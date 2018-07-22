9% Dividend Yield Positioned For Rising Rates And Upcoming Special Dividend

I purchased additional shares of ARCC after reporting Q1 2018 results, taking advantage of lower morning prices before others were able to digest the favorable results discussed in this article.

As mentioned last week in "Another Big Win Driving Special Dividends And 9% To 10% Yield," I have been buying additional shares of higher quality business development companies ("BDCs"), especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Many BDCs have been rallying over the last three to four months, likely for the reasons discussed in this and previous articles including:

I recently purchased additional shares of Ares Capital (ARCC) on May 2, 2018, due to the company reporting favorable Q1 2018 results as discussed in this article. After the company reported, not all investors agreed that the results were 'favorable' and the price dropped in morning trading which is where I purchased shares at an average price of $15.87 as shown below:

ARCC released its 10-Q SEC filing before the markets open which does not give investors much time to digest before trading begins. Throughout the day, the price rebounded and has continued higher as shown below:

Q2 2018 BDC Reporting

Next week, ARCC and other BDCs will be reporting June 30, 2018, results and I will likely be making changes to my personal portfolio.

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Be ready to make purchases (or sell) during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Reduced Asset Coverage Ratio

On June 25, 2018, ARCC announced that its Board of Directors, including all of the independent Directors, approved the application to the company of the 150% minimum asset coverage ratio that will become effective on June 21, 2019.

Key takeaways from the recent announcement:

ARCC intends to target a debt-to-equity range of 0.90x to 1.25x

Reduced annual base management fee from 1.5% to 1.0% on all assets financed using leverage over 1.0x debt-to-equity

ARCC plans to increased leverage 12 to 36 months from June 21, 2019

Potentially generating an incremental increased core earnings per share of up to 20%

New investments will be consistent with the current portfolio

Source: ARCC’s Plan for the Small Business Credit Availability Act

Full text from June 25, 2018, press release:

ARCC Expects to Benefit from the Enhanced Operating Flexibility Provided By SBCAA

Expects Stakeholders to Benefit from Incremental Earnings Growth over Time, Including Reduced Management Fee Structure

Ares Capital Corporation’s Board approved the reduction to the minimum statutory asset coverage following an extensive review of the Company’s plan with respect to increased leverage flexibility, which included conversations with and important input from lenders, rating agencies and shareholders. Once the 150% coverage ratio becomes effective, the Company expects to use a modest amount of incremental leverage to continue to invest primarily in its current mix of investments with no fundamental change in the Company’s investment strategy. In addition, the Company intends to target a debt to equity range of 0.90x to 1.25x. Finally, as part of the plan, the Company is reducing its annual base management fee from 1.5% to 1.0% on all assets financed using leverage over 1.0x debt to equity. As the Company implements this plan over the ensuing 12-36 months after the effective date, it intends to operate in a manner that it believes will maintain its investment grade rating while generating an incremental increase in annual core earnings per share of up to 20%, depending on leverage levels and other factors.

“We believe the added flexibility from the SBCAA will enhance our ability to manage risk and generate more attractive returns across market cycles,” said Michael Arougheti, Co-Chairman of Ares Capital Corporation and Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares Management, L.P. “We plan to operate with an increased cushion to the new regulatory threshold, which we believe significantly de-risks ARCC. In addition, the flexibility of the SBCAA allows us to further diversify our portfolio and broadens our opportunity set. Our plan is to use this incremental capacity to make investments consistent with our past investment philosophy and to pursue a similar mix of assets,” said Kipp deVeer, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Capital. “With no meaningful change to our strategy and a modest increase in leverage, we believe we can deliver higher earnings for shareholders while maintaining our conservative risk profile. In addition, we are further supporting incrementally higher returns for shareholders by providing a lower fee structure that is implemented if we exceed the prior statutory limit of 1:1 debt to equity.”

Source: ARCC Press Release

Updated ARCC Standard & Poor's Ratings

On June 25, 2018, S&P Global Ratings lowered its issuer credit rating on ARCC to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable and takes into acocunt that the company will gradually increase its leverage over the next 12-24 months to 1.0x-1.3x on a debt-to-adjusted total equity .

Overview:

Ares Capital Corp.'s Board of Directors approved the application of the modified asset coverage requirement allowed by the Small Business Credit Availability Act.

The approval will lower the company's required asset coverage to 150% from 200% in June 2019.

As a result, we are lowering our issuer credit rating on Ares Capital Corp. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. We are also lowering the rating on the company's senior unsecured and senior secured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to perform well relative to peers. We believe that the company will rotate a portion of its portfolio into somewhat lower-yielding investments over the longer term as it employs the additional leverage.

Outlook:

The stable outlook reflects that the company will gradually increase its leverage over the next 12-24 months to 1.0x-1.3x on a debt-to-adjusted total equity ("ATE") basis. We believe that it will use this additional leverage to invest in slightly lower-yielding investments than those typically found in its current portfolio.

Downside Scenario:

We could lower the ratings if the company increased leverage, as measured by debt-to-ATE, above 1.5x. We could also downgrade the company if it increased leverage above 1.0x and its earnings metrics deteriorate to the point where its realized return on average assets is below 5%, its recurring earnings coverage of interest falls below 3x, or its recurring earnings coverage of interest falls below 1x over a sustained period.

Upside Scenario:

We are unlikely to raise the ratings over the next 18-24 months.

Strengths:

Strong market position relative to other business development companies (BDCs) we rate

Diverse portfolio in terms of asset class and number of borrowers

Stable funding from permanent capital and multiple long-term debt issuances

Weaknesses:

Predominately illiquid investments that may constrain financial flexibility in adverse markets

Historically higher adjusted leverage ratio than peers'

Rationale:

On June 25, ARCC announced that its board of directors voted to approve the adoption of the modified asset coverage requirement allowed by the Small Business Credit Availability Act with regard to business development companies (BDCs). Accordingly, the company's applicable asset coverage ratio will decline to 150% from 200% about one year from now, which effectively increases its maximum allowed debt-to-equity ratio to approximately 2:1 from 1:1. As a result, our anchor for ARCC is now 'bb+', which is the starting point for our ratings on BDCs that adopt the lower asset coverage requirement.

The potential equity cushion for creditors under the modified asset coverage requirement declines to 33% from 50% (if BDCs fully utilize their debt capacity). We believe that middle-market lending is currently extremely competitive, with an increase in covenant-lite transactions and significant adjustments to EBITDA that distort the true leverage measures of underlying portfolio companies.

The company also announced a fee change, in which it will charge 100 basis points on assets that are financed using the additional leverage over 1.0x on a debt to equity basis. This should help the company's earnings, which have been favorable relative to peers. When companies utilize higher amounts of leverage, we maintain a greater focus on certain earnings measures. Historically, ARCC has performed well, with realized return on average assets typically above 5%, coverage of interest through what we consider to be stable and recurring earnings of more than 3x, and the coverage of interest and dividends above 1x. Last year, the company's coverage of interest and dividends did fall below 1x, but we expect that to improve as the company continues to rotate nonyielding investments from its earlier acquisition of American Capital into yielding strategies.

ARCC has a longer track record than most other BDCs, many of which were formed after the financial crisis of 2008. We believe the company managed its portfolio well through the last recession, but the portfolio has expanded significantly, to $12.2 billion as of March 31, 2018, from just over $2 billion at the end of 2008. We also believe ARCC has one of the most diversified funding profiles relative to peers.

Source: S&P Global Ratings

ARCC Q1 2018 Dividend Coverage Update

In connection with the ACAS acquisition, Ares Capital Management LLC agreed to waive up to $100 million in income based incentive fees for ten calendar quarters beginning Q2 2017 (up to $10 million per quarter) to support the dividend of the combined company during the integration and portfolio repositioning period. There is a good chance that the company will exit its investment in Alcami Holdings that is marked $254 million over cost and could result in $0.60 per share of realized gains used for an upcoming special dividend (discussed later).

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, ARCC reported between my 'base case' and 'best case' projections mostly due to higher-than-expected portfolio growth and non-interest income of $63 million compared to projected 'base case' $52 million. ARCC’s total portfolio grew by $358 million bringing the company closer to its targeted leverage. The company continues to increase its portfolio yield and quarterly NII per share with $346 million or $0.81 per share of undistributed taxable income carry forward from 2017 into 2018.

“Our core earnings exceeded our quarterly dividend and represented an increase of more than 20% in the same period a year ago. The improved sequential earnings were driven by higher yields on the investment portfolio as we benefited from continued portfolio rotation initiatives and from increases in LIBOR. We’re well aware that many investors have been waiting for our core earnings to revert to a level where it exceeds our dividend. We’re pleased to have crossed that bridge this quarter. Our current dividend remains well supported by our core earnings and our spillover income. We currently estimate that undistributed taxable income carried forward from 2017 into 2018 will be approximately $346 million or $0.81 per share.”

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Transcript

ARCC covered its dividend by 104% due to $10 million of waived fees and would have covered around 98% even without the fee waivers. Keep in mind that ‘Core NII’ in the following tables exclude onetime expenses listed below:

Source: SEC Filing

Dividend coverage should continue to improve over the coming quarters due to following as discussed throughout this article:

Utilizing its 30% non-qualified bucket for higher portfolio yield and fee income. This includes the ramping of its SDLP joint venture and Ivy Hill Asset Management .

joint venture and . Higher portfolio yield through continued rotation out of non-core SSLP and ACAS assets

and assets Increased leverage and portfolio growth

Reduced borrowing rates and rising LIBOR

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Slides

BDCs are allowed a maximum of 30% of total assets to be considered non-qualified which includes the Senior Direct Lending Program (“SDLP”) and Ivy Hill Asset Management (“IHAM”). Previously, the Senior Secured Loan Program (“SSLP”) accounted for 17% of the portfolio and management has been utilizing the new availability to invest in higher yield assets including the SDLP, IHAM and “an asset-based lending franchise” with potential yields of 13% to 15%. Management mentioned that it would continue to utilize its non-qualified bucket even if it pursued higher leverage from the previously discussed reduced asset coverage ratio:

Q. “Obviously, on the nonqualified bucket, you had 13% right now, so it’s underutilized already today, relatively speaking. So if you do double leverage, so obviously in the non-qualified bucket we’ll see even greater relative to the size of your equity base, because it’s a percentage of asset. And when people took the SDLP and some of the other non-qualified type assets, the return on assets can obviously be considerably above the 6.5 that we see in middle market lending. So just general question about -- are you reviewing how to utilize the non-qualified asset bucket right now? And would if, the caveat only if double that but you do go forward with double leverage, would that further alter how you would utilize the non-qualified bucket?” A. “I think your observation is the right one. One of the things it is nice about the non-qualifying 30% number is that we can use it in ways that we’ve obviously used it in the past to enhance the return on equity at the company. So I think we’ll continue to do that. If the balance sheet was larger and we had a larger basket, I think we’d continue moving towards the goal of increasing utilization there.”

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Transcript

During Q1 2018, $425 million of new investment commitments were related to the acquisition by ARCC and IHAM of a diversified portfolio of first lien senior secured revolving and term loans from Pacific Western Bank. IHAM contributed $13 million of dividend income in Q1 2018, which management indicated was “conservative” and will likely continue to increase over the coming quarters as guided by management and I have included in the updated projections:

“In Q1, we closed on the purchase of a roughly $1.4 billion portfolio of senior secured loans from Pacific Western Bank as the bank decided to exit middle market lending during the first quarter. The transaction was consummated predominantly at Ivy Hill with the support of a $263 million debt and equity investment from ARCC. Given Ivy Hill’s strong market presence and firm market conditions, Ivy Hill successfully priced $1 billion middle market CLO, which included most of the acquired loans on favorable terms. With this execution, we expect our additional equity investment in Ivy Hill will generate a comparable level of dividends compared to our existing equity investment, while also providing further incumbent positions to support future investment opportunities at ARCC.” Q. “I noticed that the Ivy Hill dividend stepped up from $10 million to $13 million. And I wanted to ask how we might think about that going forward. Is that a new steady state?” A. “I think we increased the quarterly $10 million to $13 million this quarter. It’s likely to go up from there and that we’re waiting until the closing of this CLO at Ivy Hill, which enhances the economics of our investment in that transaction. So I would say we’re conservative for Q1 on the 13 number. I don’t think we completely settled on where we were headed from a perspective number. I expect it to be a little bit higher. But if you give us second quarter, we’ll come out and lay number after all that and it’s more representative of what you expect going forward.”

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Transcript

New originations were 47% first-lien senior secured loans, 20% in senior subordinated loans, 18% in second lien senior secured loans, 12% in other equity securities (including IHAM) and only 3% in the subordinated certificates of the SDLP. IHAM is now ARCC’s largest investments as there was minimal growth in the SDLP:

Q. “One question on SDLP, it looks like your guys investment commitments shrunk a little bit this quarter. Can you guys just talk about what is the growth potential outlook for the SDLP? And then also related to the 2:1 leverage, I would assume that if guys do eventually end up passing that a lot of the loans that could fit in the SDLP could potentially now fit on your guys’ balance sheet with additional leverage. So I guess how are you guys thinking about potentially growing that if you guys do start to put some more lower risk loans on your balance sheet with the 2:1?” A. “I’d just say that the SDLP remains a very important strategic partnership and program for the company today and so is Ivy Hill. As of this moment, we have no interest or desire or intent to change the way that we’re deploying in that program. Beyond that, I really don’t have a whole lot to add.”

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Transcript

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Slides

Senior Direct Loan Program (“SDLP”): In June 2015, ARCC announced the establishment of the SDLP with Varagon Capital Partners backed by AIG as an anchor investor and affiliates of Oak Hill Capital Management. The initial size of the program is $3 billion, which is less than the $10 billion SSLP, but was recently increased to $6.4 billion. Management expects to invest an additional $1.4 billion in the SDLP over the next 12 months and I have taken into account in the updated projections.

Upcoming Special Dividend?

On January 3, 2017, ARCC completed its acquisition of American Capital (NASDAQ:ACAS) ‘enhancing its leadership position in middle market direct lending in the U.S. The following are some of the primary reasons for purchasing ACAS:

Increased scale/size to support lower borrowing rates and larger deal sizes

Accelerated growth of its SDLP joint venture for higher yield and fee income

Increased portfolio diversification

Portfolio rotation/optimization for increased recurring interest and fee income

Accretive to NAV per share

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Slides

The company continues to monetize/sell undesirable assets in the portfolio, mostly from ACAS acquisition and SSLP wind-down, and the updated projections will continue to change depending on the pace of the portfolio rotation. There are still around $1 billion of assets that are mostly lower or non-yielding with an average yield of 6.8%, half of which is Alcami Holdings at $534 million and currently accounts for 4.4% of the total portfolio.

“I’d like to provide an update on American Capital. Since our initial acquisition of the $2.5 billion portfolio that we closed in January 2017, we received more than $1.5 billion of principal proceeds from excess and repayments, including cumulative net realized gains of $91 million, and we’ve generated an asset level gross realized IRR in these excess of more than 20%. The remaining ACAS portfolio was $1.6 billion at fair value at March 31, 2018, which includes $271 million of net unrealized appreciation. The remaining portfolio also includes $1 billion of fair value and lower non-yielding non-core assets, which provides us more opportunity going forward.” Q. “you had mentioned that there was about $1 billion dollars of lower yielding, American Capital assets on the books that could eventually rotate out of the portfolio. What was the average yield on those assets?” A. “6.8%, okay. And just when you cut through it, about half of its Alcami, so just to make that clear in case people hadn’t figured it out.”

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Transcript

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Slides

During Q1 2018, ARCC's net asset value (“NAV”) per share increased by 1.1% from $16.65 to $16.84 mostly due to a $87 million markup in Alcami Holdings that now accounts for $534 million or 4.4% of the total portfolio. Management indicated that it will likely exit this investment as it was part of the non-core lower yielding assets from the ACAS acquisition as discussed earlier.

“We experienced net unrealized appreciation on our portfolio of $84 million in the first quarter supported by the fair value increase in our investment in Alcami, which was driven by the Company’s strong performance. Alcami has been just a really, really strong performer just a real pleasant surprise. It’s a company that we acquired obviously with the working capital portfolio. And look I reminded somebody that it’s been a while when we first started working on that transaction, it was Christmas 2015, which seems like a long time ago. So company was in a very different place in terms of its profitability and its operating metrics, and all that. And we don’t talk all that often about single portfolio companies. So we have really, really clearly based on the number of strong management team there that continues to do just a fabulous job with that company, so resulted in a lot of unrealized appreciation to-date. While there is a debt component there, the unrealized depreciation is, of course, largely due to the fact that we control business today. And I think as you’re aware, we’re not really a BDC that likes to operate as their control owner of portfolio companies. So I think to mitigate that concentration in time, you'd likely see us be a seller.”

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filing

ARCC has increased its NAV per share and generated cumulative realized gains in excess of realized losses of $600 million since its IPO. As discussed earlier, ARCC realized another $2 million of net gains in Q2 2018 so far.

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Slides

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articlesover the last two months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last 12 months, including ARCC, Main Street Capital (MAIN), Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX), New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC), Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), Hercules Capital (HTGC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), and TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have recently cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL), Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP), Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

Upcoming Portfolio Growth

As of March 31, 2018, ARCC had available liquidity of $2.8 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69 net of cash, which is low from a historical standpoint and below its target leverage.

ARCC was off to a strong start for Q2 2018 with the potential for higher portfolio yield as new investments were at higher yields than total investments exited or repaid (8.7% vs. 7.1%). From April 1, 2018 through April 26, 2018, ARCC made new investment commitments of approximately $736 million and were mostly first-lien. Also, from April 1, 2018 through April 26, 2018, ARCC exited approximately $362 million of investment commitments, including $21 million of investment commitments acquired in the American Capital Acquisition.

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Slides

In addition, as of April 26, 2018, Ares Capital had an investment backlog and pipeline of approximately $755 million and $105 million, respectively.

Reduced Borrowing Expenses

ARCC has been focused on reducing its borrowing rates through refinancing higher rate debt and in January 2018, the company issued $600 million of unsecured notes that mature on March 1, 2025, at a rate of 4.25%. Proceeds were used to pay off its notes due in 2018 at higher rates of 4.75% as discussed and shown in the table below. Also, the company recently amended its Revolving Funding Facility with a slight increase size but the rate remains LIBOR plus 1.75% and will likely be used to pay off the $750 million of 2018 Notes at 4.875%:

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Slides

“During the first quarter, we’ve remained proactive in managing our liabilities and in particular, we issued our longest dated institutional investment grade notes in a $600 million transaction priced at 4.25% coupon and maturing in seven years. Given the continued increase in interest rates, we are pleased to have opportunistically completed this longer debt issuance at very attractive pricing. In addition, during the first quarter, we repaid $270 million of 4.75% convertible notes at their maturity in January. For the remainder of 2018, we have $750 million maturing later in the year. Given the significant unused capacity under our revolving credit facilities after having issued a significant amount of term debt over the past nine months, we have plenty of liquidity to repay this maturity without needing to access the term debt market.” “At the end of the first quarter, we also amended our revolving credit facility to increase the facility size by $25 million to a total of $2.13 billion, extend the maturity and reinvestment period by one year and reduce the borrowing base driven interest spread grid from 1.75% or 2% to 1.75% or 1.875%. Note that the reduction in the grid pricing doesn’t impact our current spread as we were already borrowing at the low end of the range at 1.75%.”

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Transcript

In April 2018, ARCC surrendered its license to operate as a Small Business Investment Company and the undrawn SBA-guaranteed debenture commitments of $50 million were terminated. This was likely due to the company planning to reduce its asset coverage ratio as discussed earlier. In August 2017, the company announced a public offering of $750 million of 3.50% notes due 2023. It is important to note that a fixed rate of 3.50% for 5 years is an attractive rate and an example of the company using its increased scale from the recently closed acquisition of ACAS to benefit shareholders.

Rising Portfolio Yield And Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

As mentioned in the beginning of the article, most BDCs have been experiencing higher portfolio yields including ARCC, mostly due to rising LIBOR. Previously, an increase of interest rates up to 100 basis points (1%) was not meaningful for most BDCs due to interest rate floors on investments, but 1-month and 3-month LIBOR are now almost 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively, as shown below. From the previous ARCC call:

Yeah, so just as recap, because it's a benefit for the company obviously, that the market LIBOR floor over the last however many years has kind of been at 1%, so three-month LIBOR is well through that, so we are benefiting, we did this quarter we did this year, we expect to continue to be able benefit into 2018 with rises in short term LIBOR because again more of our assets have floating-rate LIBOR attached and our reliability is zero, right, so we see an outsized benefit in earnings improvement from increases in LIBOR and we are there now."

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Transcript

The Fed is now expecting a total of four rate hikes this year and it is important to remember that there is lag/delay between the rise in the underlying interest rate of a loan and higher interest income received by the BDC.

Source: FRED

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. As of March 31, 2018, 79% of ARCC's portfolio investments bore interest at variable rates, 8% at fixed rates, 13% were non-interest earning or were on non-accrual status. For the variable rate investments, 99% contained interest rate floors. I would consider ARCC to be well-positioned for rising interest rates with an 11% increase in annual NII for the first 100 basis point increase and 23% to 34% higher annual NII as interest rates rise 200 to 300 basis points, respectively.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

ARCC Summary

There is a good chance that ARCC will deliver higher returns to shareholders over the coming quarters due to:

Exit of its investment in Alcami Holdings marked $254 million over cost resulting in $0.60 per share of realized gains driving a potential special dividend.

marked $254 million over cost resulting in $0.60 per share of realized gains driving a potential special dividend. Utilizing its 30% non-qualified bucket for higher portfolio yield and fee income. This includes the ramping of its SDLP joint venture and Ivy Hill Asset Management .

joint venture and . Higher portfolio yield through continued rotation out of non-core SSLP and ACAS assets

and assets Increased leverage and portfolio growth.

Reduced borrowing rates and rising LIBOR.

Plans to increased leverage 12 to 36 months from June 21, 2019, potentially generating an incremental increased core earnings per share of up to 20%.

