Is The Market Too Cautious On FedEx?

FedEx (NYSE:FDX), like many industrials in 2018, has not been having a great year. The recent forfeiture of gains could be an opportunity to buy into a well-run logistics behemoth with ample runway for growth, or it could be the market telling us something has fundamentally changed about the landscape of the business. With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fears and trade wars rife in the business media, I would like to take a look at the data in an attempt to quantify the risks heading into 2019.

Image Source: Basic Risk Analysis - Offshore Courses

International Exposure

FedEx uses four operating segments when reporting earnings. Express, Freight, Ground, and Services account for the four segments. Seen by revenue, Express is clearly the major component of the business commanding over 50% of total revenue.

FedEx - Overview

For the sake of simplicity, I will be ignoring revenues from Services and "Other" as the impact of trade tariffs should be minimal in those areas. Express is the predominant international segment, utilized by businesses to transport goods, while the Ground and Freight segments are mostly continental US-centric (which still makes them a potential victim of trade disputes, but minimally). The Ground segment is mainly residential, which will be discussed later in the competition segment.

A good way to understand a business and its reporting segments is to look at operating metrics such as total revenue, earnings, and operating margins. In the annual report for FedEx, it is kind enough to show how much revenue in Express comes directly from international shipping.

With an eye towards exposure to international trade, we can assess how much of the business is vulnerable to changes in the geopolitical climate. Looking at the past three years, noting that the FedEx 2018 calendar year ended in May, we can determine the size and the trend for international revenues.

Year 2016 2017 2018 International Package Revenue 9,264 14,043 15,198 Total Package Revenue 21,068 26,274 27,997 % of Total 44% 53% 54% International freight Revenue 1,510 4,005 4,463 Total Freight Revenue 3,991 6,532 7,260 % of total Freight 38% 61% 61% Total Express Revenue 25,553 33,824 36,172 % of express revenue comes from international 42% 53% 54% Total Revenue 50,365 60,319 65,450 % of total revenue directly linked to international trade (Note: This is only in relation to the breakdown in the annual report and does not take into account any revenues potentially vulnerable by indirect means. I believe a safe back of the napkin adjustment to account for indirect tariff exposure would be an increase of ~5% as not all international trade would be affected). 21% 30% 30%

It is important to note that FedEx fiscal year ends May 31st*

Freight in this chart refers to express freight*

With total revenues of around 30-35% exposed to international trade, this logistics behemoth is certainly vulnerable to trade disputes. While this should come as no surprise given the long time international focus of FedEx, the world will not stop moving, and while these revenues may slow or decline, a decline of more than 30% is unlikely in my opinion solely from the trade war, so realistically we are looking at about 10% of revenues (30% of 30%).

Furthermore revenues are not everything; operating cash flow and margins can go a long way to show us just where FedEx is really making its money.

Year 2016 2017 2018 Express Revenue 25,553 33,824 36,172 Ground Revenue 15,051 16,503 18,395 Freight Revenue 5,825 6,070 6,812 Services Revenue 1,593 1,621 1,650 Express Operating Income 2,485 2,769 2,578 Ground Operating Income 2,240 2,279 2,605 Freight Operating Income 421 390 517 Corporate, other eliminations (TNT integrations costs in Express and legal charges) (2,069) (401) (830) % Operating income from Express 48% 46% 45% % Operating income from Ground 43% 39% 46%

Now remember FedEx does not break out Ground revenues to explicitly state international shipping, but the segment operates in the US and Canada which should limit exposure. The Ground segment is the provider of small-package ground delivery (think e-commerce, the largest growth market). What this shows us is that an outsized portion of the operating income is derived directly from the Ground segment. Another point to make is that the TNT integration costs should be affecting the Express operating income, but are not being reported in that manner, which would make Ground the bread winner of the company.

Margins

So if the Ground segment accounts for most of the operating earnings, why is the stock underperforming in 2018? The other specter in the room is Amazon and smaller companies attempting to upend the US ground market. E-commerce has been a buzzword in the market for longer than I care to remember, so it should come as no surprise that competition in the arena exists. The important thing to watch with competition is the operating margins of the company. In order to give a broader look, I will look back to 2013 to compile margins of the last five years to assess what is going on.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Ground Operating margins 17.6% 17.4% 16.7% 14.9% 13.8% 14.2% Express Operating Margins 3.4% 5.3% 5.8% 9.7% 8.2% 7.1% Freight Operating Margins 4.6% 6.1% 7.8% 7.2% 6.4% 7.6% Total Operating Margin 10.0% 8.4% 3.9% 6.1% 8.4% 7.4%

FedEx Annual Report 2015

From this we can clearly see a degradation in the Ground operating margins, while not extreme, a slow trend presents itself. Amazon is known for going after margins, and given the irregular margins seen in Ground (roughly double all other segments) and Amazon's use of such services, it should be considered a threat to FDX, but does this threat warrant a forward PE of 13.6 on a company with a long runway for growth?

Competition

Source

It is important to realize that so far, history has shown that UPS (UPS) and FDX have had a tremendous grasp on the US market. DHL had tried to expand into the US, but was forced out during the 2008 recession and now mainly operates an express business doing international shipping into and out of the US. While an express business is by no means cheap to run, the infamous last mile delivery requires a much larger network and internal infrastructure to even attempt competing.

While DHL is now attempting to create such a network again in the US (DHL to relaunch U.S. package delivery service), this just shows the demand and lucrative nature of this market. The entrenched competitive positioning of FDX should not be overlooked however; in fact the CEO and Chairman Fred Smith just within this last year announced pickup and drop-off locations and, in the FY2017 chairman's letter, had automation front and center.

While our residential e-commerce revenues are much smaller than our business-to-business revenues, it's the fastest-growing market and requires constant innovation to make delivery to consumers more efficient. That's one reason we are expanding our FedEx OnSite network of convenient pickup and drop-off locations. FedEx OnSite locations reduce costs because we can deliver multiple packages to one location for customer collection instead of delivering single packages to individual residences. A major new alliance with Walgreens will add nearly 8,000 locations to the FedEx OnSite network prior to the FY18 peak season. (FedEx Annual Report 2017 Home Page)

Fred Smith, the CEO of FedEx, has consistently been at the forefront of this industry, and given his positions on automation and recognition of e-commerce leadership seems to be doing everything right. I believe it is important to keep an eye on margins, and while many believe that the industry is in for extreme margin compression, I still see the competitive advantages of the network that FDX has managed to create, including pioneering uses of automation, as being able to withstand much of what is to come.

While Amazon may be a powerhouse of logistics and the use of AI/algorithms to find efficiencies, that same concept has been a driving factor for FDX since the computer first came into existence and should not be overlooked.

Fred Smith wrote a paper at Yale in the 1960s that become the groundwork for FedEx detailing the idea of overnight delivery in the "information age."

What the current valuation is telling us

With average EPS forecasts of $17.34 for FY19 and $19.96 for FY20 and a stock market price of $236.55 as of 7/19/2018, this gives us our forward PE of 13.6 for this year and 11.8 for next year. So what exactly is the PE telling us? As can be seen by the historical PE, this is an exceptionally low multiple given the nature of the growth in market.

FDX data by YCharts

Clearly, the market is tepid about the potential for revenue losses due to trade and margin compression by new competitors into the market. I see these concerns as overplayed and believe the e-commerce tide to continue adding growth to the bottom line at FDX. E-commerce is expecting to continue to grow in the US to become just 17% of US retail by 2022, which would make for a CAGR of 9.29% between then and now. Once e-commerce surpasses 20%, it is expected to begin to grow much more rapidly, forecasting even more growth still many years away.

With this in mind, I believe FDX is a clear buy-the-dip opportunity at the current valuations. With a 13 PE, even in a scenario where 10% of revenue is lost due to trade (where margins are weakest) or where the high margins of Ground begin to slip, I view a 13 PE as an ample margin of safety given the future growth of the industry.

Closing Thoughts

Last but not least, I think it is important to consider the future of the industry. Many commentators believe that automation will be destructive to the industry over the long run and commoditize the service, making margins slim to none. Technology has had this effect on industries and services throughout history, digitization of most things being a great example (think ad-based business models); however, the vast network required to efficiently operate the complexities in a system like FedEx's are far from being open sourced and automated. The coming decades should be an exciting time for the company to drive efficiencies and become more profitable as technology is utilized more efficiently. Just as owning the land was a sure sign of wealth, I believe owning the machines of the future will be just the same. For at least a decade, technological change should only be for the better for a Goliath-like FedEx, but as always, it's good to keep a keen watch and observe the competition to understand what is really going on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.