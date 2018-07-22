Nordstrom After The Investor Day - Some Thoughts

At the recent investor day, Nordstrom’s (JWN) management shared some ambitious plans and a very optimistic outlook for the company’s financials. In this article, I am going to discuss some key highlights and share my opinion about the company’s goals.

Strategic Updates

The management gave us a few insights into the key strategic lines. Nordstrom’s localization strategy, for example, was at the center of the investor day. The strategy emphasizes levering the company’s most productive geographical markets and optimizes customer engagement in those areas, a decision that makes sense considering the high concentration of the company’s revenue. In fact, Nordstrom’s top 10 markets generate almost two-third of its revenue. The company is going to invest around $600M to boost its localization strategy and aims to shift its supply chain model from a push model to a pull model, a change that should give the company more flexibility and reduce the amount and size of markdowns, while using real-time data to stock stores more efficiently and transfer demand between channels. The implementation of the localization strategy, which has been tested in Los Angeles, will likely be extended to New York City next year and rolled out to the other main markets by the end of 2020.

There are three main benefits from the implementation of this localization strategy:

Integrating inventories from multiple shops. The benefits are clear. With the ability to use all the inventory in a market instead of just one store, the company can rely on much larger and broader inventories, enhancing the quality of its offerings, especially online.

A further development of cross-channel purchasing patterns. The company wants to introduce multiple options for buy-online-pick-up-in-store, reserve in store and the possibility to buy the items in a store and get them shipped.

Introduction of same-day and next-day delivery vs. a current average shipping time of one week.

Another key point of Nordstrom’s strategy is the focus on personalization. Nordstrom is aware of the higher profitability of this segment thanks to the recent tests. Customers who use personalization services are much more valuable than average customers, due to their higher spending. In fact, customers who use a stylist spend five times what a normal customer does. Moreover, customers who use a style board spend four times what a normal customer spends, and those who use tailors spend three times what a normal customer spends.

These strategic measures will require investments but will certainly improve the attractiveness of Nordstrom’s offerings and potentially improve sales trends through multiple fulfillment options and a broader assortment for the online channel.

Sales Growth Target

The sales growth targets shared by the management were aggressive. The management is targeting a 3%-4% retail sales CAGR in the next five years. We need to consider a few things here. In my opinion, this sales growth is only achievable by maintaining a good amount of new store openings. Comps growth alone shouldn’t be strong enough to support these numbers.

Let’s consider what happened between 2015 and 2017, when comps growth has been in the -0.4% to +2.7% range despite the double-digit eCommerce growth and increases in the 30%-40% area at Nordstromrack.com/Hautelook. With the online segment being at least as mature as it was in those years, I don’t expect comps growth to be materially higher than that, which means some of the growth needed to reach the 3%-4% target should come from further store openings. Moreover, these sales forecasts imply significant market share gains from Nordstrom in any case, as the 3%-4% sales growth is expected to outpace the 1% market growth.

Margin Trends

In my recent article on Nordstrom, I highlighted the lack of operating leverage despite some relatively solid results in terms of sales growth. Actually, the negative margin trends have continued for many years. In an environment characterized by rising competitive pressures from e-commerce players and off-price retailers, Nordstrom and the other department stores had to face strong pricing pressures generated by a growing number of promotions, worsened by negative foot traffic trends that generated an imbalance between supply and demand in the market. These factors combined generated strong pressures on margins that couldn't be offset by a larger scale, and Nordstrom's EBIT margin contracted from 11.5% in 2012 to just 6.1% in FY 2017. Gross margin fell 320 bps from 39.3% to 36.1% in that period, mainly reflecting pricing pressures and the expansion of off-price concepts. Operating costs as a percentage of revenue increased to above 30%, a level not seen since 2002, due to the constant investment in digital capabilities and the improvement of IT systems needed to support an expanding omnichannel business model. The management is forecasting a rebound in EBIT margins, forecasting 50-80bps of yearly margin expansion. However, I still don’t see the margin drivers that could offset the clear SG&A growth and the margin dilution coming from the eCommerce channel, and I am still wondering what factors will generate that 50-80 bps EBIT margin expansion the management is forecasting. The only factor that could drive some margin expansion could be the increasing penetration of private brands, which I don’t think it’s strong enough to offset other dilutive forces. In particular, the eCommerce channel continues to have a margin-dilutive effect, due to two main effects:

The channel carries higher variable costs such as shipping, fulfillment or customer care.

The eCommerce channel carries higher price transparency and exacerbates price competition as customers have easy access to all the alternatives.

On one side, Nordstrom’s investments during the years pressured the EBIT margin and generated a contraction from a high of 11.1% in 2012 to a trough of 6.1% last year, which was quite a steep contraction. While I have never thought that a low-double-digit margin in this omnichannel retail environment could be achieved again, I acknowledge that there might be room for margin expansion from here. I just wonder what factors could drive such a solid margin expansion of 250bps to 400bps in such a competitive context full of margin-dilutive pressures.

Final Thoughts

JWN’s valuation makes sense for a company with relatively solid future prospects. The current next-twelve-months P/E ratio of 15 is very close to the 4-year lows:

If the management’s expectations translated into actual results, the current valuation would be an excellent entry point. If not, it’s difficult to say whether sales growth will manage to offset the effects of margin dilution. My view is that JWN is fairly priced and can still be a decent stock to hold at the current levels, but I don’t expect it to significantly outperform the market in the next 3-5 years, at last until we will get more clarity on the future sources of margin expansion.

