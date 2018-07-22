Why China Is 'Winning' The War - For Now

But when you drill down and take a few minutes to understand the dynamics, you come away with a different story.

For the uninitiated, it might seem as though China is currently "losing" the trade war with the U.S.

To the uninitiated, it might be tempting to assert that China is "losing" the trade war, at least to the extent you can make a determination about who's "winning" and "losing" based on currency pressure and relative underperformance in equities.

Of course pointing to yuan weakness as a sign that Beijing is "losing" is an inherently dubious proposition. The PBoC is happy to let the currency weaken to the extent that weakness helps cushion the blow on the already decelerating Chinese economy. If you need evidence to support the contention that Governor Yi Gang believes the risk of capital flight is still quite low despite the currency weakness, look no further than Friday's fixing.

At some point, they'll probably step in to arrest the slide, but nobody seems to know what the magic number is. It's not 6.70 (a level widely bandied about last month), that's for sure.

For their part, BNP thinks 6.85-6.90 might be the range to watch, and you should also note that China needn't resort to reserve liquidation (i.e., selling U.S. Treasurys) right off the bat. They could always lean on the counter-cyclical adjustment factor they dreamed up last summer when it comes to engineering a rally.

That annotated chart is important and it's becoming more so literally by the week. I'm going to pull a couple of passages from a previous post for this platform to explain why the counter-cyclical adjustment factor is a "factor" (if you will) again and how this all harkens back to 2015. The three paragraphs below are from "Trump Blinks In Staring Contest With Ominous Yuan Slide":

One of my all-time favorite characterizations of the 2015 yuan devaluation came from BNP's Mole Hau, who noted that "whereas the daily fix was previously used to fix the spot rate, the PBoC now seemingly fixes the spot rate to determine the daily fix, (thus) the role of the market in determining the exchange rate has, if anything, been reduced in the short term." Last summer, the PBoC introduced a laughably opaque "counter-cyclical adjustment factor" designed to engineer a short squeeze in the yuan, perhaps in an effort to placate Trump. That amounted to a rolling back of whatever liberalization was ostensibly embedded in the "new" FX regime that went into effect in August 2015. Effectively, they went back to manipulating the fix to control the spot but they also retained the discretion to intervene in the spot market (which they subsequently did), which effectively meant that last summer, they were manipulating the fix and the spot and because the latter informs the former, the whole thing was fixed. That led directly to a historic rally in the yuan versus the dollar (UUP) that ran so far, so fast Beijing ultimately had to put the brakes on the situation in early September by relaxing rules on forwards put in place following the 2015 devaluation.

They sidelined the counter-cyclical adjustment factor earlier this year, but sources familiar with the situation now suggest they might lean on it again in the event the PBoC wants to start putting the brakes on currency weakness.

Ok, so climbing back out of the weeds, the point here is that China has a number of ways to stanch the bleeding in the currency and the fact that they not only haven't used them, but are in fact aggressively weakening the fix, is a clear sign that they are not concerned about capital flight right now. Here's Goldman's MK Tang from a note out earlier this month:

Our usual preferred gauge of FX flows shows a net outflow of US$17bn in June, reversing in direction from April-May as expected given the CNY depreciation, exporters’ propensity to bring proceeds back onshore slowed. The amount of net FX outflow was still moderate, and the risk of massive outflow remains low at this point.

Additionally, don't let it be lost on you how much overt and covert easing China has resorted to over the past several months. The decision not to follow the Fed in June (i.e., to eschew hiking rates in open market operations as they've done following other recent Fed hikes) and the subsequent cut the required reserve ratio were overt examples of the PBoC's desire to ease domestic financial conditions, but they have deployed a number of other less visible tools since then.

All of this comes as the latest credit data betrayed how the deleveraging push is beginning to bite – hard. M2 grew just 8% YoY in June, the slowest pace in more than two decades. As I wrote earlier this week, the amount of new yuan loans extended continues to suggest authorities are having some measure of success in keeping credit flowing to the real economy, but the effort to squeeze leverage out the shadow banking complex always risks inadvertently choking off that flow (off-balance-sheet lending growth actually went negative in June, marking the first YoY contraction in recent history).

So, China is quietly easing in an effort to support the economy and ensure credit growth doesn't stall out, and the fact that the trade frictions threaten to exacerbate the deceleration in the broader economy means the PBoC is even more likely to loosen policy and tolerate yuan weakness.

The problem for the Trump administration is that up to and until there are signs of acute capital flight, Beijing can stay the course. Unless the Fed puts the brakes on the hiking cycle, the policy divergence between the U.S. and China will continue to grow, putting more pressure on the yuan. The more the yuan weakens, the more it cushions the country from the tariffs.

This is why it would be a mistake to characterize currency weakness in China as evidence that they are "losing" the trade war. On the contrary, Beijing seems to be managing this rather deftly at present. Here are a couple of selected excerpts from a Deutsche Bank note out Sunday that underscore all of this:

With the CNY weakening sharply in recent weeks, it is tempting to argue that the US is “winning” the trade war. But are things that bad? Consider that the level of stress in the FX market is small: CNH implied volatility is well below 2016 levels, and the onshore-offshore CNY basis remains well behaved. What is going on? China has engaged in meaningful policy easing in recent weeks (see the collapse in 12m SHIBOR) and the market response has been very conventional: better equities, lower rates, and a weaker currency. CNY is weakening because of, not in spite of, China policy.

That last bolded bit is the key here. The PBoC knows what it's doing and until there are convincing signs of capital flight and/or evidence of significant stress in forward-looking markets for the yuan, it's not entirely clear why one couldn't easily argue that China is in fact "winning".

Of course you could simply point to the first chart in this post if all you care about is equities, but again, you should be cognizant of the fact that U.S. stocks are leaning heavily on robust earnings growth and buybacks for support.

While the buyback pillar isn't likely to crumble in the near-term (and could even become stronger in the event a derating in U.S. equities incentivizes management to go "bargain" hunting in their own shares), earnings growth could come under pressure going forward if input prices rise (i.e., if margins get pinched from rising cost of goods sold).

Finally, as detailed in "'What Are We Gonna Do Now?'", the PBoC seemingly has the Fed in a bind, where Jerome Powell's willingness to cut rates or at least take a pause on hikes is constrained by the optics created this week by the President's "not happy" comments with regard to hawkish monetary policy.

Consensus seems to be that chasing the yuan lower (i.e., chasing it weaker) is a dangerous proposition at this juncture given that the PBoC could intervene without warning. I'm not so sure. Everything outlined above suggests that they believe they are not only fully in control of this situation, but also that they think even if things momentarily got out of hand, all it would take is one dramatically stronger-than-expected fixing to rein in speculation.

That said, if you're getting nervous, you're not alone.

At the end of the day, it's important to remember that nobody "wins" in a trade war.

As BoJ Governor Kuroda put it at the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires on Saturday:

Trade protectionism benefits no one involved.

