Verizon: Buy Or Sell?

This article explores the company at length and sets a target buy price.

The stock, however, has underperformed the S&P 500 index in recent years, which makes it a potential candidate for the Value Portfolio.

In my recent article, AT&T: Buy or Sell?, I promised my followers that I would explore its competitors in subsequent articles, so here it is.

The world is accelerating into an energy crisis, and a recession is looming. I am transitioning the Value Portfolio from its current energy tilt, which has benefited subscribers, to recession-resistant businesses at reasonable prices.

Today, I explore Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Recent Performance

Verizon has substantially underperformed the S&P 500 index in the last five years, which makes the company a potential candidate for the Value Portfolio:

VZ data by YCharts

Specifically, Verizon has underperformed the index by nearly 65 percent, which is in-line with two out of three peers, Verizon (VZ) and Sprint (S), while T-Mobile (TMUS) has substantially outperformed the group:

Let's dive in.

Business Overview

Founded in 1983, formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation, and based in New York, New York, Verizon offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide.

The company operates through two segments:

Wireless; and Wireline.

The following is a company-provided description for each segment, and I highlighted what I believe will be the key value drivers in the future.

Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2017, it had 116.3 million retail connections. Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (NYSE:IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services.

The following table from the company's Form 10-K provides a breakdown of its operating revenues by segment:

The above table illustrates that, while the Wireless segment comprised nearly 70 percent of the consolidated revenues in all of the past three years, the segment's revenue is on a declining trend. Specifically, Wireless segment revenues declined 2.7 percent from 2015 to 2016, and by 1.9% from 2016 to 2017. This trend should be concerning to shareholders.

Earnings And Momentum

The following table illustrates that analysts expect the company's earnings to remain stable, and that the range of estimates is narrow at ~10 percent, pointing to the relative reliability of analyst estimates for future periods:

The following table illustrates that earnings expectations for current and future periods have remained stable throughout the most recent 90 days, further highlighting the relative reliability of analyst estimates:

This is an important observation: Although the general economic conditions, interest rates, oil prices, and macro/political environment have wildly fluctuated in recent months, analyst expectations around the company's future have remained stable. This could be an asset during a potential recession.

Institutional Ownership

The following graph compares the trends in institutional investor ownership percentage for Verizon and its primary competitor, AT&T (T):

While institutional ownership in AT&T has dropped from 55 percent to 44 percent in the last month, likely contributing to the recent 10 percent drop in its stock price, the same metric for Verizon has remained in a relatively tight range between 65 percent to 70 percent throughout the last year.

The following section explores one potential reason why institutional investors may prefer Verizon over AT&T.

Profit Margin

One potential reason why institutional investors may prefer Verizon over AT&T is Verizon's superior profit margins:

The above graph illustrates:

Although Verizon's gross margin has slightly declined in the last three years, its operating margin has generally trended upwards; and The company's both gross and operating margins are significantly above those of its primary competitor, AT&T.

This, however, does not tell the full story.

AT&T's Acquisition of Time Warner

On June 15, AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner Inc., "bringing together global media and entertainment leaders Warner Bros., HBO and Turner with AT&T’s leadership in technology and its video, mobile and broadband customer relationships."

I expect this acquisition to benefit AT&T shareholders in the longer term, primarily due to accretive earnings power and brand value, as well as merger synergies, although some investors have pointed to concerns around increasing debt balance, which I believe is mitigated by AT&T recession-resistant earnings power. You may read more on my take on this here.

In addition to AT&T's now higher debt balance, the integration risk around recent acquisition may have led some institutional investors to the sidelines.

Valuation

The following table presents Verizon's key valuation metrics:

For comparison purposes, I also included AT&T's valuation metrics:

Generally speaking, the above tables illustrate that AT&T is trading at a slightly cheaper valuation than Verizon.

Specifically, AT&T trailing price-to-earnings ratio is only 6.33x, which is lower than Verizon's 6.65x, and AT&T's five-year PEG ratio is also slightly lower than that of Verizon.

Both of the companies have market capitalizations of more than $200 billion.

Both of the companies' price-to-earnings ratios also compare favorably to that of the S&P 500 index at 24.3x.

Dividend Yield

Verizon's dividend yield is currently at 4.65 percent:

Combined with the company's superior earnings power, more than 116 million retail connections, and recession-resistant revenue and profit profile, I deem the company's dividend healthy at this time.

Risks

The primary risk facing Verizon is potentially higher competitive threats due to the AT&T and Time Warner merger, as well as Netflix's continued growth:

I will explore Netflix (NFLX) in detail in a subsequent article.

Bottom Line

Verizon has deeply underperformed the S&P 500 index in recent years, which makes it a potential candidate for the Value Portfolio.

Given that I recently added AT&T to the portfolio, however, I will remain on the sidelines, in order to limit concentration in any one particular industry.

If, however, Verizon's stock price declines another 10 percent from its current level to $45 per share, without a significant negative change in its fundamentals, then I may add Verizon to the ValuePortfolio.

