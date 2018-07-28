Publicis: Weak Doesn't Mean Bad

With a free cash flow yield of 8-9% and a dividend coverage ratio of in excess of 200%, the current 3.75% dividend yield is very safe.

Introduction

In March, I was charmed by Publicis (OTCPK:PBCBF) (OTCQX:PGPEF) (OTCQX:PUBGY) as despite a lower revenue in FY 2017, the company’s free cash flow remained strong, and Publicis was in an excellent position to continue to increase its dividend. Add the lower dividend withholding tax rate in France, and Publicis remained on my radar screen. The company has now provided an update on its performance in the first half of this year, and the market didn’t like it as Publicis was ‘rewarded’ with a 7% drop in its share price.

Publicis is a French company, listed on Euronext Paris (with PUB as its ticker symbol), and reports in Euro’s, so I will use the EUR as base currency throughout this article. I would also strongly recommend to trade in Publicis stock using the Paris stock exchange as the average daily volume of 700,000 shares is definitely superior to the volume on the American exchanges. Publicis is also part of the iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) with a 0.80% weight.

The cash flows remain robust

As my previous thesis was based on Publicis’ cash flow result, it’s only fair to compare apples to apples, so I’m diving right into the company’s cash flow statement.

It reported a negative operating cash flow of 119M EUR, but this includes an 890M EUR investment in its working capital position, which usually gets converted into cash in the second half of the year. On top of that, Publicis paid 149M EUR in taxes, although it was only due to pay 109M EUR (that’s because it paid a part of the taxes due over FY 2017 in H1 2018).

If you’d take these two adjustments into consideration, Publicis’ adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 811M EUR. After deducting the 95M EUR in capital expenditures, you’d expect the company’s free cash flow result to be 716M EUR. A great improvement compared to the adjusted FCF of 551M EUR generated in FY 2017.

Too good to be true? Yes.

To lease or not to lease – the impact of IFRS 16 on what appears to be an excellent FCF result

The introduction of the IFRS 16 rules have complicated things for Publicis. As the company had some off-balance sheet arrangements (which were simple operating leases) which had to be brought ‘on’ the balance sheet, there were a few important shifts. I will explain what happened, and why the 175M EUR lease expense should also be considered as a normal operating cash flow.

So what happened in Publicis case, is the creation of an ‘additional’ balance sheet position. As you can see on the previous image; the off-balance sheet arrangement suddenly appears on the balance sheet, both as a liability and an asset.

Not only does this result in an expansion of the balance sheet, it also has an impact on both the income statement as well as the cash flow statement. Let’s start with the income statement. Because the leasing agreements are now reported on the balance sheet as an ‘intangible asset’, the lease payments are no longer recorded as an operating expense, but as an amortization of the intangible asset. This results in an interesting shift on the income statement. The end result remains the same, but the different way to record the lease payments does affect the cash flows.

So how does this have an impact on the cash flow statement? Because it’s no longer reported as a [cash] operating expense but as an amortization, it’s actually added back to the cash flows as part of the ‘depreciation and amortization adjustment’. Which is a bit illogical considering there effectively is a cash payment for the lease. The solution? Under IFRS 16, Publicis has to report the effective amounts paid for the lease as a financial cash flow.

IFRS 16 definitely doesn’t make things easier. It does help to create more transparency (by showing off-balance sheet arrangements), but created two additional steps on the cash flow statement (adding an amortization, but deducting the same additional amortization as a lease payment).

But the final conclusion is simple: we still have to deduct the 175M EUR lease payment from the cash flow, and also incorporate the interest paid on lease liabilities. This results in a net free cash flow (on an adjusted basis) of approximately 526M EUR. Which indeed is a lower result than H1 2017, but that’s entirely caused by a 56M EUR increase of the capex.

As far as I’m concerned, Publicis still is an excellent dividend play

Publicis paid a dividend of 2 EUR per share. Based on the current share count of almost 236M shares, the dividend will cost the company approximately 472M EUR. This means the adjusted free cash flow result in the first semester is already sufficient to cover the full-year dividend.

With a dividend coverage ratio of in excess of 200%, I am very confident Publicis will be able to continue its progressive dividend policy. The analyst consensus for the current financial year is a 2.09 EUR cash dividend, which would cost the company approximately

Investment thesis

The conclusion is pretty simple. Publicis’ results were indeed weaker than expected, but this doesn’t mean the overall performance was bad. We should not forget advertising agencies are some of the most cyclical companies and usually act as a proxy for the wellbeing of the economy. Weak years can (and should) be expected, it’s part of the game.

And although there is no real slowdown just yet (things could still get worse), the valuation has now become really attractive, and I’m considering my options right now. I think a moderate position in Publicis would be a great fit for the Nest Egg Portfolio (as the gross dividend yield has now increased to approximately 3.75%). I haven’t decided yet whether or not I will just buy the stock or perhaps write an (out of the money) put option, but expect to make a decision relatively soon.

