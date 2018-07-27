New Authors Weekly - 7/27/2018

Please check out the articles below and share your thoughts on their analysis.

Macro / Economy / Commodities

The $42 Trillion Bubble (Editors' Pick)

Chinese trade tensions may be a canary in the coal mine for the popping of their massive debt bubble.

Chinese property valuations are higher than the western world has ever seen.

The PBOC has limited resources to stop a trillion dollar credit crunch in China.

If we are entering a new financial crisis, it should look as it does now.

This creates a large direct short opportunity in many ETFs.

Profile:

"Nairu Capital wants to do more than just offer "ETF tips", we aim to illuminate the deep intricacies and interdependencies within the markets. The markets have become one of the most, if not the most, complex systems humans have ever created. All assets have some dynamic relationship to every other asset, and all assets reflect the increasingly complex world we live in. With you, we wish to highlight this to the best of our ability. To not only say, "here is where the market is headed", but to tell the story about why the market is headed in some direction and, most importantly, how it works in detail. With the rise of political turmoil and economic instability, we are on a mission, to tell the truth. Truth and honesty is an increasingly rare but not forgotten art. We aim to tell the market's story with as little personal bias and blind spots as possible. To tell a trustworthy and valuable story, not an entertaining one. Nairu Capital is led by Harrison Schwartz. Harrison is a young and naive student who has been active in the markets since 14. His first steps in macroeconomic trading were trying to go long oil undervalued companies in 2015. Needless to say half of those companies are now bankrupt and he lost 40% of his portfolio's value. Now he's (slightly) more careful. Harrison will be finishing his Bachelors of Arts in Business Economics in June 2019 and if his company fails to take off by then (which he expects) he would love to send you his resume. He would be more than delighted to start a conversation at Harrison@Nairucapital.com"

ETFs / Marco / Economy

The Great American Small-Cap Scam (Editors' Pick)

90 percent of small-cap index funds track the Russell 2000.

Because of the way the index is designed, Wall Street banks and HFT firms are able to pick off the index and transfer investors' wealth into their pocket.

Consider switching to a committee-based index like the S&P 600 for exposure to the small-cap market.

Profile:

Author, entrepreneur, journalist, and economics student at TCU. I seek to profit from the monetary and fiscal policies of the US government and from irrationality and inefficiency in the marketplace.

Company research / Value approach

A Guide To Berkshire Hathaway's Manufacturing And Service Subsidiaries (Editors' Pick)

Berkshire has a wide variety of manufacturing and service companies.

In the distant past, Berkshire tended to favor consumer products. More recently, Berkshire has expanded heavily into industry.

Profits from these businesses contribute to Berkshire's strength so it can underwrite massive insurance contracts.

Profile:

I'm an individual investor with a fairly concentrated portfolio of (mostly) lower-risk companies. I hope my writing encourages respectful discussion and debate so we can all try to avoid confirmation bias.

Dividends / Macro

Is Dividend Investing Dead? (Editors' Pick)

Dividend strategies have become overly popular during the low interest rate era.

Rising interest rates and money outflows are now depressing dividend-paying stocks.

Dividend-paying stocks perform well over the long term and have lower volatility.

But in a rising interest environment, pick your spots carefully - companies with average yields and growth ahead of inflation.

Make full use of dividend compounding.

Profile:

Now a full-time investor after 25 years on both the buy and sell sides of professional investment management. My focus is on companies that pay reasonable and sustainable dividends - that is for the retirement portfolio. A secondary focus is on spotting market anomalies - and exploit them when possible.

Company research / Tech / Growth approach

Nutanix: Should Be Valued As A Software-Only Model

Nutanix is the undisputed leader in the hyper converged infrastructure, a rapidly growing area for large enterprises.

Investors are not appropriately valuing the company based on their revised software-only model.

Recent 15% pullback provides a great opportunity to take advantage of this undervalued, high-growth name.

Profile:

Individual investor with hands-on experience in the equity markets. Largely focusing on Tech companies or major mispricings in the market.

Company research / Biotech / Growth approach

Oncolytics: Significant Pipeline Value In The Fastest Growing Area Of Oncology

Substantial opportunity for Reolysin in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

Statistically significant Phase 2 study in metastatic breast cancer.

$86 million regional licencing deal completed.

Profile:

25+ years as a financial advisor, equity research, portfolio management. Options strategies. Focus on out of favour North American equities including micro cap names. Some Canadian under followed names migrating to major USA exchanges.

