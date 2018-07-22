Transocean's Newest Contracts Are Telling

These arrangements are likely to be profitable and they will improve the company's rig utilization rate, but the terms of its ultra-deepwater contract is concerning.

The past couple of days have been really revealing for Transocean (NYSE:RIG). On July 16th, the company announced a new long contract for one of its older rigs, and on July 17th, they announced an even longer contract for another rig. The addition to backlog is noteworthy since it will affect sales, earnings, and cash flow in the future, but perhaps more interesting than the implications this has with regards to the industry’s utilization is what tradeoff management must now contend with. At its core, these contracts should add value for the rig operator, but the larger one suggests that it could be years still before the industry fully recovers.

A look at its contracts

Recently, I published an article here on Seeking Alpha regarding Transocean. In that piece, I made the case that rising rig utilization rates for the industry have been pointing to the early stages of what appears to be a recovery in the offshore drilling space, but I also stated that low dayrates suggest that we could still be a few years away from a truly healthy market. Based on recent data from Transocean, it appears that management largely agrees with me.

On July 16th, management issued a press release wherein they stated that they had struck a deal with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to operate the Transocean 712. The unit is a midwater semi-submersible that can operate in 1,600 feet of water and that is capable of drilling 25,000 feet down. Unlike the more costly deepwater projects, midwater projects tend to be easier and cheaper, which makes them more appealing at a time when offshore drilling is still considered rather costly.

According to the terms of the agreement, starting in March of 2019, ConocoPhillips will operate the rig in the UK’s part of the North Sea. The contract in question is for 13 wells, but there’s the option for an extra well to be added on at the customer’s discretion. Excluding the one-well option, the contract should last for about 580 days and its backlog is being valued at $75 million. It’s worth mentioning that Transocean 712 is an older rig, having commenced operations for the first time back in 1983, but it’s actually the newest of the rig company’s midwater semi-submersibles.

On July 17th, management issued another press release, but this time it relates to the GSF Development Driller I, an ultra-deepwater driller that can operate in 7,500 feet of water and that can drill 37,500 feet deep. This is not the most extreme unit available, as Transocean owns several ultra-deepwater units capable of operating in 12,000 feet of water and that can drill 40,000 feet deep, but it is the next step down.

Under this agreement, which has been made with a subsidiary of Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Chevron Australia, the oil and gas company will operate the rig for about 955 days (approaching 3 years), starting in the first half of 2019. In all, it’s planned for the company to drill 11 wells, but it has a four-well option. Assuming those four would take as long as the 11 wells contract, this could extend operations for 347 days, or almost a full year assuming no down-time. Excluding the options, the addition to backlog from this contract is expected to be $158 million.

A telling story

First, allow me to state two things I believe firmly: 1) it’s unlikely that Transocean would contract out rigs, especially on long-term contracts like this, if they will lose money on them, and 2) any increase in the firm’s rig utilization rate mirrors my comments from my last article about the industry showing signs of improvement. By definition then, I see the addition of this $233 million of backlog as a net positive for the business, at least for the moment.

Having said that, there is a dark side to these contracts. Let’s look primarily at the firm’s 11-well contract with Chevron. Based on my calculations, $158 million spread between 955 days implies a contracted dayrate of around $165,445 for the ultra-deepwater driller. Not only is this a significant drop from the $370 thousand per day the same unit got back in 2013, it’s well below what current contracts suggest for Transocean.

*Created by Author

In the chart above, you can see that all disclosed dayrates for Transocean’s ultra-deepwater units range between $476 thousand for its Petrobras 1000 and $583 thousand for its Deepwater Conqueror. It’s worth mentioning that having the GSF Development Driller I deployed is likely better than having it idled or stacked (12 other units fall under these two categories), and another 6 units have terms that have not been disclosed, so some clarity from this arrangement is appreciated.

By comparison, the dayrate for Transocean 712 is even lower at $129,310. It’s worth mentioning here that only the company’s Actinia unit had a disclosed rate and that figure was for $101 thousand per day. All the others were units that were stacked previously, and the $101 thousand dayrate is for a contract where work commenced in 2016 (when the oil space looked a lot worse than it is today). The Transocean 712 did previously have work until the end of June of this year with Fairfield Energy Ltd., but those terms were also not disclosed.

What the Transocean 712 contract suggests is that some pricing power might be returning to the midwater market, but with 29 of its 50 rigs (including two that are still under construction) classed as ultra-deepwater while only 6 units are midwater, the low dayrate for Transocean’s GSF Development Driller I is more telling with regards to the company’s prospects should the industry continue as it has been. The fact that management was willing to take a contract that could extend for more than three-and-a-half years at a dayrate remarkably lower than any disclosed now implies that management believes a major recovery in pricing power for ultra-deepwater units is years away.

Takeaway

Investors should applaud the ability of Transocean’s management team to secure two sizable contracts for rigs that would otherwise have sat unused. The revenue generated by these contracts is likely to be profitable for the rig operator (or else they wouldn’t have entered into long-term contracts like they did), and the improvement at a time when the industry’s utilization rate is rising shows that Transocean won’t be left behind in the early stages of this recovery. That said, while the midwater semi-submersible’s dayrate was comparatively better than the only other comparable unit we have on record recently, the low dayrate associated with its ultra-deepwater rig highlights management’s reservations about the space. This creates the risk that if management is too eager to hop on board with long-term contracts at low rates, the business could even miss a recovery should it come quickly, but they have clearly, for now at least, weighed not generating revenue at all as being a greater risk. That solidifies my previous argument that, although the industry is showing early signs of recovery, the real fundamental recovery is still a ways off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.