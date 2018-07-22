Ross Stores - Good Company, A Few Doubts

C ontext and Recent Results

In a retail environment characterized by several pressures and significant headwinds for both the small and big retailers, Ross Stores (ROST) has been an important exception. While department stores and the rest of the retail sector were facing declining foot traffic, pricing pressures due to excess inventories, and rising competition from eCommerce players, off-price retailers such as Ross Stores continued to show strong top-line growth and took market share at the expense of traditional retailers. The increasing price-sensitiveness of consumers and the apparent Amazon-proof business model has protected the company and allowed market share gains. Shopping at a Ross Stores is characterized by the “treasure hunting” experience, something hardly replicable by Amazon (AMZN) or other online pure players, and the low prices are also hard to replicate due to the company’s deep focus on opportunistic/large volume buying and a no-frills environment.

More recently, Ross Stores' results continued to impress despite a few headwinds affecting the business. After years of high-single-digit revenue growth and EPS growth in the mid-teens, the off-price retailer reported a better-than-expected start to the fiscal year 2018. In the first quarter, revenue growth was strong at 8.5%, although comps growth of 3% was below the standard 4%-7% we have been accustomed to, mainly due to unfavorable weather in some regions.

However, gross margin expanded only 20bps vs. larger expansion in the previous quarters (30-50bps) due to higher freight costs and wage-related expense growth. Despite the gross margin pressure, the company reported the strongest EPS increase in a long time (+35%) thanks to a lower tax rate. Given the stronger-than-expected results, Ross raised its fiscal 2018 EPS guidance to a range of $3.92-$4.05, from $3.83-$4.03 previously, also helped by a lower tax rate and stock buybacks under an expanded $1.075 billion authorization.

Thanks to the strength shown in the past few years, ROST’s valuation multiples have expanded significantly and are still very close to the all-time highs. The next-twelve-month P/E ratio of 21 is very close to the historical high of 23:

Considering the market’s optimism, it’s necessary to analyze the business’ conditions and the current sources of risks in order to understand the company’s prospects and assess whether the market’s optimism is justified.

While Ross’ off-price business model continues to resonate with today’s value-conscious shoppers, several factors may be an obstacle for ROST’s expansion plans.

Underlying Trends and Sources Of Risk

ROST is a highly efficient company and managed to expand margins despite the eCommerce threat. However, several underlying trends may make comps growth and margin expansion softer, or more difficult, in the next years:

Rising competition from department stores. Off-price retailers like Ross Stores have increased their customer bases in the past years characterized by a weak retail environment, growing at the expense of other apparel retailers, with department store retail sales declining 3% in 2017, compared with 10% revenue growth (and a 4% same-store sales increase) for Ross Stores. Department stores such as Macy’s, J.C. Penney or Kohl’s lost market share to off-price retailers in the past few years and are looking forward to gain it back. Some of these retailers, such as Macy’s and Nordstrom, have been investing heavily in their own off-price concepts, which are expanding fast and can be a threat to ROST’s growth plans. Moreover, the increased promotional activity, which seems to be a standard now, can erode part of the off-price retailers’ pricing advantage.

Less Inventory for off-price retailers. Off-price retailers’ growth in the past years was helped by the problems in the department store business and other areas of the retail sector, which was affected by large amount of excess inventory that those retailers decided to dump at a significant discount. Given the problems that excess inventories caused to these retailers’ margins, and how they helped off-price retailers gain market share, department stores and many other retailers have been focusing on more efficient ways to manage inventory to avoid a similar situation in the future. This is reducing the amount of excess inventory available for off-price retailers. The problem is that off-rice retailers need to take advantage of manufacturers’ excess inventory to offer branded merchandise at a low cost and scarcity of this supply can make its offerings less attractive.

In addition to these main risks, I think it’s worth mentioning that the off-price retail concept has been immune to online competition so far, but it won’t be necessarily immune to it forever. Off-Price retail stores are largely located in power center shopping areas including malls and other types of retail centers. In these areas, foot traffic is in secular decline due to the increasing penetration of eCommerce at the expense of traditional retail, which can cause an indirect damage to Ross in terms of lower foot traffic. The problem of declining foot traffic is also exacerbated by the structural overcapacity in the retail sector in North America. According to data from CoStar Realty Information, as of 2016, there were 2,353 square feet of retail space in shopping centers for every 100 Americans, compared to 1,636 square feet in Canada. If the gap is destined to close, total retail space should fall up to 30%. Even if we consider that retail spending per capita in the U.S. is 20% higher than in Canada, there is a gap that should be closed. Anyway, the problem of overcapacity is much more evident if we compare the United States to other developed economies such as the United Kingdom, France and Japan. By some measures, the U.S. has six times the footage per person than the United Kingdom does. Even Macy’s (NYSE:M) CEO Terry Lundgren called the situation “ridiculous,” noting that the U.S. has 7.3 square feet of retail space per capita, versus 1.7 square feet per capita in Japan and France.

ROST’s Attractiveness And Takeaway

The company has aggressive expansion plans, targeting 100 new stores this year. It has also shown an improvement in operating leverage, as the company is able to leverage occupancy expense on a 3% same-store sales gain compared to 4% in the previous years. Nonetheless, I think margin expansion will be much more difficult going forward, due to the rising competitive pressures and the less favorable environment in the closeouts segment.

All in all, the favorable trends in the off-price business have helped the company but several forces can be a problem for the company’s aggressive expansion plans. Above all, we have the increasing competitive pressures from the department stores’ own off-price offerings, the higher promotional activity and the unfavorable foot traffic trends around the areas where ROST’s stores are located.

With valuation multiples near all-time highs, I am wondering whether the market is too optimistic, considering that the conditions in the closeout segment (opportunistic buying) are less favorable and off-price competition has actually intensified. Although the company is in good shape, I question the market’s excessively optimistic stance and don’t think ROST should deserve to trade near the all-time highs in terms of P/E.

