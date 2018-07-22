Philip Morris Sees Cigarette Shipments Continuing To Decline

While it can afford to pay the dividend based on the FCF in Q2, it is uncertain whether the company can maintain this FCF.

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, international tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PM) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, the results appeared to be quite good, with the company beating the expectations of analysts on both its top- and bottom-lines. However, a deeper look at the earnings report shows a few worrying trends, which may have contributed to the decline that the stock suffered following the announcement.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a background for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Philip Morris International's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Philip Morris International had net revenues of $7.726 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents an 11.7% increase over the $6.917 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $3.093 billion in the quarter. This is a 13.0% increase compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Philip Morris International had a total shipment volume of 201.708 billion items in the second quarter of 2018. This is a slight 0.9% increase compared to the second quarter of last year.

The company increased its dividend by 6.9% to an annualized rate of $4.56 per share.

Philip Morris International reported diluted earnings of $1.41 per share. This represents a 23.7% increase over the $1.14 per share that it had in the prior year quarter.

As noted in the highlights, Philip Morris managed to grow its revenues by 11.7% year-over-year in the most recent quarter. One of the reasons for this is that Philip Morris saw its total shipment volume increase by 4.6 million over the year.

In some of my earliest articles on Philip Morris, I discussed how China could one day be a major market for the company. We certainly see that here, with the East Asia & Australia region accounting for fully 46% of the company's total volume. China is by far the largest contributor to this volume. The remainder of the world account for the remaining 54% of the company's total shipment volume. There are some advantages to this situation, namely that Philip Morris's customers will be paying for its products using a variety of currencies so this should provide it with some protections against currency fluctuations as declining currency valuations in one market may be offset by appreciating currencies elsewhere. However, the company's huge exposure to China could pose risks as the company would see its results significantly affected should the Chinese government take some action like outlawing or heavily taxing tobacco products. The likelihood of this is low but the risk is still there.

In a previous article, I discussed how several nations, primarily throughout the European Union, have been levying increasingly high taxes on cigarettes in an effort to curb smoking. The countries involved said that these moves were an effort to improve public health. Regardless of the reason for these taxes, the countries did indeed reduce the amount of smoking inside their borders and this is reflected in the company's results. As shown here, Philip Morris's cigarette volumes declined in both the first and second quarters of this year:

Philip Morris also notes that cigarette smokers have been migrating to the company's heated tobacco units as opposed to smoking cigarettes. This also shows up in the company's results as the company shipped a total of 10.987 billion heated tobacco units in the quarter, a 73.0% increase over the prior year quarter.

Unfortunately, Philip Morris expects that cigarette shipment volumes will continue to decline going forward. One reason for this is further tax increases. Most notably, the nation of Russia recently imposed a RUB 5 per pack excise tax. Cigarette manufacturers have been steadily passing on this tax to consumers over the course of the month. In theory, less people will smoke because of the higher cost of doing so. The company did indeed report that cigarette shipment volumes to Russia were notably lower than in the year-ago quarter.

Another country in which Philip Morris saw cigarette volumes decline was Saudi Arabia. Back in June 2017, the Kingdom imposed higher excise taxes on cigarettes, which naturally forced tobacco companies to raise prices to adjust. This led to a decline in volumes compared to the prior year. As we see here, the company's shipment volumes to the nation were 54.5% lower in the prior year quarter in the first quarter of this year and 40.1% lower than in the second.

However, any further declines in volume due to the imposition of this tax regime should be much smaller than what we see here. There are two reasons for this. The first is that Saudi smokers have already made any necessary adjustments to their household budgets to account for the higher cost of cigarettes. The second reason is that the excise taxes have now been in effect for a year so any further year-over-year comparisons will be between two quarters in which the excise taxes are in effect.

As is the case with many tobacco companies, Philip Morris has long been known as a high-yielding dividend growth stock. The company kept with this tradition in the second quarter of 2018 by increasing its dividend by 6.9% to $4.56 per share annually. While management intended this move to be a sign of optimism regarding the company's future, it is important for us as investors to ensure that a company that we are invested in can actually afford its dividend. One way in which we can do this is to look at the company's free cash flow, which is simply a measure of how much cash a firm generates after paying all of its expenses and making any necessary capital expenditures. In the second quarter of 2018, the company had operating cash flow of $3.993 billion, which represents a 23.7% increase over the prior year quarter. Unfortunately, Philip Morris's 10-Q is not yet available and the company did not disclose its capital expenditures in its press release so we do not have an exact number for these. Fortunately, the company's capital expenditures do not usually vary significantly from quarter to quarter. If we use last quarter's figure of $365 million then we get a free cash flow of $3.628 billion. As Philip Morris currently has 1.555 billion shares outstanding, this newly raised dividend would cost the company approximately $2.527 billion per quarter. Thus, if the company can keep its cash flow at these levels, it probably can afford this dividend. However, it is worth noting that the company did see two quarters over the past year (Q1 2018 and Q3 2017) in which its free cash flow was significantly less than this and was low enough that it would make this dividend unaffordable.

In conclusion, Philip Morris is currently struggling somewhat with the steadily declining demand for cigarettes globally and is heavily depending on its heated tobacco products to maintain its revenues and profits going forward. While it is certainly seeing growth in this segment, that growth ultimately needs to pick up to ensure the long-term future of the company. Management certainly appears to be optimistic given the recent dividend hike but I, for one, remain cautious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.