GE/Safran: A Jet-Engine Pure-Play

Safran projects profit growth of 7% to 10%. In 2020, the new Leap engine will increase that to 15% to 20% making it a strong buy.

GE (NYSE:GE) and Safran's (OTCPK:SAFRF, OTCPK:SAFRY) aviation joint venture, CFM International, is a pure play on jet engines. How pure? Eighty percent of GE airline engines are built by the venture. Aerospace propulsion is 59% of Safran’s business. This includes CFM, which produces engines for the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY, OTCPK:EADSF) 320. Think of it as GE Aviation, without Power, Capital, under-funded pensions, etc.

CFM profits will take off in 2020 when the Leap engine enters into full production. Safran annual profit growth of 7% to 10% should increase to 15% to 20% in 2020 and continue through 2024 with the increase in narrow-body airliner production. This makes Safran a strong buy.

Safran aircraft equipment includes Leap engine nacelles for Airbus and Boeing 787 and other aircraft parts. It is 33% of sales. Defense is the balance. This year they acquired Zodiac aerospace, an airline interiors producer loved for its designs and hated for continually missing production schedules. Safran has agreed to a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Boeing to produce auxiliary power units (APUs). Safran is invisible, but their products are well known.

Safran

Safran sales in 2017 were $20 billion with net income of $2.9 billion and a P/E of 14. They employ 58,300 with 37,000 in France. Safran’s US business is 25% of sales. In the first quarter 2018, sales were up 10%. For the year, they expect 2 to 4 percent growth full year and an operating income growth of 7% to 10 %. Its 2017 cash flow was $1.6 billion.

CFM Joint Venture

CFM is a 50/50 joint venture with GE Aviation. The Aerospace Propulsion segment contains Safran interest in the joint venture. Therefore, backing out the other elements in that segment and understanding the Leap engine can produce a good view of CFM. It is not perfect and the analysts who cover Safran could not do it but it clarifies the opportunity.

The joint venture with GE covers only commercial turbo fans with less than 50,000 pounds thrust. Military and business jets are not covered. Safran competes with GE on helicopter engines. Safran also makes military engines. GE engines from the 787 and 777 are above the 50,000-pound level and they are not covered by the joint venture. Aerospace Propulsion revenue in 2017 totaled $11.3 Billion. $10.0 billion for Safran is half of the $20 billion CFM joint venture. The Aerospace profit declined in 2017 because of the Leap. The graph below illustrates the transition from the current product, the CFM-56 to the Leap.

Leap will overtake the CFM-56 this year. However, the Leap is produced at a loss. They are coming down the experience curve, so the losses are decreasing. Competition with United Technologies-owned (NYSE:UTX) Pratt & Whitney GTF is intense; the engines are sold with 70% discounts. Therefore, a Leap engine with a list price of $13 million will actually sell for $3.7 million. One third of the buyers of the Airbus 320 have yet to make an engine selection so the discounts will continue. Engine manufacturing is about $9.5 billion with parts and service totaling $12 billion in 2018.

The following table was put together with two years of aerospace propulsion reduced by other activities. It is the total CFM that is shared 50% to each partner.

The analysis demonstrates the high cost of the effort to prevent Pratt and Whitney geared turbo fan from gaining share in the single aisle market. The CFM-56 was a source of income. It sells at a higher price than the Leap under old contracts. Therefore, a higher performing product that loses money replaced the old profitable engine. Worse still, the Pratt and Whitney will not fit under the 737 wing. However, Boeing had to be given a price cut even though the GTF could not be used. CFM will not see significant grow until 2020. After that, it will grow nicely. Production increases at lower cost and the aftermarket continues to grow.

797

The 797 engines are between 45 to 55 thousand pounds. David Joyce, the President of GE Aviation, said that, in the spirit of the venture, GE and Safran have agreed that these engines will be covered by the joint venture. That’s nice. I can’t imagine GE CEO John Flannery would be happy spending a few billion dollars on a new aircraft engine. David Joyce said that he was not convinced that the 797 market was big enough to develop a new engine for this aircraft. He was concerned that Boeing would go with two engine suppliers. That would mitigate the risk that one supplier would have problems. If Airbus enters the market then the 797 sales potential would be split but engine makers could get on both platforms. Development could hit profits beginning in 2020. However, the single aisle demand is increasing rapidly so profits should still increase in 2020 and beyond.

Conclusion

Safran projects 2018 operating income growth of 7% to 10%. In 2017, it sold two businesses for a gain of almost a billion dollars. Therefore, 2018 earning to shareholders will be down. This has depressed the stock. Earnings in 2019 may be in the same high single digit range. CFM should start to grow rapidly in 2020 and the growth should accelerate in the twenties. This is a good stock to watch and, if CFM performs as expected, it would be a good buy a year from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.