Lexington Realty Trust: This 8.1%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT Remains A Buy

The dividend is not at risk over the short haul, in my opinion.

Lexington Realty Trust's (LXP) shares have an attractive risk-reward at today's price point. The real estate investment trust has solid portfolio stats and it derives a large percentage of revenues from long-term lease contracts. Shares sell for a very affordable AFFO multiple, and Lexington Realty Trust has a comfortable margin of dividend safety. The dividend has room to grow, too. An investment in Lexington Realty Trust yields 8.1 percent.

Lexington Realty Trust - Portfolio Overview

Lexington Realty Trust is a commercial property REIT with a national presence. At the end of the March quarter, Lexington Realty Trust's property portfolio consisted of 168 assets consisting of 48.1 million square feet. The portfolio lease rate was 97.2 percent.

Here is a location map.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust Investor Presentation

Lexington Realty Trust primarily invests in industrial and office properties. Both property types made up about half of the REIT's portfolio in terms of revenue contributions.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust's properties can be found in 37 U.S. states. Texas is the REIT's largest market.

Here's a breakdown of Lexington Realty Trust's top 10 markets.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

In terms of tenants, Lexington Realty Trust is highly diversified. The ten largest tenants account for less than 30 percent of the REIT's base rent.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Portfolio Stats

Lexington Realty Trust's lease portfolio had a weighted-average lease term (WALT) of 8.9 years, which is about in line with the REIT's WALT in the previous five years.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

A large chunk of revenues comes from long-term lease contracts, defined as leases with a remaining term of 10 years or more.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

The majority of leases in Lexington Realty Trust's portfolio include annual rent increase provisions, setting the REIT up for organic cash flow growth.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

In terms of occupancy rates, Lexington Realty Trust's portfolio has consistently seen occupancy rates in excess of 95 percent. A well-leased portfolio greatly reduces cash flow and dividend risks for income investors.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

What About The Dividend?

Lexington Realty Trust's dividend has a high margin of dividend safety. The real estate investment trust pulled in $0.26/share in adjusted funds from operations, on average, in the last eleven quarters compared against an average dividend rate of $0.17/share.

The AFFO payout ratio moved between 57 percent and 76 percent, with the average being 67 percent over the last eleven quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Lexington Realty Trust's shares currently sell for just ~8.8x Q1 2018 adjusted funds from operations, making LXP a standout bargain.

Your Takeaway

Lexington Realty Trust looks like a good deal at today's price point. The commercial property REIT has solid portfolio stats and a conservative AFFO payout ratio that suggests the company has more than enough room to grow its dividend payout over time. Lexington Realty Trust's shares can be scooped up for less than nine times run-rate AFFO, and an investment today comes with a healthy 8.1 percent entry yield. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

