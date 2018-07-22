Ur-Energy May Benefit From Next Stage In Trade War

With the news of US starting to look at uranium imports, same as they did in the case of steel, Ur-Energy could benefit as a 100% US producer.

I own Ur-Energy (URG) stock, therefore I should be happy about this extra potential boost, if the US will indeed move to impose tariffs on uranium imports. It would in effect allow UR-Energy to increase its average sale price of uranium by a similar magnitude to the size of the tariff that might be imposed. If the current announcement that an inquiry into uranium trade will lead to tariffs being imposed as has been the case with many other similar inquiries that were started lately in regards to US imports, then this is definitely good news for Ur-Energy. Have to say however that given my position in Cameco (CCJ), perhaps it may not be all good news for me personally.

The probable effect of a potential tariff on US uranium prices.

The market certainly is not mistaken in regards to what this all means for Ur-Energy. In the past two days its stock has been up by about 7%, while Cameco stock went down by about 5%, since the news of America's intents in regards to uranium trade were made public. I don't believe that the market is in any way wrong in regards to what this would mean for Ur-Energy. If we are to assume that a 25% tariff is on its way on all uranium imports, Ur-Energy would be able to raise its price for US customers for almost as much. Not only that, but given the significantly higher price, it would be able to increase production dramatically, potentially increasing not only its profitability but also its revenues.

As I pointed out last year when I first announced my intention to invest in this stock, one of the main aspects that I find intriguing about this company is the fact that it is sitting on some very impressive reserves, which it is already proving that it can explore at a profit. It is currently sitting on 20 million pounds of uranium reserves, with two sites where there are ample opportunities to add more.

Source: Ur-Energy.

Source: Ur-Energy.

At current production rates, it has enough reserves to last it for about 65 years. A doubling of production would still leave it with over 30 years worth of proven reserves, with potential for more to be added, especially if uranium prices were to increase in the longer run.

Ur-Energy also boasts of an impressive financial track record in my view, especially given the tough decade that uranium miners have had in the past decade or so. In the first quarter of this year it produced a net profit of $6.4 million, on revenues of $19.7 million. It was selling uranium at an average price of $51.75 per pound, while its production cash costs per pound were $25.

Source: Ur-Energy.

If the US will go ahead and put a tariff on imports similar to what it did on steel, Ur-Energy is well positioned to take advantage of it on the US market.

Source: Ur-Energy.

In 2017 US total uranium production amounted to 1.2 million pounds, while importing about 50 million pounds. Of the 1.2 million pounds produced, Ur-Energy was responsible for about 22% of the total. As I already mentioned, it has plenty of reserves and means to increase production substantially if the price signal to do so will be given. The US government is looking at ways to boost domestic uranium production as a national security measure, and Ur-Energy is among the best-positioned to deliver on that, as long as the US government is willing to take the necessary steps to make it happen. As I have been pointing out for over a year and a half now, I believe that the global uranium market is improving for producers anyway, therefore Ur-Energy could receive a double-boost, making it potentially one of the top uranium investments out there. It remains to be seen what will happen with the US inquiry, but if recent history is a guide, it will most likely happen. If I am right, this stock is definitely one of the best ways to play such an expected outcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCJ, URG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.