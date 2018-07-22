Company Profile: Surface Oncology

Exceptional results OR major slip-ups by front-runners in CD47 or CD73 could provide an opportunity that SURF is prepared for.

Lacking clinical results, competitive IP, and overall competitive differentiation, I do not recommend a SURF investment at this time.

The company's lead clinical assets, SRF-231 and SRF-373, trail numerous other companies into the clinic and are likely to be left picking up the pieces left behind by their competitors.

SURF has a business-minded management with a strong track record of raising capital, shoring up its balance sheet with $200 million cash through its spring IPO and partnership w/ Novartis.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with clinical assets targeting CD47 and CD73. If you are a new investor to the CD47 story, I recommend you start here.

Clinical Pipeline

SURF has two compounds in ongoing phase 1 trials, SRF-231 and SRF-373, with two more compounds expected to enter clinical development by 2020. No clinical results have been reported thus far.

Source: Investor Update, June 2018

SRF-231

The SRF-231 antibody is very similar to other antibodies targeting CD47 in clinical development. It consists of an IgG4 Fc domain with limited effector function and a variable binding domain.

In preclinical models, SRF-231 has been shown to not induce hemagglutination of red blood cells. Low-grade hemagglutination has been observed in treatment with some antibodies (like Forty Seven's (NASDAQ:FTSV) Hu5F9) but has not been associated with more severe adverse events. Competitors Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) have 2 and 3 years of clinical experience, respectively, and have not observed hemagglutination in their CD47-directed therapies.

I have previously written extensively on CD47. Check out my other articles for more coverage on companies developing anti-CD47 antibodies and fusion proteins. I will end my commentary on SRF-231 by saying that there is insufficient evidence to predict that SRF-231 will behave differently than existing anti-CD47 mAbs in clinical development.

SRF-373

SRF-373 is a monoclonal antibody directed against CD73, an enzyme involved in producing extracellular adenosine. Antibody binding to CD73 results in enzymatic clustering and internalization of CD73, preventing the conversion of extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine.

Adenosine is associated with tumor immunoevasion by preventing activation and expansion, and promoting apoptosis of anti-tumor T-cells as well as the conversion of anti-tumor macrophages (M1) to M2 macrophages.

SURF trails several other companies into the clinic, including Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), which are also working on developing therapies targeting CD73. Lead trials study anti-CD73 therapy in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or adenosine A2 receptor (A2AR).

Source: NIH Clinical Trials

Licensing Agreement with Novartis

In January 2016, SURF entered into a substantial agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS). The terms for this agreement are highlighted below. Following the licensing agreement, the CD73 franchise is essentially in Novartis' ballpark.

Source: Surface Oncology Form 424B4

Additionally, in January 2016, Novartis purchased $13.5 million in Series A preferred stock. $150 million has been paid as of March 31st, 2018, with $21.6 million deferred as revenue and remaining to be recognized.

Notably, in March 2018, Novartis decided not to exercise its option relating to SRF-231 and the CD47 program, and SURF retained worldwide rights to SRF-231.

Intellectual Property

SURF owns two US provisional applications and co-owns two additional provisional applications covering SRF-231 in the US. All claim later priority dates to the patent suite licensed from the Stanford University by Forty Seven. SURF is one of seven companies suing Forty Seven over EP#2,242,512 Methods of manipulating phagocytosis mediated by cd47.

A series of unfavorable outcomes in ongoing litigation over the '512 patent would be very bad news for SURF, while a favorable outcome does not necessarily guarantee its freedom to operate.

Two provisional patents covering SRF-373 belonging to SURF were out-licensed to Novartis as part of the collaboration agreement.

Additionally, SURF contains a handful of provisional applications covering its IL-27 and CD39 platforms.

Financial Information

SURF has a much stronger financial position than its competitors, with over $200mn in cash + equivalents to support operations for at least 10-12 quarters. The income statement has been strengthened by licensing revenue from the collaboration with Novartis.

It has the coffers to support aggressively advancing its pipeline. The company has a lot of ground to make up, but it does have the opportunity to learn from the results of past trials to guide its own clinical trials.

Source: Surface Oncology Form 424B4

My Impressions

SURF's management has shown that it is very good at raising money. It has a business-oriented mindset with a strong track record of soliciting investors along with securing a favorable partnership with Novartis. It has an excellent cash position and an overall favorable balance sheet. However, the initial strength provided by the collaboration with Novartis may not appear as favorable now that it has picked the low-hanging fruit from that engagement. Having collected upfront, options, and milestone payments from completing initial toxicology studies, remaining milestones will be more difficult to realize, and in some cases, may be less lucrative than an unlicensed product.

The fact that Novartis turned its noses up at the option to SRF-231 highlights the uphill battle it faces in CD47. The company substantially lacks the clinical and scientific experience of front-runners FTSV, TRIL, and CELG. SRF-231 is poorly differentiated from a competitive standpoint. Concerns over hemagglutination with existing products are mitigated by the absence of clinical presentation of symptoms in ongoing trials. SURF is unlikely to develop a first- or best-in-class therapeutic, leaving it to pick up the crumbs left behind by these front-runners. Further, SURF's ability to operate in CD47 may be severely crippled in the legal arena. Even with a favorable result in ongoing litigation, SURF could still face additional challenges to its sparse IP. A similar story can be told in CD73, where SURF and NVS trail competitors into the clinic.

Bottom Line

At this time, I don't consider SURF to be a strong investment. The company has made a habit of developing monoclonal antibodies after everyone else. It is possible to piece together a reasonable valuation from its substantial cash position, and piecemeal pipeline of copycat antibodies and preclinical assets, but in order to gain any serious competitive ground, it will need to achieve exceptional results in early readouts or see major slip-ups from clinical front-runners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.