Unilever: Buying Back Expensive Stock Isn't My Preferred Capital Allocation

As such, I'm not sure the 6B EUR share buyback programme is the best way to spend money. More (smaller) bolt-on acquisitions would be my preferred choice.

This also means the company is pretty expensive: the current free cash flow yield is less than 5%.

Everybody uses Unilever products, making it one of the best known consumer companies out there.

Introduction

Unilever (UN) (UL). I am convinced most, if not all, readers have several products of Unilever in their houses and apartments, as the company is omnipresent. It’s perhaps best known for its food products (Ben &Jerry’s, Knorr,…), but it also produces and distributes quite a few personal hygiene products (Sunlight soap, Dove soap and deodorant). Personally, I’m a big fan of Tazo tea and Hellmann’s mayonnaise (the Canadian version with canola).

But if there’s one thing you can be pretty certain about, it’s to pay a very fair price for defensive consumer stocks. Free cash flow yields of 3-4-5% are pretty normal, and one could start wondering why a mid single digit free cash flow return would be sufficient when a 10 year US government bond yields almost 3%.

Quality has its price, but am I willing to pay this much for Unilever?

Unilever is reporting its financial results in Euro’s, as the company’s official headquarters are based in the Netherlands (there also is a UK listing, which has an additional tax incentive for some shareholders, which I will explain later). The revenue decreased by approximately 5% to 26.4B EUR, but would actually have increased by 5.7% if the company would have been able to keep the exchange rates constant. The FX changes also had a huge impact on Unilever’s operating profit, which decreased by 7.7% to 4.47B EUR. Again, the fluctuations of the currency exchange rate had a negative impact of approximately 10%, as the operating profit at stable exchange rates would have increased by 2.8% (this still wouldn’t have been great considering the 5.7% revenue growth, but at least it’s better than reporting a 7.7% drop in your operating profit.

Fortunately Unilever was able to mitigate the damage thanks to a lower interest expense (208M EUR compared to 241M EUR in H1 2017) as well as spending 35M EUR less on funding the pension deficit. This resulted in a pre-tax income of 4.34B EUR and an after-tax income of 3.24B EUR. That’s a very benign 2.4% drop compared to the previous financial year. And again. Using constant exchange rates, the net income would actually have increased by 8.1%. This means the FX changes had a total impact of approximately 10.5% on the bottom line.

Despite the 2.4% lower net income (and 2.3% lower net income taking the net profit attributable to Unilever’s shareholders into account), the EPS actually increased by 1.6% to 1.11 EUR thanks to the lower share count (Unilever has been spending quite a bit of cash on buying back stock – and I can’t imagine that’s the best thing to do, see later).

So. A net income of 3.04B EUR is a decent result, but considering Unilever’s current market capitalization is approximately 140B EUR, I’m not getting too excited about the current valuation. So I hoped the cash flow statements would paint a nicer picture.

Unfortunately that’s not entirely true. The operating cash flow was approximately 2.4B EUR, but this includes a 1.7B EUR investment in the working capital position (mainly on the inventory and receivables level). On the positive side, it also excludes a 277M EUR benefit from the early settlement of a contingent consideration for Blueair.

This means I will have to adjust the 2.4B EUR for tax discrepancies (-20M EUR), working capital investments (+1.7B EUR) and interest expenses (-150M EUR). I am also deducting an additional 200M EUR to take the interests of non-controlling stakes into consideration. I assume this is included in the company’s ‘other financing activities’ part of the cash flows.

So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow is approximately 3.74B EUR. After paying the 0.5B EUR in capital expenditures, the adjusted free cash flow result in the first half of the year was approximately 3.24B EUR. And yes, that’s almost exactly the net income, which leads me to believe Unilever’s adjusted conversion rate is approximately 100M.

Yes, it is interesting to see how the FCF ‘only’ equals the net income, despite seeing the depreciation charges at twice the level of the capex. The explanation is actually relatively straightforward: the 283M gain from the early settlement of a contingent payment was taken out of the equation on the cash flow front.

A fixation on buying overpriced stock could hurt Unilever shareholders in the long run

Companies these days seem to be desperate to be perceived as ‘the most shareholder friendly company’, and definitely go the extra mile for that.

Unilever paid 2.03B EUR in dividends in H1, but also repurchased 2.25B worth of stock. So, yes, Unilever was essentially borrowing cash to fund a huge repurchase program. While I’m per definition in favor of a buyback program to create more value (cancelled shares will continue to have a positive impact in the years to come), I’m not sure it’s the best way for Unilever to spend money.

Allow me to elaborate. Assuming a full-year free cash flow result of 6.5B EUR, the free cash flow per share (based on 2.8B shares) will come in at 2.32 EUR per share. Unilever’s share price in Euro is now 49.47 EUR, giving the company a free cash flow yield of 4.7%.

Unilever has unveiled plans to spend 6B EUR (!) on a buyback programme, of which half has already been spent. This allowed the company to repurchase 53M shares at an average price of just below 50 EUR in the first 2.5 months of the program, indicating an additional 500M EUR was spent in the first three weeks of July.

Sure, with a current net debt position of almost 25B EUR and a H1 EBITDA of 5.45B EUR in H1 (indicating Unilever’s annualized EBITDA would be approximately 11B EUR), the net debt/EBITDA ratio remains under control, but we are getting pretty close to that perceived upper limit of a net debt not exceeding 2.5 times the EBITDA (note: Unilever is aiming for a leverage ratio of 2). A few weeks ago, the sale of the spreads division also closed, and this will result in an additional cash injection of almost 4B EUR, which provides the liquidity to complete the buyback program, without jeopardizing the company’s financial health, and keeping the net debt/EBITDA ratio to less than 2.

Melting the UK and Dutch parts together into one entity

As you probably already noticed, there are two types of Unilever shares (which have a different ticker symbol in the US as well). UN is the Dutch share, whilst the shares trading as UL are the British shares. There’s really just one reason why there’s a Dutch and a UK domiciled company, and that’s the dividend withholding tax rate.

The standard withholding tax rate on dividends paid by a Dutch company are 15%, but dividends paid by a British company are tax free. So depending on which tax system was more advantageous for the shareholders, you could either buy the Dutch or British stock.

This very confusing issue will come to an end now, as Unilever is working towards a unified stock type which will be headquartered and domiciled in the Netherlands. I think the two main reasons why Unilever preferred the Netherlands over the UK are obviously first of all the Brexit, but secondly, the Dutch government has expressed its desire to abolish the Dutch dividend withholding tax. This would mean there’s no good reason for two separate stock classes anymore, as the dividends paid by a Dutch entity would be tax free as well.

Unilever expects to complete this semi-transformation by the end of this year.

Investment thesis

Buying back stock usually is a good idea, but I’m radically against buying back stock just for the sake of buying back stock. I find it very difficult to believe the best possible capital allocation strategy for Unilever is to repurchase its own (expensive stock), and I would be strongly in favor of making more (smaller) bolt-on acquisitions which should generate a higher return.

Sometimes buying back stock is the ‘lazy’ approach. And in Unilever’s case, I don’t like it. The 6B EUR could have been spent on some accretive acquisitions rather than on the short term pleasure of buying back overpriced stock.

Although I certainly acknowledge Unilever deserves its place in a defensive stock portfolio, the company is too expensive to be considered for the Nest Egg Portfolio right now. I could consider initiating a small long position in my personal portfolio, but only around the 40 EUR mark, which I think is a more fair price for the company. I am keeping an eye on the option premiums, as I might want to take advantage of elevated volatility ratios.

