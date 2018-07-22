PPG Industries: Walking Away From Akzo Nobel Was A Very Smart Move

Introduction

PPG Industries (PPG) is one of the largest paint and coatings producers in the world, and although this is a relatively cyclical business, PPG could be an interesting company for investors with an ultra long investment horizon. Economic cycles don’t last forever, and when one of the downcycles ends, there’s always a higher demand for paint, either from the industrial coatings side, or the performance coatings side.

As PPG reported a substantial revenue increase and should be able to benefit from the new (lower) US corporate tax rate, the company appears to be priced rather attractively right now.

A good result in the first semester

In the first half of this year, PPG’s revenue increased by almost 9% thanks to a very consistent performance throughout the entire first semester. In both quarters, the revenue increased by approximately 8.5-8.6%, and this consistency shows how resilient and robust PPG’s performance was.

Source: company presentation

Despite the higher revenue, the operating income actually decreased as PPG Industries had to record an $83M restructuring charge in the second quarter, whilst the cost of sales increased by almost 15%. But thanks to the lower average tax rate (21.2% in H1 2018 compared to 24.2% in H1 2017), the impact on the net income remained relatively subdued. Sure, a net profit of $705M is less than the $833M in the first half of last year, but fortunately the lower share count helped to soften the blow. The net income fell by 15.4%, but the EPS dropped by ‘just’ 12%.

Source: SEC filings

Fine, a 12% drop in the net income isn’t a great result. That’s true. But that doesn’t mean PPG Industries couldn’t be worth $105/share. Basing an investment decision on just an EPS and PE ratio wouldn’t be the smartest thing to do, and I always have a look at the cash flow results to make sure a company is effectively able to convert paper profits into real cash flow.

PPG Industries reported an operating cash flow of $131M which is less than 1/3 rd of the operating cash flow in the first half of last year, but there’s a simple explanation: the investment in the working capital position is much higher as the inventory levels increased faster, whilst the total amount of receivables increased as well.

Source: SEC filings

If you’d calculate the adjusted operating cash flow, the $1.05B in H1 2018 is actually comparing pretty nicely to the $1.03B in H1 2017, which indicates the situation isn’t as alarming as the 12% drop in the net income makes it look. The $1.05B in operating cash flow also includes a $35M payment into the pension fund and a $34M cash charge related to the restructuring plans (which should be non-recurring).

On top of that, the capex also fell from $135M to $118M, and this results in an adjusted free cash flow result of approximately $930M. An excellent result, and based on the 242M shares outstanding, PPG Industries generated a free cash flow result of $3.84/share and remains on track for a full-year free cash flow per share of $7.5-8. So based on the current share price of $105, the current free cash flow yield between 7% and 8% is pretty attractive.

The Akzo deal collapsed, but PPG Industries might have other aces up its sleeve

About a year ago, PPG Industries was pursuing a merger with Dutch competitor Akzo Nobel (TICKER). Although a combination of both companies made a lot of sense (the synergy benefits would be enormous), the Akzo Nobel management team stubbornly refused to discuss the merger proposal, claiming ‘it significantly undervalued Akzo’. Which wasn’t really the case as the offer wasn’t a lowball offer at an opportunistic time, but a very reasonable proposal which caused Akzo Nobel’s share price to jump to a multi-year high.

Source: company presentation

I’m not sure what the Akzo management thought it would be able to get from PPG Industries, but I’m glad PPG just walked away instead of paying a high price which would reduce the net impact of the synergy benefits on a merger.

So the mega-merger failed, and the main question is now ‘what will PPG Industries do?’. It could look for smaller acquisitions (which won’t move the needle as much), or perhaps venture into another sector. If you’re producing and selling paint, there could be other, similar sectors to get acquainted to. Adhesives, for instance. Or finally, PPG Industries could just stick with its core business and use the ‘excess’ cash to reward its shareholders with additional dividend hikes and share buybacks.

Looking at the balance sheet, PPG has plenty of options. The net debt as of at the end of Q2 was approximately $4.05B, but considering the company generated an EBITDA of just below $1.2B in the first half of the year, the net debt/EBITDA ratio remains very acceptable between 1.5 and 2.

Source: SEC filings

As PPG Industries doesn’t seem to be finding any suitable large acquisitions, it’s spending a tonne of money on share buybacks. In the first half of the year, it paid approximately $1.06B to repurchase stock as part of a $2.5B buyback program. In the second quarter of the year, PPG retired 4.4M shares which it bought at an average price of $105.88.

Investment thesis

I expect PPG Industries to have just 230M shares outstanding when it completes its stock repurchase program, and considering the free cash flow remains on track to be approximately $1.8-1.9B in FY 2018, the free cash flow per share will very likely end up at around $8, for a free cash flow yield of 7.6%.

That’s good enough for me. I expect the current $2.5B buyback program to be extended (but at a slower pace) once the initial cash has been spent. As long as PPG’s net debt/EBITDA ratio remains below 2.5, I think we’ll continue to see a mix of small acquisitions, dividend hikes and buyback programs, which will ultimately increase the value of the remaining stock. So in a way, a lower share price is good for PPG, as it will allow the company to repurchase more stock at a lower price.

For now, I’m on the sidelines. But should the share price decrease below the $100 threshold, I would strongly consider going long.

