used assumptions of increasing volatility and a VIX trading above $16 through the second half of 2018.

The company’s strong first quarter coupled with an expectation of rising volatility and trading volumes through the rest of 2018 gets me a share price of $115.92. I used a 21x earnings multiple to arrive at my valuation.

Some additional factors to support this valuation include:

They pay a quarterly dividend of $0.27 or $1.08 annually. They are growing the dividend slowly, as the merger will begin to provide expense savings from the synergies.

The company is buying back shares. In the 1st quarter conference call they authorized an additional $150 million of outstanding common stock, on top of a remaining $75 million authorized.

Professional Perspective

As a part of my Investment business, I access market data on behalf of clients by purchasing a subscription that gives me live feeds of stock tickers and options pricing. CBOE provides this data for a fee, they charge professional traders and institutions to access their exchange data. [D3] The revenue from this segment contributed $54.2 million to 1st quarter earnings and $128.6 million for fiscal 2017.

As a professional, I have the privilege of paying higher data fees to the exchange than a traditional retail trader marked non-professional. I expense $1500 a year to have access to feed data from US equity and options providers.

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Now this may seem excessive, but I am a small shop and I don’t have the data requirements of an algorithmic trading strategy. When you start adding up dedicated market data packages, you can price certain index and stock trading bundles in the thousands of dollars. This is a small portion of revenues, but with the acquisition of BATS it is becoming a larger portion of revenue.

The stock exchange industry is an oligopoly of sorts. The three major exchange groups are ICE, NASDAQ and CBOE. CBOE owns 39.7% market share in options contracts, 19% in US Equities and a lesser exposure to futures, foreign exchange and European equities.

They have pricing power because there are such few data providers of the largest products traded. If they create a specific product such as the VIX, it only trades on the exchange who created it. Also, some traders only route their orders through a specific exchange due to factors such as ease of execution and liquidity. Execution is a major reason CBOE still has an open outcry pit in Chicago for SPX contracts. Hand signals are used in the market making because some orders are delicate to place and receive better execution from person to person interaction.

Options trade on the biggest name in options

Strategy: Vertical Bull Spread

The trading strategy is a debit spread, where the cost paid is all you can lose if the trade goes against you. The implied volatility is sitting at 26.1% and will be elevated heading into earnings and the vertical spread shouldn't experience time decay in the same manner a directionally long strategy would. The options market expects a +/- 4.2% move, which puts the share price between $100.33 and $109.18.

Buy a $100 strike call option for $5.50 with expiration of August 3rd.

Sell a $110 strike call option for $0.50 with expiration of August 3rd.

The max gain is $500 dollars if the stock is $110 or higher come expiration.

The max loss is $500 dollars if the stock is $100 or lower come expiration

I like this 1 to 1 risk ratio and it provides set trade parameters. The strategy trades very similar to 100 shares of stock with limits to sell at $100 and $110 per share, except without the risk of the price gaping wildly and your limit not getting filled.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of trading AbbVie into earnings. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

