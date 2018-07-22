Cardinal Health : Focus On Share-Count

Dividend growth investing is a tried and proven strategy. On average, with robust dividend growth payments being returned to the right stocks, one can more or less double the portfolio income in approximately 8 years. Now bears would state that the last half-century for example has witnessed serious asset inflation in the west. Bonds, real estate and equities have enjoyed meaningful increases in price which has made a lot of long germ investors rich in the process.

Will this incessant increase in asset prices continue over the long term ? Japan for example had to endure a bear market for multiple decades. The advantage though with the dividend growth strategy is that "Total Return" is not a requisite for long term success. By simply investing quality dividends back into a stock whose share price remains flat can still bear huge fruit over the long term.

Dividend growth investors need to become accustomed with the "roller-coaster" nature of the stock market. One day, your portfolio will have a huge paper gain and another day it will show a paper loss. Astute dividend growth investors know though that the portfolio balance is a distant second to he amount of income the portfolio produces. The accumulation of shares over time will bring up that income.

One dividend aristocrat which is ripe for the picking at present is Cardinal Health (CAH). The recent drop in the share price has spiked the yield to almost 3.8%. The company now trades with an earnings multiple of 9.1 and a cash flow multiple of 5.3. We have not seen these types of numbers for many years in this stock. Shares have been struggling to form a weekly swing though in the wake of its latest earnings report. The news furthermore of Amazon entering this space didn't help matters either.

Instead though of picking up this aristocrat on the lower level of its value range, long term Cardinal investors only have one thing in mind which is income. Instead of watching shares rebound from sub $50 levels in your brokerage account so your account has a higher number, we prioritize income which is the pre-cursor to Freedom in investing. Let's crunch some numbers.

Cardinal Health has grown its dividend by 16% on average annually over the past 10 years. The dividend pay-out has gone from $0.50 per year in 2008 to $1.85 at present over a trailing twelve month average. If we look at the total return over this period if all dividends were re-invested, we can see that a $50k investment 10 years ago would have turned into just over $99k at present day prices. That's an average annual return of 7.1%. So basically from this example, the investor's share count has increased by close to 20% which has resulted in dividend income increasing 4-fold.

At times over the past few years, the portfolio balance would have topped $120k due to the price of CAH shares trading in the high $80's. However the recent slide in the share price has enabled investors to load up on far cheaper shares which ultimately gets compound interest working faster.

Remember long term income derived investors put "number of shares" as the number one priority. The portfolio balance comes in a distant second. Being able to buy aggressively at bottoms ( besides the regular re-investment of the dividends) adds more fuel to the file with respect to compounding your money.

Doing this consistently over time will bring you freedom in that the dividend income will be able to cover your living expenses. Furthermore, the dividend income will still grow if one is withdrawing income at a slower rate that the dividends are rising. Pretty neat.

So forget about that portfolio balance. Don't get tied emotionally to it. The purpose of your investing endeavors is for income - period. The quickest way to get this income is to set "share count" goals in quality dividend growth stocks. Work for assets - not income one share at a time.

----------------------------

Follow the progress of our Elevation Code portfolio for more info

----------------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.