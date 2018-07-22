IQE: The Second Coming

The share price has been on the back foot so far in 2018 but we expect this to change during the second half and into 2019.

I have written twice (here and here) on IQE previously for seeking alpha and would refer readers to these two reports to provide very valuable background on the business. This is a deliberately narrow report just focusing on a few key issues.

The continuing Apple opportunity for IQE within photonics

Roughly speaking Apple (AAPL) iPhoneX was 33m units out of 130m units produced in second half 2017. Assuming that the rumours are correct and the main camera module will now be available in all 3 models second half 2018 that should increase IQE’s (IQEPF) exposure to something like 95m units in second half 2018. They also had no unit sales first half 2017 as the iPhoneX wasn’t launched then where as 1H 2018 adds maybe 20m units to total 115m for all of 2018. That’s a factor of 3.5 times their 2017 addressable market within Apple for 2018 vs 2017. If we assume some pricing pressure per unit as volumes ramp and the same overall market share as a supplier to Apple then a factor of 3* seems possible to us in 2018 Apple sales for IQE compared to 2017.

In 2017 Total photonics revenue 1H was £15.9m and 2H £31.7m (full year £47.6m up 109%), if we assume all the 2H expansion was from Apple iPhoneX demand vs 1H then we have a guesstimate sales of £15.8m to Apple for iPhoneX in 2017. Following our volume numbers above of a 3 fold uplift for 2018 then 3* £15.8m=£47.4m of sales in 2018 to Apple with extra sales added of £31.6m vs 2017 numbers.

2017 total group sales were £154.5m and Bloomberg analyst consensus has £178.2m for 2018 up £23.7m in total (up 15% year on year), that’s well short of our guesstimate Apple only increase of £31.6m. That’s before any growth in the rest of the business or new products and customers etc. of which we believe there is plenty. Putting through an 8% growth rate for the business plus my Apple sales estimate gives a figure of circa £199m or a consensus sales upgrade of 12% . It’s also worth bearing in mind that photonics carry’s a higher margin than group averages as it’s a very complex high end product so all things being equal any upgrades should feed through more strongly at the profits level, hence 1 15-20% profits upgrade might be possible for 2018 current consensus estimates.

Apple account for only about 15% of the global mobile phone market by units sold with Android related phones dominating most of the rest. As Apple charge much higher unit prices they can afford the relative luxury of circa $18 bill of materials for the whole camera module, it’s our understanding that $10-12 type price levels would see much wider adoption rates across the Android ecosystem. Hence there are likely a few of the higher end Android phones that might adopt during 2H2018 but more likely 2019 for a much broader adoption. This merely illustrates that IQE still have a MASSIVE market opportunity (maybe 3 fold beyond Apple) ahead of them over the next 2-3 years and this opportunity makes IQE a multi-year growth stock.

AGM Statement

IQE management have been building their business for many years and have often had volatile earnings against expectations because of the nature of the business and being at the lower end of the component supply chain with all its inventory and pricing adjustments. The reason for mentioning this is that they have little to gain from over egging analyst expectations early in any given year and are keen to stay relatively tight lipped and conservative. It’s also well known that Apple are a tricky master to serve and there is no benefit for IQE in really bigging up anything before its actually delivered. With this in mind its worth rereading the AGM statement (linked above) which we think was quite bullishly worded. ‘We are pleased to confirm strong wireless activity and that we are actively engaged in VCSEL qualification programmes with over 10 additional key VCSEL chip manufacturers’ and ’Our new technologies portfolio, including GaN on Silicon, NanoImprint Lithography (NIL), Crystalline Rare Earth Oxide ((cREO)), and Quasi Photonic Crystals (QPC), is rapidly gaining strong traction and engagement with key customers around the globe for a wide variety of high volume applications.’

They also outlined that 2018 sales split would be more like 60% 2H and 40% 1Hcompared to last year when it was 45.5% to 55.5%, given that they have said 1H saw good replenishment of wireless inventory and they are ‘pleased to confirm strong wireless activity’ it would seem to imply the core business has been running well and growing during the first half of 2017 but to incorporate a second half at 60% of the full year would imply very significant growth in the second half. If 1H sales from 2017 rise 10% (less than analysts full year 2018 projections of 15% growth) then this implies £70.4m rises to £77.4m in 2018 1H and using a 60.40 split (AGM statement) gives 2H sales 116.2= 193.6m total, not too disimiliar to the figure suggested above.

Share price considerations

IQE share price rose from 38p at the start of 2017 to a peak of 181p in November before ending the year at 137p, that’s a huge rise in a short space of time. They also did a capital raise at 140p (10% dilution) to take the company to net cash on the balance sheet and provide ample firepower for future capex needs. There was also a share price short attack in February 2018 and the exceptionally sad death of Phillip Rasmussen, the long serving CFO, in April. The point here is that the share price has had a lot to digest in the last 8 months or so and a period of consolidation is hardly surprising after 2017 meteoric share price rise. We would argue that in a stock market sense we think the newsflow will turn for the better over the second half of 2018 and into early 2019. Possible estimate upgrades, new customer’s launching products, maybe a better reception of Apple’s products and a more front footed management team should be suitably supportive for the share price. There’s also the outstanding short position of 10.1% (LSE data) to consider, most of these holdings were established October 2017 through to January 2018 and are probably modestly onside at current share price levels, a significant shift in market estimates and newsflow would likely see some of these holdings covered.

