Big Blue - Are We Staying Blue?

The observation above means that the valuation looks appealing if the "narrative" surrounding the stock changes, allowing for potential decent returns to come.

Growth is non-inspiring nonetheless, as management focuses on its growing segments, whose growth is not that impressive, while neglecting the underperforming parts.

IBM (IBM) has seen continued operational and share price challenges, although the "strategic focus" away from simple share buybacks to operational focus is starting to show initial signs of results, as is evident by the most recent second-quarter earnings report.

My thesis on IBM has been pretty stable in recent years; a real cheap stock which has under-invested in its business, yet is trying to catch up. At the same time, I was not a big fan of the "promotional" management team which focuses on the growth areas but neglects the lagging parts of the business. But I understand that the business is far less leveraged than some other investors assume, if we account for the financing business.

A Look At Q2

IBM reported a 3.7% increase in second-quarter sales as revenues just surpassed the $20 billion revenue mark again. Revenue growth is mostly driven by the Systems business (IBM Z, Power Systems and Storage) and Technology Services & Cloud Platforms business, as the company no longer has big "bleeders" in its portfolio. That is not really the case, but at least they are "buried" in different segments.

While growth looks pretty decent, remember that half of the growth stems from currency translation effects. The big disappointment in the earnings report in my eyes is the mere 0.5% increase in revenues from the Cognitive Solutions business, marking a real deceleration from the mid-single digits growth number reported in Q1. After all, this should be one of the cornerstones of continued growth going forward.

Modest revenue growth was partially offset by a 50 basis point reduction in gross margins which still came in at a respectable 46.0% of sales. The company still managed to grow operating margins by 120 basis points to 13.9% of sales, mostly the result of lower SG&A and R&D expenses (both in absolute and relative terms).

As the effective tax rate tripled to a still modest 13.5%, IBM reported a modest 3% increase in net earnings, as a more moderate pace of share buybacks allowed earnings per share to increase by 5% to $2.61 per share. The company reported a similar percentage increase in adjusted earnings with earnings totaling $3.08 per share. About two-thirds of the differential between both earnings metrics stems from pension related liabilities and the remainder from dealmaking efforts.

As the company continues to report more stable results, IBM is reiterating its full-year outlook with GAAP earnings seen at $11.60 per share, and adjusted earnings being $2.20 per share higher. Trading at $146, GAAP earnings multiples stand at just 12-13 times, for a very compelling earnings yield of 8%.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

Despite the occasional deal, a +4% dividend yield and continued (albeit slower pace of) share buybacks, IBM continues to operate with a very strong balance sheet, although many disagree by neglecting the financing business. The company operates with $11.9 billion in cash and equivalents and $45.5 billion in debt, or $33.6 billion in net debt.

If we include $16.0 billion in retirement related obligations, and adjust them for $5.4 billion in pension assets, net pension liabilities amount to another $10.6 billion, for a combined $44.2 billion realistic net debt load. We have to realise, however, that most of the debt is related to the financing business of IBM which is a lucrative and low risk business. If we take the $28.6 billion in financing receivables into account, net debt drops to $15.6 billion. At the same time, I peg annualised EBITDA at $17-$18 billion, for a leverage ratio which is very manageable by all means.

The Narrative "Refuses" To Be Changed

While IBM has changed the narrative after years of declines in sales by actually posting a modest increase in sales in recent quarters, a 2% increase in currency adjusted sales is not impressive given the current operating conditions.

The current 8% earnings yield is still mostly "returned" to investors. For starters, IBM pays out little over half of its reported earnings. As share repurchases trend at a rate of $4 billion a year, IBM is returning $9-$10 billion a year to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This leaves just a billion (vs. GAAP earnings) for organic net investments or M&A efforts to grow the business, being a very modest amount.

It is this focus on shareholder "value" which means that IBM has limited room to invest in the business. Hence, a greater focus on organic investments and savvy deals, at the expense of somewhat slower dividend or share repurchases, makes that growth could accelerate and hence the earnings multiples as well. After all, this could be a $200 stock (as it has been in the past) if it simply trades at a market multiple, while leverage is pretty modest.

Hence, I continue to write some near-term puts, roll them over if assigned and sell part of the position on rips higher. As I miss the conviction that IBM will be truly relevant a decade from now (but which business most certainly is?), I like to keep my position in a rather moderate size. Thus, I am not automatically reinvesting dividend proceeds, and occasionally sell covered calls or outright stock to keep the position in relative size.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.